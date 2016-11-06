Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Class A Sweet 16 pairings announced

    By Daily Republic Sports on Nov 5, 2016 at 11:57 p.m.
    Bon Homme's Jeni Schmidt puts down a kill against Tripp-Delmont/Armour earlier this season in Tyndall. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

    South Dakota High School Activities Association released the pairings for the "Sweet Sixteen" round of the Class A volleyball tournament Saturday.

    Area teams include No. 4 seed Bon Homme, which will travel to Beresford on Thursday, Nov. 10 to take on Elk Point-Jefferson for a trip to the state tournament. Winner, which won its Region 7A semifinal 3-1 on Saturday over Little Wound, will take on the top overall seed remaining in Dakota Valley. That match will be at 7 p.m. in Wagner.

    Other area communities will host matches as neutral sites. Parkston will host No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian and No. 14 Redfield/Doland for a state tournament berth, while No. 7 St. Thomas More will play at the Chamberlain Armory against No. 10 Madison.

    The format, which is new this year, plays each region tournament down to the final two teams and replaces the traditional region championship games with one-game playoff games for state tournament berths. The remaining teams are seeded one-through-16 and the eight games are played at neutral sites around the state.

    The eight winners will advance to the state tournament, which will be held Nov. 17-19 in Watertown. Also below are the Class B region pairings, which will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

    Class A

    Sweet 16 state qualifiers - Thursday

    No. 16 Winner (12-17) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (27-2), 7 p.m., at Wagner

    No. 15 Sioux Valley (16-11) vs. No. 2 Custer (33-0), 6:30 p.m., at Stanley County H.S., Fort Pierre

    No. 14 Redfield/Doland (16-13) vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (25-4), 7 p.m., at Parkston

    No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (15-13) vs. No. 4 Bon Homme (28-4), 7 p.m., at Beresford

    No. 12 Pine Ridge (20-10) vs. No. 5 Mobridge-Pollock (22-5), 7 p.m., at Pierre Riggs H.S.

    No. 11 Groton Area (17-7) vs. No. 6 West Central (22-6), 7 p.m., at Madison H.S.

    No. 10 Madison (21-8) vs. No. 7 St. Thomas More (25-8), 6:30 p.m., at Chamberlain Armory

    No. 9 Milbank Area (18-6) vs. No. 8 Miller (22-8), 7 p.m., at Deubrook Area H.S., White.

    Class B region championships - Tuesday

    Region 1B

    Wilmot (20-6) vs. Northwestern (32-1), 7 p.m., at Groton

    Region 2B

    Sully Buttes (28-1) at Potter County (21-7), 7 p.m., in Gettysburg

    Region 3B

    Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (20-6) at Arlington (23-7) , 7 p.m.

    Region 4B

    Hanson (24-4) vs. Chester Area (23-6), 7 p.m., at Madison High School

    Region 5B

    Parker (24-5) at Alcester-Hudson (20-9), 7 p.m., in Alcester

    Region 6B

    Platte-Geddes (17-12) vs. Burke/South Central (19-10), 7 p.m., site TBD

    Region 7B

    Lyman (23-8) vs. Philip (25-6), TBD, site TBD

    Region 8B

    Timber Lake (15-13) vs. Harding County (28-3), TBD, site TBD

    Explore related topics:sportsprepprepVolleyballSouth DakotaBon Hommechamberlainparkstonwinnertyndalltabor
    Advertisement