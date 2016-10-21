Beulah Black Cloud delivered 10 kills and 10 digs for the Thunder in the victory. Shaylyn Stotz added 13 digs and five aces for AC/DC.

Mitchell Christian was led by Charlotte Haag who had eight kills and six kills. Erica Thompson recorded 12 assists and 11 digs in the contest.

AC/DC won the JV match 2-0.

AC/DC (11-15) concludes the regular season on Monday against Gregory in Lake Andes. Mitchell Christian (2-19) plays James Valley Christian and Freeman Academy/Marion on Saturday in Mitchell.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Canistota 0

MONTROSE — Jacy Pulse had an strong all-around game for MCM as she tallied 17 digs, five kills and four aces in three sets over Canistota.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-19 and 25-13.

Nicole Bies contributed 18 assists and 10 digs for the Fighting Cougars, while Morgan Koepsell added 10 kills and four blocks.

Canistota received five kills, five digs and four blocks from Noelle Hofer in the loss.

McCook Central/Montrose (15-8) plays Hanson in Salem on Monday. Canistota (13-9) plays Freeman in Canistota on Monday.

Ethan 3, Irene-Wakonda 0

ETHAN — Ethan continued its success on the volleyball court by downing Irene-Wakonda in three sets on Friday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-10 and 25-12.

Ethan had three different players -- Rachel Hawkins, Janae Gustafson and Ellie Hohn -- serve six aces apiece in the victory. Karly and Janae Gustafson each tallied 10 kills.

Ashley Emmick kept Irene-Wakonda in the game with 11 digs.

Ethan (17-4) wraps up its regular season at Tripp on Monday against Tripp-Delmont/Armour. Irene-Wakonda ends its regular season at 2-19.

Colome 3, Crow Creek 0

COLOME — Colome swept Crow Creek in straight sets on Friday in a prep volleyball match in Colome.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-16 and 25-19.

Kaydee Heath paced Colome with four aces, three kills, five digs and one solo block. Callie Heath put down nine kills, had one solo block and one block assist. Maggie McCarty had a match-high seven aces and added three kills. Sara O’Bryan recorded seven digs and eight assists in the win.

Abby Pechota (eight assists) and Raynee Hermsen (one block assist) also contributed to the victory.

Colome won the JV match 2-1. No varsity statistics for Crow Creek were reported.

Colome (12-13) plays Kimball/White Lake in Kimball on Monday. Crow Creek (2-18) plays Todd County in Mission on Tuesday.

Avon 3, Menno 0

AVON — Avon collected a victory over Menno on Friday night by downing the Wolves in straight sets.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-16 and 25-20.

Ashley Cap picked up 13 digs in the victory for Avon, while Hanna Powers registered 15 assists and 10 digs for the Pirates.

Hailey Fergen posted nine digs and eight assists for Menno. Ashton Vaith notched 21 digs and six kills in the loss.

Menno won the JV match 2-0.

Avon (11-12) travels to Gayville to play Gayville-Volin on Monday. Menno (11-11) plays Scotland in Menno on Monday.

Bon Homme 3, Viborg-Hurley 0

TYNDALL — Bon Homme topped Viborg-Hurley in straight sets on Friday night.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-21 and 25-10.

Brecken Bullard posted 11 digs, 8 kills and one block for the Cavaliers. Deann Jelsma put up 27 assists and four aces in the victory.

Holly Richards posted four blocks, four kills and one ace in the loss for Viborg-Hurley.

Bon Homme won the JV match 2-1.

Bon Homme (22-3) plays in the SESD Tourney on Saturday in Wagner. Viborg-Hurley (2-21) plays Alcester-Hudson on Monday in Viborg.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Bridgewater-Emery 1

FORESTBURG — Bridgewater-Emery and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket battled four sets before the Blackhawks claimed the victory on Friday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 21-25, 25-19 and 27-25.

Myah Selland put up 23 kills and nine blocks on the Blackhawks. Tristan Ziebart collected 13 digs and four aces for SCW, while Kyla Morgan notched 10 kills in the victory.

Hannah Harberts had 23 assists and four aces for B-E. Kadra Kayser added 19 digs, six kills and four aces in the loss.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (18-5) travels to Plankinton on Monday to play Mount Vernon/Plankinton. Bridgewater-Emery finishes the regular season with a record of 11-12.

Howard 3, Garretson 0

GARRETSON — Howard picked up a victory on the road as they defeated Garretson on Friday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-13 and 25-7.

Hillary Albrecht had eight kills and Cayla Koepsell added seven kills and seven blocks of her own for the Tigers. Katelyn Kampshoff had 10 assists and seven digs, while Martina Albrecht had five blocks.

Howard (12-10) plays Parker in Howard on Monday. Garretson (0-21) plays Sioux Valley in Garretson on Monday.

Miller 3, Wessington Springs 0

MILLER — Miller swept Wessington Springs on Friday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-7 and 25-14.

No statistics were reported.

Miller (19-8) plays Highmore-Harrold on Monday in Miller. Wessington Springs (7-17) plays Hitchcock-Tulare on Monday in Wessington Springs.