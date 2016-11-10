Colman-Egan beats Warner 32-28 for Class 9A title

Groos carried 20 times and scored on runs of 26, 62 and 2 yards for the Hawks (11-1). He also completed eight of 11 passes for 185 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kriech.

Groos' 2-yard run with 3:39 left was the last score in a seesaw game that saw the teams exchange touchdowns throughout. Kade Groos' interception at the 4-yard line with 2:14 remaining clinched it.

Walker Olivier had 56 yards rushing and a touchdown for Colman-Egan, which suffered its only loss of the season Sept. 30 at home against Bon Homme, 41-40.

Warner (11-1) got touchdown runs from Jack Braun and Micah Hoellein. Tyler Rozell threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Hollein.