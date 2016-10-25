Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
The Daily Republic
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
SD man arrested at abandoned farm after kidnapping ex-girlfriend in trunk of her car, strangling her
Republicans and independents out-work Democrats for voters
Mitchell United Way remains confident in reaching 2016 fundraising goal
Weak economy could require state government budget cuts
12,685 voters register in Davison Co. for Nov. 8 election
More Topics
local
state
nation
politics
crime
business
Headlines
Davison County receives Gold Level award
Samsung scraps Galaxy Note 7 over fire concerns
CorTrust Bank ALM Community Foundation awards grants
Bass Pro Shops hooks Cabela's in $5.5 billion deal
AgweekTV: Ethanol Plant Tour
agriculture
Headlines
Soybean yields slightly down in 2016 after record 2015
SD corn yields below record highs forecasted nationwide
New SDSU Swine Unit opens with dedication
Regents working with governor on a major research centers plan
GUEBERT: Little hope for farm bill.
sports
Headlines
Titans win shootout over Bon Homme
Photos from the Mount Vernon/Plankinton vs Bon Homme playoff game
Area football roundup: Scotland holds off Platte-Geddes
South Dakota High School Activities Association football playoff pairings
Photos from the Hanson vs Newell first round playoff game
More Topics
prep
college
pro
kernels
tigers
life
Headlines
Parkston man marks 90th birthday
Mitchell man marks 85th birthday
Mitchell woman celebrates 80th birthday
Former Mitchell man celebrates 80th birthday
Parkston woman celebrates 90th birthday
More Topics
entertainment
food
obituaries
Headlines
Janice Porter
Goldie Lorang
Mark Olesen
Marge Anderson
Richard John Huey
opinion
Headlines
A Monumental Milestone
Superstar, super nervous, easy interview
Mastering a foreign language
Human trafficking in our backyard
OPINION: This time for president, none of the above
More Topics
editorials
columns
letters
outdoors
Headlines
GFP offers refunds on archery, youth and muzzleloader deer licenses
Mitchell native brings SDWF, Hunting Film Tour to town
The best of Wiltz: Nightmare on Erika Street
Captive pheasants make up one-fifth or more of SD harvest
GFP Commission refuses to break state laws over non-resident waterfowl hunting licenses
More Topics
hunting
fishing
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Photos from the Hanson vs Newell first round playoff game
By
Matthew Gade
on Oct 25, 2016 at 11:27 p.m.
Explore related topics:
sports
prep
Hanson
Hanson Beavers
alexandria
Prep football
Advertisement