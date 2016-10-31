Seahawks break through late to win by odd 6-2 score

The final drive for BEE began after the Seahawk defense forced a turnover on downs with 4:29 remaining and the ball at its own 15-yard line. BEE traversed those 85 yards in 12 plays and was aided by two big plays. The first came on a pass from quarterback Jesse Grosdidier to Jamin Arend that netted 27 yards to the Seahawk 47 yard line. The second big play happened as BEE faced a fourth-and-eight at midfield and Grosdidier hit Sawyer Schultz to the Sioux Valley 29-yard line to keep the drive going.

"We were going right down the field and our guys came out ready and we marched down the field," Gassman said describing the final drive. "It was our line and they did a great job blocking."

The scoring drive came after the Cossacks dominated the first three and half quarters, moving the ball down the field and dominating possession.

In the first half, the Seahawks could only manage 10 offensive yards. But the key for BEE was not letting Sioux Valley score.

"You have to give them (Sioux Valley) credit," Seahawk coach Jeff VanLeur said. "They took some things away from us and we couldn't get ourselves rolling. But you have to give our defense credit, too. They bent but never broke."

After a defensive stand at the two-yard line in the first quarter, BEE couldn't get out of the shadow of the goal posts, and Sam Arend was tackled in the end zone for the safety, putting the Cossacks up 2-0.

Long Sioux Valley drives on both sides of halftime were thwarted by Seahawk interceptions by Colton Plagmann and Jamin Arend to keep the score at 2-0. It stayed that way until the final Seahawks' march.

"Our kids picked it up a little bit and said we're going to get this done," VanLeur said. "Good teams make plays and we preached that to the kids all year. Tonight was a good example of that."

Gassman led the Seahawk attack with 12 carries and 50 yards rushing. BEE had 58 yards rushing and 37 yards passing for 95 total yards. Plagmann was the defensive star for the Seahawks with 23 tackles and an interception, while Jamin Arend had 19 tackles.

"We have the best kids in the work and they did everything that was asked of them," Sioux

Valley coach Dan Hughes said. "It didn't turn out on the scoreboard as we wanted it to but I'm so proud and inspired by our kids. They're the best group I've ever been around."

Daymein Lucas led the Cossack attack with 32 carries for 101 yards and Matt Larson had 23

carries for 68 yards.

Sioux Valley (6-4) had 177 total yards on the ground and 92 yards for 269 total yards.

BEE improves to 7-3 on the year will take on Winner Saturday for the right to go to the championship game at the Dakotadome in Vermillion.

SV 2 0 0 0—2

BEE 0 0 0 6—6

Scoring summary

First quarter

SV: Safety

Fourth Quarter

BEE: Cole Gassman 3 run (kick failed)