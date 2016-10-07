Area volleyball roundup: Pirates sweep Huskies

Avon's Lauren Sees, right, hits the ball as Bridgewater-Emery's Sydney Hoffman, left, tries to block it during a prep volleyball game on Thursday in Avon. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

AVON — In a battle between two teams looking to pick up their 9th win of the season, Avon stepped up as it swept Bridgewater-Emery on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-23 and 25-13.

Lauren Sees tallied 11 blocks on the night to lead the Pirates and Kacie Mudder notched eight blocks of her own to go with nine digs and four kills.

Hannah Harberts put up 14 assists and nine digs for the Huskies and Libby Bailey was credited with 19 digs in the loss.

Avon (9-10) plays at Freeman on Thursday. Bridgewater-Emery (8-10) hosts Freeman Academy/Marion on Monday in Emery.

Hanson 3, Mitchell Christian 0

MITCHELL — Hanson swept all three sets from the Golden Eagles to earn a victory in prep volleyball action on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-18 and 25-11.

Hannah Marquardt posted 18 digs and four aces, Ashley Moe knocked down 13 kills, and Tayah Waldera assisted on 17 points for the Beavers.

In the loss, Kaitlyn Asmus had nine digs and Erica Thompson had seven set assists for the Golden Eagles.

Hanson (16-4) plays Menno on Tuesday in Menno. Mitchell Christian (2-17) will play at Menno on Thursday.

Parker 3, Scotland 0

PARKER — Class B No. 5 Parker rolled to a straight-set victory over Scotland on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-14 and 25-12.

Makenzie Dean spearheaded the Parker offense by picking up seven digs and assisting on 27 points. Hannah Viet knocked down 13 kills for the Pheasants in the victory.

On Scotland's side, Taylor Bietz accounted for 14 assists and nine digs and Taylor Gall had nine kills, eight digs and three aces.

Parker (17-5) travels to Chester on Saturday to play in the Chester Classic. Scotland (4-11) plays Bon Homme on Tuesday in Tyndall.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Parkston 1

WHITE LAKE — Kimball/White Lake dropped the second set to Parkston but still managed to claim a four-set victory on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-15, 21-25, 25-19 and 25-18.

Brooklyn Donald again powered the WiLdKats as she accounted for 15 kills, 10 digs and two blocks. Darby Deffenbaugh added 14 assists and 20 digs and Heather Munsen assisted on 23 points.

Paige Semmler led the Trojans with 14 kills and three blocks and Sammi Murtha assisted on 31 assists.

KWL won the B game 2-0.

Kimball/White Lake (15-3) plays Miller on Monday in Kimball. Parkston (10-10) travels to Wagner on Tuesday to play Wagner.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Chamberlain 0

PLANKINTON — Mount Vernon/Plankinton swept the Chamberlain Cubs 3-0 on Thursday night in Plankinton.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-19 and 25-12.

Erin Denning paced the MVP offense with 27 assists and six aces. Hannah Clark chipped in 12 kills and Kaleigh Erdahl had 10 digs.

Madison Harmon helped the Chamberlain cause by racking up five kills and two blocks, while Taylor Sharping contributed 15 digs in the loss.

MVP won the JV game 2-0.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton (11-7) plays Wagner on Monday in Plankinton. Chamberlain (7-11) hosts Winner on Tuesday.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, West Central 2

MONTROSE — McCook Central/Montrose overcame losing its early two set advantage by winning the decisive fifth set as it knocked off No. 5 West Central on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 13-25 and 15-9.

Nicole Bies did a little bit of everything for the Fighting Cougars by assisting on 31 points, picking up 17 digs and serving three aces. McKenna Kranz contributed 16 kills and 16 digs in the victory.

Sydney Goertel turned in an impressive stat line for West Central. She was credited with 15 assists, 14 digs, 13 kills, three aces and one block.

McCook Central/Montrose (13-7) plays Garretson on Tuesday in Salem. West Central (16-3) travels to Chester on Saturday to play in the Chester Classic.

Burke/South Central 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

BONESTEEL — It took three sets for Burke/South Central to win a home match against Corsica-Stickney on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-17 and 27-25.

