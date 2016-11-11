Kernel coach Wayne Haensel then issued a challenge to his team: win the last five games of the season.

"I remember it on the board," former Mitchell quarterback Dave Brooks said. "Let's go 5-0. That's our goal and everybody worked toward that."

Mitchell accomplished its goal and finished 7-1-1. The Kernels were voted by the South Dakota Sportswriters Association as the No. 1 team at season's end. Mitchell was the state champs.

"I think that everybody rallying to go 5-0, I think was pretty cool," said Brooks, who works at CorTrust Bank in Mitchell.

It was the last of four mythical state championships for the Kernels, who had 30 seniors and 27 juniors in 1971. They also won titles in 1907, 1920 and 1947. Before 1981, the state's newspaper sportswriters picked the state champions. Since the playoff era, Mitchell has appeared in two state title games in 1986 and 1993.

Today, Mitchell will make its third appearance in a state championship game at 7 p.m. against Harrisburg.

The 1971 Kernels had a simple formula that is similar to this year's team: run the ball and play tough defense. Mitchell racked up 2,939 rushing yards and outscored its opponents 263-109 in 1971.

This year's Kernels have outscored their opponents 500-144 and have rushed for 3,694 yards.

"I was visiting with Pete Bruce there in Mitchell," former Mitchell fullback Paul Konrad said. "He was a year older, but he said this team reminds him a lot of our team that we had when we were seniors in 1971."

The 1971 Kernel rushing attack featured Konrad and running back Greg Buche in the backfield. Konrad rushed for 1,404 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns. Buche ran for 1,200 yards.

"We were a running team and that line made it happen," Brooks said.

The ground game was powered by an offensive line that featured seven players all over 200 pounds: right end Robin Ackman (215), right tackle Russ Waters (250), right guard Greg Miller (230), center Mike Fitzpatrick (250), left guard Chuck Vandever (200), left tackle Greg Lyman (215) and left end John McLaury (200).

"There wasn't anybody there that would back down from anything," Waters said. "We all hit hard."

The Kernels hit the ground running. They began the season with wins over Sioux Falls Washington (27-6) and Vermillion (22-12). They rushed for 333 yards against Washington and out-gained Vermillion 301-3 in rushing yards.

That setup a showdown against the Max Hawk-coached Yankton Bucks, who were the defending state and Eastern South Dakota Conference champions.

The teams traded the lead five times, with Yankton's Hal Somer scoring on a 21-yard touchdown run late for the go-ahead score. Mitchell quickly moved the ball deep into Yankton's territory with 30 seconds remaining. The Kernels then misfired on four straight passes, with the last one running out the clock.

"It was a tough game," said Konrad, who lives in Lake Poinsett and sells livestock nutrition. "I think we probably outplayed them, but the score was on their side in the end."

Mitchell hosted Pierre the following week. The Governors held a 6-0 lead through the three quarters. Konrad's 40-yard touchdown run with 7:11 left knotted the game at 6-6 (the PAT was blocked).

The Kernels later drove into Pierre territory, but their drive stalled and turned the ball over on downs. The Governor defense gave the Kernel offense trouble with their 4-4 front, which features four down linemen and four linebackers.

"We never trained to block a 4-4," said Waters, who lives in Plymouth, Minnesota, and is a retired truck driver. "Once we knew how to block the 4-4, nobody could touch us. We knew what to do and once we knew what to do, there was no stopping us."

The Kernels then finished 5-0, just like Haensel challenged them to do. They defeated Brookings (42-12), Watertown (49-12), Madison (34-8), Huron (34-14) and Aberdeen Central (25-11).

"From that point on, we just rolled and I think that is what the Mitchell Kernels are doing this year," Konrad said. "It seems like they have been rolling up some pretty good scores and their defense must be pretty salty also."

The 1971 team had the best finish for a Kernel football team since 1958, when they went 8-0. Mitchell finished second in the ESD standings at 5-1-1 in 1971. Yankton finished 6-3 overall and 6-1 in the ESD.

The Kernels were named the South Dakota Sportswriters Association team of the year.

"I would say you ask anybody that played on that football team, it was probably one of the fondest memories they have got in their life," Konrad said.

Just like this year's Kernel team.

"These guys are going to have the same thing," Brooks said. "Forty years from now, they are going to be talking about the year and what it was like. How Cody Reichelt pancaked somebody or how (Spencer) Mohr took somebody out. There are a lot of good players on this team."