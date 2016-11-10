Search
    Colman-Egan beats Warner 32-28 for Class 9A title

    By Associated Press on Nov 10, 2016 at 8:25 p.m.
    Colman-Egan's Kade Groos (4) makes an interception in front of Warner's Levi Wiedebush (34) during the Class 9A football championship game Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion. (South Dakota Public Broadcasting photo)

    VERMILLION (AP) — Quarterback Bodee Groos ran for 198 yards and three touchdowns to lead Colman-Egan to a 32-28 win over Warner Thursday in the South Dakota 9A championship game.

    Groos carried 20 times and scored on runs of 26, 62 and 2 yards for the Hawks (11-1). He also completed eight of 11 passes for 185 yards, including a 59-yard touchdown pass to Cole Kriech.

    Groos' 2-yard run with 3:39 left was the last score in a seesaw game that saw the teams exchange touchdowns throughout. Kade Groos' interception at the 4-yard line with 2:14 remaining clinched it.

    Walker Olivier had 56 yards rushing and a touchdown for Colman-Egan, which suffered its only loss of the season Sept. 30 at home against Bon Homme, 41-40.

    Warner (11-1) got touchdown runs from Jack Braun and Micah Hoellein. Tyler Rozell threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Hollein.