Taylee Indahl powered the Cougars as she accounted for 10 kills, nine digs and five blocks, while Madison Wischmann dished out 13 assists.

Bridget Burke picked up five digs in the loss and Kassidy Clark assisted on five Jaguar points.

Burke/South Central (11-7) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Saturday in Burke. Corsica-Stickney (2-12) plays Platte-Geddes on Monday in Platte.

Bon Homme 3, Freeman 0

FREEMAN — Freeman put up a solid effort but Class A No. 3 Bon Homme was too much as the Cavaliers claimed a victory on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-21 and 25-18.

The duo of Sierra Mesman and Jeni Schmidt again paced the Cavalier offense, as Mesman picked up 22 digs to go with her 12 kills, while Schmidt accounted for 13 kills, six digs and three blocks in the victory.

Freeman received solid performance from Ashley Glanzer who had six kills and three digs and Josie Fuhrmann who had 16 assists to go with five digs.

Bon Homme (19-2) plays Scotland on Tuesday in Tyndall. Freeman (7-9) plays Sanborn Central in Freeman on Monday.

Platte-Geddes 3, Gregory 0

PLATTE — Platte-Geddes raced out to a fast start as the Black Panthers defeated Gregory in straight sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-14 and 25-16.

Jada Nelson had seven kills and nine digs in the victory, while Alexis Peterson went for 16 kills and 13 digs on the night.

Maddie Eklund was a bright spot for the Gorillas as she accounted for 18 digs and two aces in the loss.

Platte-Geddes (9-6) plays Corsica-Stickney Monday in Platte. Gregory (8-10) hosts Colome Tuesday.

Wolsey-Wessington 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1

NEW HOLLAND — Wolsey-Wessington fended off a pesky Thunder team to pick up the road victory over Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-19, 28-30, 25-19 and 25-20.

Wolsey-Wessington received 11 kills, 24 digs and two aces from Abbey Tschetter. Lizzi Brandt helped the Warbird cause with seven digs, five aces and four kills.

Megan Mudder had another outstanding performance for the Thunder as she amassed 26 digs and 19 kills. The Thunder received 20 digs, 14 kills, six aces and three blocks from Beulah Black Cloud in the loss.

Wolsey-Wessington (9-7) travels to Redfield on Saturday to play in the Pheasant Fall Classic. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (6-10) travels to Bonesteel on Tuesday to play Burke/South Central.

Howard 3, Canistota 2

CANISTOTA — All-square through the first four sets, Howard took control of the match in the final set and claimed victory over Canistota on Thursday night.

Set scores were 26-24, 29-31, 25-21, 15-25 and 15-11.

Cassidy Keller accounted for 33 digs and Kenzy Kirby contributed 22 kills and 21 digs to lead the Tigers to victory.

Canistota received 21 digs from Cailey Hinker. Hilary Albrecht accounted for 19 digs, seven kills and three aces for the Hawks.

Howard (10-9) plays Iroquois on Tuesday in Iroquois. Canistota (13-7) plays Iroquois on Monday in Iroquois.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

ARMOUR — Visiting Sanborn Central/Woonsocket picked up a three-set sweep at Tripp-Delmont/Armour Thursday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-19.

The Blackhawks had double-digit kills on Thursday, with Abby Doering grabbing 12 kills, two blocks and three digs. Myah Selland added 11 kills and Tesa Jensen had 10 kills and six digs. Kayla Olson had 31 assists and Maddie Vermeulen had 23 digs. Kyla Morgan had five kills, 12 digs and four aces.

For the Nighthawks, Brianna Stoebner had eight kills and 12 digs. Erica Koster had 14 assists and Lexie Gregerson had 12 digs.

SCW (12-5) plays at Freeman on Saturday. TDA (3-14) travels to Burke on Saturday to play Burke/South Central.

Highmore-Harrold 3, Wessington Springs 1

WESSINGTON SPRINGS — Highmore-Harrold needed four grueling sets to defeat Wessington Springs on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-22

Natalie Leisinger had 37 digs and Shea Husted pitched in 35 digs of her own to fuel the Pirate defense. Theresa Alger-Wind and Zoe Tvedt each accounted for 14 kills..

