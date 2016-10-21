Platte-Geddes takes second place at state dance
ABERDEEN -- Platte-Geddes claimed second place Class A state competitive dance competition on Friday in Aberdeen.
The Black Panthers won the Class A hip-hop division, which helped them in the overall scoring, finishing second with 231.67 points, behind state champion Dakota Valley with 260.83 points. It’s the seventh straight dance title for the Panthers.
Platte-Geddes finished fourth in cheer (225.50), behind Sioux Valley’s 236-point effort, which is the Cossacks’ 10th straight state title.
For other area teams, Winner placed fourth in the Class A Dance with 220.83 points. Parkston finished sixth in the Class A Cheer with 220.50 points.
The Class AA Cheer and Dance competition is today in Aberdeen. The Mitchell Dance/Hip Hop team will compete at 11:19 a.m. today and the Dance/Kick team competes at 1:24 p.m.
The Kernels’ dance/pom-pom team competes at 2:24 p.m. The Mitchell Cheer Stunting/Tumbling squad competes at 3:04 p.m. The event can be watched online at sdpb.org.
CHEER AND DANCE
Class A state meet
Friday at Aberdeen Central
Cheer
1. Sioux Valley 236, 2. Dakota Valley 233.5, 3. Custer 226.5, 4. Platte-Geddes 225.5, 5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 221.5, 6. Parkston 220.5, 7. Dell Rapids, 218, 8. Arlington/Lake Preston 215, 9. Winner 215, 10. Belle Fourche 205.5, 11. Northwestern 200.5, 12. Faulkton Area 199.5, 13. Wagner 199.5, 14. Redfield/Doland 191, 15. Bon Homme 179, 16. Hot Springs 175, 17. Gregory 174, 18. Lyman 163.5.
Dance
1. Dakota Valley 260.83, 2. Platte-Geddes 231.67, 3. Spearfish 230.83, 4. Winner 220.83, 5. St. Thomas More 195.33, 6. Belle Fourche 186.83, 7. Lead-Deadwood 185.17, 8. Gregory 170.5, 9. Clark/Willow Lake 146.67, 10. Hot Springs 63.83.