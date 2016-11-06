Class A Sweet 16 pairings announced
South Dakota High School Activities Association released the pairings for the "Sweet Sixteen" round of the Class A volleyball tournament Saturday.
Area teams include No. 4 seed Bon Homme, which will travel to Beresford on Thursday, Nov. 10 to take on Elk Point-Jefferson for a trip to the state tournament. Winner, which won its Region 7A semifinal 3-1 on Saturday over Little Wound, will take on the top overall seed remaining in Dakota Valley. That match will be at 7 p.m. in Wagner.
Other area communities will host matches as neutral sites. Parkston will host No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian and No. 14 Redfield/Doland for a state tournament berth, while No. 7 St. Thomas More will play at the Chamberlain Armory against No. 10 Madison.
The format, which is new this year, plays each region tournament down to the final two teams and replaces the traditional region championship games with one-game playoff games for state tournament berths. The remaining teams are seeded one-through-16 and the eight games are played at neutral sites around the state.
The eight winners will advance to the state tournament, which will be held Nov. 17-19 in Watertown. Also below are the Class B region pairings, which will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Class A
Sweet 16 state qualifiers - Thursday
No. 16 Winner (12-17) vs. No. 1 Dakota Valley (27-2), 7 p.m., at Wagner
No. 15 Sioux Valley (16-11) vs. No. 2 Custer (33-0), 6:30 p.m., at Stanley County H.S., Fort Pierre
No. 14 Redfield/Doland (16-13) vs. No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian (25-4), 7 p.m., at Parkston
No. 13 Elk Point-Jefferson (15-13) vs. No. 4 Bon Homme (28-4), 7 p.m., at Beresford
No. 12 Pine Ridge (20-10) vs. No. 5 Mobridge-Pollock (22-5), 7 p.m., at Pierre Riggs H.S.
No. 11 Groton Area (17-7) vs. No. 6 West Central (22-6), 7 p.m., at Madison H.S.
No. 10 Madison (21-8) vs. No. 7 St. Thomas More (25-8), 6:30 p.m., at Chamberlain Armory
No. 9 Milbank Area (18-6) vs. No. 8 Miller (22-8), 7 p.m., at Deubrook Area H.S., White.
Class B region championships - Tuesday
Region 1B
Wilmot (20-6) vs. Northwestern (32-1), 7 p.m., at Groton
Region 2B
Sully Buttes (28-1) at Potter County (21-7), 7 p.m., in Gettysburg
Region 3B
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (20-6) at Arlington (23-7) , 7 p.m.
Region 4B
Hanson (24-4) vs. Chester Area (23-6), 7 p.m., at Madison High School
Region 5B
Parker (24-5) at Alcester-Hudson (20-9), 7 p.m., in Alcester
Region 6B
Platte-Geddes (17-12) vs. Burke/South Central (19-10), 7 p.m., site TBD
Region 7B
Lyman (23-8) vs. Philip (25-6), TBD, site TBD
Region 8B
Timber Lake (15-13) vs. Harding County (28-3), TBD, site TBD