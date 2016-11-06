Cowboys storm back to stun Jaguars, advance to 9B title game

In Saturday's Class 9B semifinal game, one play and one point was the difference, with the Cowboys on the winning side.

A 3-yard touchdown run by Kelly O'Bryan with 40 seconds left pulled No. 3-seed Colome within one point and a two-point conversion run by Jackson Kinzer capped a 16-point fourth quarter for the Cowboys, shocking No. 2 seed and previously undefeated Corsica-Stickney 28-27 in Corsica.

The Cowboys (10-1) will play for the state title at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, taking on No. 4 Langford Area, who toppled top-seed Harding County 61-44 on Saturday in Buffalo. It's the first championship trip in four years for the Cowboys, who last won a state title in 2007.

"It feels great. These boys have fought all year long," said Cowboys coach Dale Krumpus, referencing the team's ability to bounce back from the 16-14 loss in week one to the Jaguars on the very same field. "We've had the adversity and injuries and they kept their heads up and battled through it."

Overcoming four first-half turnovers, the Cowboys pulled themselves out of an early 14-0 hole and hung with the Jaguars and eventually wore down the hometown Jaguars.

"For me, this is the most surreal thing that's ever happened. It hasn't quite sunk in," said O'Bryan. "We had the leadership. Our line started clicking and everything was coming together at the right time."

Down 21-20, Colome had the ball with 5:52 remaining after a stop on fourth-and-one at midfield but couldn't manage more than one first down. After a pair of sacks backed up the Cowboys to fourth-and-27, Colome lined up to punt but had O'Bryan throw to Kinzer for a 25-yard gain but leaving them short of the marker for a first down at the Jaguar 28.

Corsica-Stickney got the ball back with 3:20 remaining and prepared to run out the clock when Landon Bruinsma bootlegged to his right, saw a wall of defenders and cut back across the middle of the field where no Cowboy was home and ran it 75 yards to put C-S up 27-20. Jaguars coach Jason Broughton wanted to go for two—and the win, making it a two-score game—but the pass play was broken up, leaving the door open for a Cowboy rally.

"We wanted to go for two to the win and we didn't execute the play to get that done," Broughton said. "They executed one more play than we did tonight."

A short kickoff put Colome on their own 42 yard line with 2:14 left and Colome took eight plays—primarily on the arm and legs of quarterback Layton Thieman—to drive to the C-S 4-yard line with 53 seconds remaining. A Kinzer run was good for a yard before O'Bryan plunged ahead for the 3-yard score. Krumpus said he knew the sweep was the two-point play for the Cowboys and Kinzer broke for the left corner pylon and won the race for the go-ahead conversion.

"All of the credit goes to the guys up front," Kinzer said. "When they're going like they were at the end, we can run all night."

The Jaguars had 34 seconds to answer but went four plays-and-out to end the game.

"I just think (Colome) was way more aggressive off the ball," Broughton said. "It showed. They were just much better up front and that was the difference in the game."

The game started with Corsica-Stickney taking control on an odd play. After three plays, the Jaguars punted to Colome and the kick was bobbled right into the hands of a streaking Clayton Menning, flipping the field in favor of the Jaguars. On the next play, Bruinsma hit Bryce Plamp for a 33-yard touchdown pass to put the Jaguars up 6-0 with 2 minutes and 32 seconds gone in the opening quarter. Later in the quarter, Plamp had an interception and Bruinsma hit him again three plays later, this time from 44 yards to put C-S up 14-0 up before the first-quarter horn.

Colome got on the board in the second quarter with a 15-play drive that took nearly eight minutes, capped with a three-yard O'Bryan scoring run, making it 14-6 at halftime.

Colome cut the lead to two points when—on the 11th play of the drive—Kinzer broke a 43-yard touchdown run with 4:11 remaining in the third quarter, making it 14-12 Jaguars. Corsica-Stickney answered when Cordel Menning broke a 45-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-one with one second left in the quarter and Clayton Menning kicked the extra point to make it a two-score game at 21-12.

The Cowboys answered quickly, driving in five plays for a touchdown connection between Thieman and Kolton Salonen for a 16-yard score with 9:40 left in the game, with a two-point run by Kinzer bringing the score back to 21-20 C-S.

Kinzer was the leading rusher for the game, rushing for 79 yards on eight carries. Thieman threw for 166 yards on 12-of-23 attempts and O'Bryan had 64 yards receiving on five catches. Salonen had 48 receiving yards and 11 tackles and a sack on defense.

Bruinsma threw for 123 yards, with 77 those to Plamp. He led the team in rushing with 75 yards on six carries. Cordel Menning had 68 yards on eight carries. Clayton Menning was held to 20 yards on 11 carries for the game but had two interception on defense. Christian DeLange had 11 tackles to lead Corsica-Stickney, who made the Class 9B semifinals for a second straight year but remains in pursuit of its first state championship appearance as a co-op or consolidated school.

Meanwhile, O'Bryan and the Cowboys will be ready for their shot on Thursday.

"We're going to be prepared and ready to roll," he said. "We know we can do it."

C 0 6 6 16—28

C-S 14 0 7 6—27

Scoring summary

First quarter

C-S: Bryce Plamp 34 pass from Landon Bruinsma (run failed)

C-S: Plamp 44 pass from Bruinsma (Hunter Johnson pass from Bruinsma)

Second quarter

C: Kelly O'Bryan 3 run (run failed)

Third quarter

C: Jackson Kinzer 43 run (run failed)

C-S: Cordel Menning 45 run (Clayton Menning kick)

Fourth quarter

C: Kolton Salonen 16 pass from Layton Thieman (Kinzer run)

C-S: Bruinsma 75 run (pass failed)

C: O'Bryan 3 run (Kinzer run)