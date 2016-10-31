Gregory outgained the Cyclones 314 yards to 58 yards on the night, led by Jayd VanDerWerff's 173 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Andy McCance added 90 yards on seven carries for the Gorillas.

McCance sparked the aerial attack for the Gorillas, throwing for 112 yards and two touchdowns on 3-of-6 attempts. VanDerWerff hauled in two of those completions for 47 yards and one touchdown.

Tyler Murray and Jeremiah Beck both recorded 11 tackles apiece in the victory for Gregory.

Clark/Willow Lake received 54 rushing yards from Ntai Stevens, as he carried the ball 13 times in the loss. The Cyclones threw the ball five times and did not complete a pass. Defensively, Grayson Florey led Clark/Willow Lake with 11 tackles.

The game was called with 8:48 remaining in the fourth quarter due to the 50 point mercy rule.

Gregory (10-0) hosts Stanley County on Saturday. Clark/Willow Lake ends its season with a record of 5-5.

Scoring Summary:

First quarter

G: Jayd VanDerWerff 33 run (Jon Bakke run)

G: Andy McCance 1 run (Bakke run)

Second quarter

G: Andy McCance 63 run (VanDerWerff pass from McCance)

G: Joseph Veskrna 65 pass from McCance (Robert Vomacka run)

G: VanDerWerff 28 pass from McCance (run failed)

Third quarter

G: VanDerWerff 14 run (Vomacka run)

Fourth quarter

G: McCance 13 run

Colome 38, Hamlin 8

COLOME — Jackson Kinzer helped propel the Colome Cowboys to a 38-8 second round playoff victory over Hamlin on Monday night.

Kinzer carried the ball four times on the evening, but took two of them for touchdowns. In addition, Kinzer also ran back a second quarter Hamlin punt for a touchdown to give Colome a 30-0 lead before halftime.

Kelly O'Bryan was the leading rusher for the Cowboys, tallying 80 yards on eight carries. Will Cahoy chipped in 71 yards on 11 carries. Layton Thieman threw two touchdowns on the night, as he passed for 20 yards total in the contest.

Matt Campbell, Kolton Salonen and Beau Bertram had seven tackles each for Colome.

No statistics were available for Hamlin.

Colome (9-1) plays Corsica-Stickney on Saturday in Corsica. Hamlin ends its season with a record of 7-3.

Scoring Summary

First quarter:

C: Jackson Kinzer 38 run (Will Cahoy run)

Second quarter:

C: Nate Krumpus 3 pass from Layton Thieman (Kinzer run)

C: Kinzer 13 pass from Thieman (run failed)

C: Kinzer 58 punt return (Kolton Salonen pass from Thieman)

Third quarter:

C: Kelly O'Bryan 18 run (Cahoy run)

Fourth quarter:

C: Connor Bawdon 4 run (Chance Niemann run)

Potter County 52, Hanson 24

GETTYSBURG — Hanson couldn't maintain the momentum it built after leading 12-0 after the first quarter and ultimately fell to Potter County 52-24 on Monday night in a Class 9A quarterfinal playoff game.

Tanner Storer carried the Battlers as he ran for 182 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries. Ben Krueger helped Potter County by throwing for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 7-of-15 attempts. Jacob Bausch hauled in four catches for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Matt Kayser supplied Hanson with a strong performance, as he rumbled his way for 152 yards and three touchdowns on 24 carries. He also tallied 41 yards and one touchdown on two receptions.

The Battlers (10-0) host Colman-Egan on Saturday. Hanson ends its season with a record of 3-7.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

H: Matt Kayser 5 run (run failed)

H: Kayser 5 run (pass failed)

Second quarter

P: Tanner Storer 6 run (run failed)

H: Kayser 91 kick return (run failed)

P: Storer 31 run (pass failed)

P: Storer 62 punt return (run failed)

H: Kayser 35 pass from Donnie Weber (run failed)

P: Jacob Rausch 22 pass from Ben Krueger (Krueger run)

Third quarter

P: Carl Cronin 4 pass from Krueger (pass failed)

P: Rausch 42 pass from Krueger (pass failed)

Fourth quarter

P: Storer 40 run (Storer run)

P: Preston Worth 10 interception (run failed)

Warner 38, Scotland 0

WARNER — Warner came out on top of a defensive battle as they earned a 38-0 9A playoff victory over Scotland on Monday night.

Warner outgained Scotland on the ground 54-43, but held a 123-52 advantage in passing yards.

Leading the way for Warner was Jack Braun who gained 35 yards on 12 carries. Micah Hoellein threw for 123 yards for the Monarchs on 6-of-11 passing.

The Highlanders didn't muster much on the ground, as Chase Mogck was held to 19 yards and Bryan Vaughan was limited to 18 yards. Chandler Diede threw for 52 yards but also threw two interceptions in the loss.

Warner (10-0) plays Sully Buttes on Saturday. Scotland ends its season with a record of 5-5.

Scoring Summary

First quarter:

W: Tyler Rozell 33 pass from Micah Hoellein (pass failed)

Second quarter:

W: Safety

W: Danzan Gilborne safety free kick return (pass good)

W: Jack Braun 2 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

W: Braun 8 run (run good)

W: Braun 1 run (pass good)

Webster Area 28, Canistota 16

WAUBAY—Webster Area racked up 415 yards of offense to beat defending Class 9A champion Canistota 28-16 in a Class 9AA semifinal on Monday in Waubay.

With the game tied 8-8, Webster Area scored on consecutive touchdowns to take a 20-8 lead at halftime. After the Hawks cut the lead down to 20-16 in the fourth quarter, the Bearcats added the final score to secure a trip to the semifinals.

The Bearcats (10-0) rushed for 315 yards and passed for 100 yards, while Canistota finished the game with 318 yards of offense (145 passing and 173 rushing).

Tristan Pierce led the Hakws with 63 rushing yards, while Scott Jolley added 43 yards on 16 carries. Jolley went 6-of-22 for 145 yards passing and Austin Thu added six carries for 35 yards and two touchdowns.

Webster Area hosts Baltic on Saturday. Canistota ends its season at 8-2.

Scoring summary

First quarter

W: Hunter Gaikowski 10 run (Kelby Hawkins run)

Second quarter

C: Austin Thu 10 run (Scott Jolley run)

W: Hawkins 3 run (run failed)

W: Gaikowski 14 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

C: Thu 3 run (Jolley run)

W: Gaikowski 33 run (Hawkins run)

Quarterfinal results

Monday's results

Class 11B

No. 1 Winner 40, No. 8 Tri-Valley 0

No. 2 Groton Area 55, No. 7 Bennett County 0

No. 3 Aberdeen Roncalli 68, No. 6 Red Cloud 18

No. 4 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 6, No. 5 Sioux Valley 2

Class 9AA

No. 1 Gregory 52, No. 8 Clark/Willow Lake 0

No. 2 Webster Area 28, No. 7 Canistota 16

No. 3 Baltic 52, No. 6 Mount Vernon/Plankinton 34

No. 4 Stanley County 35, No. 5 Wolsey-Wessington 28

Class 9A

No. 1 Potter County 52, No. 8 Hanson 24

No. 2 Warner 38, No. 7 Scotland 0

No. 3 Sully Buttes 51, No. 6 Gayville-Volin 6

No. 4 Colman-Egan 58, No. 5 Lemmon/McIntosh 0

Class 9B

No. 1 Harding County 42, No. 8 Alcester-Hudson 22

No. 2 Corsica-Stickney 29, No. 7 Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 26

No. 3 Colome 38, No. 6 Hamlin 8

No. 4 Langford Area 58, No. 5 Wall 20