Whitney Reider paced Wessington Springs with 42 set assists on the night. Jaycee Hohn picked up 18 digs and Maddie Neely had nine kills for the Spartans in the loss.

Wessington Springs (4-11) plays Sunshine Bible Academy on Tuesday in Miller. Highmore-Harrold (7-8) plays in the Potter County Tournament on Saturday in Gettysburg.

Colome 3, Todd County 1

COLOME — Callie Heath had 16 kills in a four-set victory for Colome over Todd County Thursday in prep volleyball play.

Set scores were 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17.

Alexa McKenzie led a strong defensive show from the Cowgirls with 38 digs. Kaydee Heath had 32 digs and Callie Heath added 28 digs in the win. Abby Pechota had 20 set assists in the win.

No stats were available for the Falcons. Colome won the junior varsity game in two sets.

Colome (6-11) plays Tuesday in Gregory. Todd County (4-14) travels to Fort Pierre on Saturday to play in the Stanley County Triangular.

Winner 3, White River 0

WHITE RIVER — Winner defeated White River in three sets on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-20 and 25-12.

No individual statistics were reported.

White River (14-14) travels to Colome on Thursday to play Colome. Winner (7-11) travels to Chester on Saturday to play in the Chester Classic.

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Webster, 25-19, 25-16, 27-25

Alcester-Hudson def. Beresford, 17-25, 25-19, 25-23, 18-25, 15-11

Arlington def. Lake Preston, 25-13, 25-10, 25-12

Avon def. Bridgewater-Emery, 25-16, 25-23, 25-13

Baltic def. Viborg-Hurley, 23-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19

Belle Fourche def. Red Cloud, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14

Bison def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-15, 25-20

Bon Homme def. Freeman, 25-15, 25-21, 25-18

Burke/South Central def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-17, 27-25

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McIntosh, 25-21, 21-25, 25-19, 25-20

Colome def. Todd County, 25-14, 22-25, 25-21, 25-17

Custer def. Spearfish, 25-20, 28-26, 25-18

Dakota Valley def. Dell Rapids, 25-7, 25-12, 25-13

Douglas def. Sturgis Brown, 27-25, 19-25, 25-21, 25-18

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 17-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-21, 15-10

Estelline def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-8, 22-25, 25-20, 25-23

Florence/Henry def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-18, 23-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-5

Great Plains Lutheran def. Langford, 25-16, 25-14, 10-25, 21-25, 15-6

Groton Area def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 25-12, 25-13

Hamlin def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21

Hanson def. Mitchell Christian, 25-12, 25-18, 25-11

Herreid/Selby Area def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-9, 25-8, 25-10

Howard def. Canistota, 26-24, 29-31, 25-21, 15-25, 15-11

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-20, 21-25, 20-25, 25-17, 15-9

Jones County def. Dupree, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, 25-16

Kimball/White Lake def. Parkston, 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18

Madison def. Sioux Valley, 25-22, 25-18, 25-13

McCook Central/Montrose def. West Central, 25-22, 25-13, 23-25, 13-25, 15-9

Milbank Area def. Ortonville, Minn., 25-23, 25-8, 25-19

Miller def. James Valley Christian, 25-22, 25-19, 25-17

Mitchell def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-19, 25-12

Northwestern def. Faulkton, 25-8, 25-10, 25-15

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. DeSmet, 25-16, 25-12, 25-18

Parker def. Scotland, 25-10, 25-14, 25-12

Platte-Geddes def. Gregory, 25-12, 25-14, 25-16

Potter County def. Edmunds Central, 18-25, 25-15, 25-13, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Hill City, 25-23, 26-24, 25-18

Redfield/Doland def. Britton-Hecla, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-12, 25-20, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-11, 25-21, 17-25, 22-25, 15-6

Sisseton def. Deuel, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21

St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-11, 25-20, 25-23

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Iroquois, 25-21, 25-21, 15-25, 21-25, 15-11

Watertown def. Brookings, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22

Wilmot def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 25-19, 25-23

Winner def. White River, 25-23, 25-20, 25-12

Wolsey-Wessington def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-19, 28-30, 25-19, 25-20