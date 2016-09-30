No. 2 Kernels smash Patriots 28-7

That changed on Friday as the Class 11AA No. 2 Kernels (5-1) earned an emphatic victory over Class 11AAA foe Sioux Falls Lincoln 28-7 at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

Bolstered by a stout defense that forced three turnovers and another sensational performance by senior Spencer Neugebauer, Mitchell posted a 21-0 lead at halftime and cruised to the win.

"Defensively, it was a great effort and offensively, we just made some plays," said VanOverschelde, who couldn't recall the last time Mitchell won a football game in Sioux Falls. "To come here and pick up this win is a good mark for our program."

The two teams exchanged possessions to start the contest before Sam Michels intercepted a Preston Eisenbraun pass in Lincoln territory. Michels raced down the sideline and reached the 2-yard line before he was brought down. On the next play, Neugebauer put the Kernels in front with a 2-yard touchdown run as Mitchell led 7-0 at the end of the first quarter.

Eisenbraun threw his interception while on the run from the Kernel pass rush. He would remain under constant distress from Kernel defenders, who recorded eight sacks in the game.

"We couldn't get into a rhythm and we had some protection problems up front," said Lincoln head coach Brian Bechard, who was coaching his second game in place of Aaron Beavers, who resigned last week. "They were able to get some pressure with just four or even five guys. We should be able to pick that up."

DJ Krogman finished the game with seven tackles and a game-high three sacks, while Neugebauer, Briggs Havlik and Jed Schmidt each added eight tackles. Neugebauer also had a sack and Cody Reichelt finished the game with two interceptions.

"When you are forced into situations to throw the ball, the defense can pin their ears back and come," Bechard said. "Offensively, we weren't able to take advantage of some things they were giving us."

While Kernel defense continue to stop Lincoln's offense, the Kernels kept adding points. Neugebauer struck again as he capped a 9-play, 82-yard drive on his second 2-yard touchdown run of the game to put Mitchell up 14-0 early in the second quarter. After the Kernel defense forced two-more Patriot punts, Mitchell scored its third touchdown of the game. Kiel Nelson connected with Neugebauer for a 55-yard touchdown grab that silenced the Lincoln homecoming crowd.

"The guy was all over him and it was good defense, we just made the play," VanOverschelde said. "That's the mark of our resiliency and hopefully a mark of our football team."

On Mitchell's first possession of the third quarter, Lincoln forced a three-and-out and blocked a punt inside Mitchell's 30-yard line. The Patriots used the short field to get down to the Kernels' 2-yard line. On fourth-and-goal, Mitchell's defense held as a Patriot pass fell incomplete.

"Our defense made a lot of stops and had some big turnovers," said Mitchell lineman Spencer Mohr, who helped pave the way for the Kernels' 302 yards of total offense. "The offense did what we needed, but there's room for improvement next week."

Two plays into the fourth quarter, the Kernels scored their fourth touchdown of game as Neugebauer broke loose for a 15-yard touchdown run that put Mitchell in front 28-0.

Neugebauer finished the game with carries for 122 yards and three rushing touchdowns, while Michels added 67 yards and Nelson chipped in 39 yards on the ground.

"He's a warrior and a team player," VanOverschelde said about Neugebauer. "He'll be the first one to give credit to his team, but it's sure nice to have him on our sideline."

For Lincoln (2-4), Eisenbraun went 13-of-27 passing for 173 yards and one touchdown. Cole DeBerg led the Patriots with seven catches for 100 yards, while Eric Looby had two catches for 23 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter for Lincoln's lone points in the game.

Mitchell stays on the road next week, taking on Brookings on Friday in Brookings.

"Overall, it was a great team effort and credit our kids," VanOverschelde said. "They came into an environment that we'd have to play well and we did a nice job."

MHS 7 14 0 7—28

SFL 0 0 0 7—7

Scoring summary

First quarter

M: Spencer Neugebauer 2 run (Seth Paulson kick)

Second quarter

M: Neugebauer 2 run (Paulson kick)

M: Neugebauer 55 pass from Kiel Nelson (Paulson kick)

Fourth quarter

M: Neugebauer 15 run (Paulson kick)

L: Eric Looby 10 pass from Preston Eisenbraun (Riley Sullivan kick)

RUSHING: M: Spencer Neugebauer 21-127-3, Sam Michels 8-67, Kiel Nelson 8-39, Carson Max 4-10; L: Payton Sudenga 3-17, Corey Fichter 10-15, Jayden Julius 5-14, Cole DeBerg 1-(-5), Preston Eisenbraun 9-(-51); PASSING: M: Nelson 1-3-55-0-1; L: Eisenbraun 13-27-173-3-1;

RECEIVING: M: Neugebauer 1-55-1; L: DeBerg 7-100, Zach Hanson 3-45, Eric Looby 2-23-1, Fichter 1-5.