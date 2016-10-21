Platte-Geddes takes second place at state dance

Platte-Geddes finished fourth in cheer (225.50), behind Sioux Valley’s 236-point effort, which is the Cossacks’ 10th straight state title.

For other area teams, Winner placed fourth in the Class A Dance with 220.83 points. Parkston finished sixth in the Class A Cheer with 220.50 points.

The Class AA Cheer and Dance competition is today in Aberdeen. The Mitchell Dance/Hip Hop team will compete at 11:19 a.m. today and the Dance/Kick team competes at 1:24 p.m.

The Kernels’ dance/pom-pom team competes at 2:24 p.m. The Mitchell Cheer Stunting/Tumbling squad competes at 3:04 p.m. The event can be watched online at sdpb.org.

CHEER AND DANCE

Class A state meet

Friday at Aberdeen Central

Cheer

1. Sioux Valley 236, 2. Dakota Valley 233.5, 3. Custer 226.5, 4. Platte-Geddes 225.5, 5. Dell Rapids St. Mary 221.5, 6. Parkston 220.5, 7. Dell Rapids, 218, 8. Arlington/Lake Preston 215, 9. Winner 215, 10. Belle Fourche 205.5, 11. Northwestern 200.5, 12. Faulkton Area 199.5, 13. Wagner 199.5, 14. Redfield/Doland 191, 15. Bon Homme 179, 16. Hot Springs 175, 17. Gregory 174, 18. Lyman 163.5.

Dance

1. Dakota Valley 260.83, 2. Platte-Geddes 231.67, 3. Spearfish 230.83, 4. Winner 220.83, 5. St. Thomas More 195.33, 6. Belle Fourche 186.83, 7. Lead-Deadwood 185.17, 8. Gregory 170.5, 9. Clark/Willow Lake 146.67, 10. Hot Springs 63.83.