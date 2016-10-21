Byers leads Class A pack into the state meet

Byers is undefeated in nine races for Chamberlain this season, including her season-best time of 18 minutes, 14 seconds in the Region 4A meet run on her home course in Oacoma.

But Byers can expect a couple of strong challengers in the race. Vermillion’s Maddie Lavin, who won the Class A girls title in 2013, was second a year ago and is one of the state’s top distance runners. Locally, Winner Area’s Sidda Schuyler and Todd County’s Kelsie Herman have raced plenty with Byers and have put together strong performances throughout the season, as well.

If she were to win today, Byers would be the first Class A girls repeat champion since Kelsey Barrett of Britton-Hecla won three times in a row from 2009-11 and only the second Class A repeat champion in the last 20 years.

Here’s some more storylines to watch at today’s meet: