Class A Sweet 16 pairings announced

Area teams include No. 4 seed Bon Homme, which will travel to Beresford on Thursday, Nov. 10 to take on Elk Point-Jefferson for a trip to the state tournament. Winner, which won its Region 7A semifinal 3-1 on Saturday over Little Wound, will take on the top overall seed remaining in Dakota Valley. That match will be at 7 p.m. in Wagner.

Other area communities will host matches as neutral sites. Parkston will host No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian and No. 14 Redfield/Doland for a state tournament berth, while No. 7 St. Thomas More will play at the Chamberlain Armory against No. 10 Madison.

The format, which is new this year, plays each region tournament down to the final two teams and replaces the traditional region championship games with one-game playoff games for state tournament berths. The remaining teams are seeded one-through-16 and the eight games are played at neutral sites around the state.

The eight winners will advance to the state tournament, which will be held Nov. 17-19 in Watertown. Also below are the Class B region pairings, which will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Class A

Sweet 16 state qualifiers - Thursday

No. 16 Winner (12-17) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (27-2), 7 p.m., at Wagner

No. 15 Sioux Valley (16-11) vs. No. 2 Custer (33-0), 6:30 p.m., at Stanley County H.S., Fort Pierre

No. 14 Redfield/Doland (16-13) vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (25-4), 7 p.m., at Parkston

No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (15-13) vs. No. 4 Bon Homme (28-4), 7 p.m., at Beresford

No. 12 Pine Ridge (20-10) vs. No. 5 Mobridge-Pollock (22-5), 7 p.m., at Pierre Riggs H.S.

No. 11 Groton Area (17-7) vs. No. 6 West Central (22-6), 7 p.m., at Madison H.S.

No. 10 Madison (21-8) vs. No. 7 St. Thomas More (25-8), 6:30 p.m., at Chamberlain Armory

No. 9 Milbank Area (18-6) vs. No. 8 Miller (22-8), 7 p.m., at Deubrook Area H.S., White.

Class B region championships - Tuesday

Region 1B

Wilmot (20-6) vs. Northwestern (32-1), 7 p.m., at Groton

Region 2B

Sully Buttes (28-1) at Potter County (21-7), 7 p.m., in Gettysburg

Region 3B

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (20-6) at Arlington (23-7) , 7 p.m.

Region 4B

Hanson (24-4) vs. Chester Area (23-6), 7 p.m., at Madison High School

Region 5B

Parker (24-5) at Alcester-Hudson (20-9), 7 p.m., in Alcester

Region 6B

Platte-Geddes (17-12) vs. Burke/South Central (19-10), 7 p.m., site TBD

Region 7B

Lyman (23-8) vs. Philip (25-6), TBD, site TBD

Region 8B

Timber Lake (15-13) vs. Harding County (28-3), TBD, site TBD