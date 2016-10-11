Area volleyball roundup: Wagner outlasts Titans in five sets

Wagner's Jensen Holzbauer digs a ball during a prep volleyball match against Mount Vernon/Plankinton Monday in Plankinton. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

PLANKINTON—Wagner edged Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-2 in a prep volleyball match on Monday in Plankinton.

Jensen Holzbauer powered the Red Raiders with 25 kills and 32 digs. Sierra Juffer added 38 assists for Wagner. Kirstyn Roth recorded 24 digs and two aces in the win and Carolyn Blaha registered three blocks for the Red Raiders.

Destiney Haak led Mount Vernon/Plankinton with 18 kills and four blocks. Erin Denning tallied 17 assists and Stephanie Faulhaber added 24 digs for the Titans.

Wagner won the JV match 2-0.

Wagner (10-9) will host Parkston tonight in Wagner. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (11-8) will host West Central on Thursday in Mount Vernon.

Platte-Geddes 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

PLATTE—Platte-Geddes picked up a home sweep Monday night in prep volleyball action, taking down Corsica-Stickney 3-0.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-12 and 25-19.

For the victorious Black Panthers, Alexis Peterson had eight kills, two blocks and 12 digs. Jada Nelson had eight digs, two blocks and eight kills and Hallie Hallock had 22 assists in the win. Sarah Erickson six digs and two blocks for P-G.

The Jaguars were led by Courtney Menning's five digs and three blocks. Alexis Tilton tallied two kills, two blocks and four digs. Bridget Burke had six digs and Cassidy Clark had four assists for C-S.

Platte-Geddes (10-6) plays at Miller today. Corsica-Stickney (2-13) will host Bon Homme on Thursday.

Miller 3, Kimball/White Lake 0

KIMBALL—Miller downed Kimball/White Lake in straight sets in a prep volleyball match on Monday in Kimball.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-20 and 25-18.

Brooklyn Donald paced Kimball/White Lake with 13 kills, including her 1,000th career kill. She also had two blocks. Heather Munsen dished out 20 assists and added two aces. Whitney Hinker led the WiLdKats with 18 digs, while Brenna Blasius put down six kills.

Kadye Fernholz led Miller with 19 kills and five blocks. Vonnagail Schlechter had an all-around solid match for the Rustlers with three aces, three blocks, six kills and 18 digs. Shaly Werdel dished out 32 assists for Miller.

Kimball/White Lake won the JV match 2-0.

Miller (17-8) will host Platte-Geddes tonight in Miller. Kimball/White Lake (15-4) will host Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday in White Lake.

Bridgewater-Emery 3, Freeman Academy 1

EMERY --Bridgewater-Emery topped Freeman Academy 3-1 in a high school volleyball match on Monday in Emery.

Set scores were 25-21, 13-25, 25-22 and 25-22.

Autumn Hilton led the Huskies with 13 kills, while Kadra Kayser and Sydney Hoffman both had nine kills apiece. Kayser added 15 digs and Hoffman recorded four blocks.

Andrea Gorriz and Katelyn Kotas added 15 and 12 digs, respectively. Gorriz also had two aces. Hannah Harberts dished out 21 assists and notched two aces.

Chelsey Heeg paced Freeman Academy/Marion with 24 kills, seven digs, four aces and one block. Amy Ptak had 30 assists, two aces and one kill for the Bearcats. Michelle Schoenwald added seven kills and one block, while Emily Heeg contributed 11 digs and seven aces.

Bridgewater-Emery won the JV match 2-0.

Bridgewater-Emery (9-10) will play Colman-Egan tonight in Colman. Freeman Academy/Marion (8-10) will play Viborg-Hurley tonight in Viborg.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Freeman 0

FREEMAN — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket traveled to Freeman and picked up a three-set sweep in prep volleyball play Monday.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-18 and 25-20.

Kayla Olson had a double-double with 18 assists and 10 digs and Maddie Vermeulen had 16 digs and five aces in the win for SCW. Myah Selland had 10 kills and both Abby Doering and Tesa Jensen had seven kills at the net for the Blackhawks.

For the Flyers, Josie Fuhrmann had 15 assists and nine digs, while Jamie Glanzer added 16 digs. Ashley Glanzer had three aces and both Dayna Roth and Journey Mehlhaf each had five kills.

SCW also won the JV match in straight sets.

SCW (13-5) will host James Valley Christian today at Forestburg. Freeman (7-10) travels to Avon on Thursday.

Canistota 3, Iroquois 0

CANISTOTA—Canistota was victorious in a three-set match against Iroquois Monday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-15 and 25-13. No other information was reported.

The Hawks (14-7) will travel to Chester Area on Thursday, while the Chiefs (2-19) host Howard today.

Monday's statewide scores

Aberdeen Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-13, 25-23, 25-19

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Britton-Hecla, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18

Baltic def. Dell Rapids, 25-21, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-21, 13-25, 25-22, 25-22

Canistota def. Iroquois, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

Chadron, Neb. def. St. Thomas More, 25-14, 21-25, 25-9, 25-12

Clark/Willow Lake def. Lake Preston, 30-28, 23-25, 25-16, 24-26, 15-10

Madison def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-11, 25-11

Miller def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-19, 25-20, 25-18

Parker def. Beresford, 25-21, 25-21, 30-28

Philip def. Wall, 25-23, 21-25, 25-15, 23-25, 15-13

Platte-Geddes def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-12, 25-12, 25-19

South Sioux City, Neb. def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-21, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18

Wagner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-15, 25-23, 9-25, 22-25, 15-4

Waubay/Summit def. Langford, 25-21, 21-25, 25-20, 25-16