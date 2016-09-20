Area high school volleyball: Kimball/White Lake blanks Corsica-Stickney

Kimball/White Lake's Brenna Blasius, right, goes up for a kill against Corsica-Stickney's Courtney Menning (4) and Haley Keizer (1) on Tuesday in White Lake. Kimball/White Lake's Whitney Hinker is in the background. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

WHITE LAKE — Kimball/White Lake defeated Corsica-Stickney in three sets on Tuesday in White Lake.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-11 and 25-18.

Heather Munsen directed the offense for KWL by assisting on 19 points. Also in the win, Brooklyn Donald had four aces, nine kills and 14 digs.

For Corsica-Stickney, Courtney Menning had four blocks and three kills.

KWL won the JV game 2-0.

KWL (8-2) plays on Saturday, hosting its own tournament in Kimball. Corsica-Stickney (1-8) plays at Gregory on Thursday.

Wall 3

Lyman 2

LYMAN — In a back-and-forth contest, Wall defeated Lyman on Tuesday night in a five-set thriller.

Set scores were 25-21, 7-25, 25-23, 23-25 and 19-17.

For Lyman, Sara Herman had a strong defensive night with 35 digs. Carly Uthe directed the offensive attack with 28 assists and Shelby Schindler knocked down 23 kills.

Lyman (12-6) travels to Belle Fourche on Saturday to play in the Belle Fourche Tournament.

Avon 3

Colome 0

AVON — Avon downed Colome in three sets on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action in Avon.

Set scores were 28-26, 25-7 and 25-14.

Kacie Mudder led the Pirates with 17 digs, six kills, and three blocks. Hanna Powers compiled 12 assists, as well as eight aces.

For Colome, Callie Heath knocked down 11 kills and Kaydee Heath had nine digs to go with three aces.

Avon won the JV game 2-0.

Avon (2-8) plays Irene-Wakonda in Avon on Thursday. Colome (3-7) plays on Saturday in Kimball/White Lake tournament in Kimball.

Bon Homme 3

Wagner 1

TYNDALL — It took four sets, but Bon Homme picked up a victory by defeating Wagner on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-21, 23-25 and 25-22.

Jeni Schmidt paced the Bon Homme attack with 22 kills and four blocks. Sierra Mesman pitched in 18 kills and five blocks.

For Wagner, Jensen Holzbauer had 15 kills and 13 digs, while Sierra Juffer assisted on 28 points.

Bon Homme (16-1) plays Burke/South Central on Thursday in Tyndall. Wagner (5-8) hosts Vermillion on Monday in Wagner.

Gregory 3

Todd County 0

GREGORY — Gregory dismantled Todd County in three-straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-10 and 25-19

Megan Warnke powered the Gorillas with 14 kills, while Alexa Hannahs had nine digs and assisted on 23 points. Also in the win, Maddie Eklund had 13 digs.

For Todd County, Kylie Randall had 11 digs, four set assists and four kills.

Gregory (6-7) plays Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Gregory.

Hanson 3

Bridgewater-Emery 0

ALEXANDRIA — It only took three sets for Hanson to down Bridgewater-Emery on Tuesday night in Alexandria.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-15 and 25-13.

Ashley Moe propelled the Beavers to victory with 15 kills, while Heather Kayser chipped in 14 assists to go with her five aces.

Kadra Kayser led the Huskies with 12 digs, two aces and five kills.

Hanson won the JV and C-team games.

Hanson (12-1) plays in the Sanford Pentagon Invitational on Saturday in Sioux Falls. Bridgewater-Emery (7-4) plays Canistota on Thursday in Canistota.

McCook Central/Montrose 3

Flandreau 0

FLANDREAU — McCook Central/Montrose topped Flandreau in straight sets on Tuesday in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-9 and 25-15.

No statistics were reported for the Fighting Cougars. Mara Lunday led Flandreau with six kills and four digs.

McCook Central/Montrose (7-7) plays Parkston in Montrose on Thursday.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 1

ARMOUR — After dropping the first set, Andes Central/Dakota Christian bounced back to defeat Tripp-Delmont/Armour in four sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 19-25, 25-23, 25-17 and 25-18.

Megan Mudder put together a solid game for the Thunder, with seven aces, 11 digs and nine kills. Also in the win, Sidney Muckey had 12 kills, two blocks and six aces.

Brianna Stoebner amassed 17 digs, eight kills and two aces for TDA, while Erica Koster had 25 digs, seven assists and one kill.

ACDC (6-7) travels to Freeman on Thursday to play Freeman Academy/Marion. TDA (1-11) plays Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Mitchell.

Platte-Geddes 3

Burke/South Central 2

PLATTE — Platte/Geddes held off a ferocious rally by Burke/South Central to pick up the victory in five sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-27 and 15-6.

Alexis Peterson led the Black Panthers with 19 kills, three blocks and 13 digs. Jada Nelson contributed 18 kills and 17 digs, while Hallie Hallock assisted on 41 points.

For Burke/South Central, Taylee Indahl had 23 kills and Madison Wischmann had 21 assists.

Platte-Geddes won the JV game 2-0.

Platte-Geddes (4-4) travels to Faulkton on Saturday to play in the Faulkton Tournament. Burke/South Central (7-4) travels to Tyndall on Thursday to play Bon Homme.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3

Wolsey-Wessington 1

WOLSEY — Sanborn Central/Woonsocket defeated Wolsey-Wessington in four sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-15, 19-25 and 25-21.

For SC/W, Abby Doering had nine kills, two blocks and two aces. Kayla Olson contributed 17 assists in the winning effort.

Abbey Tschetter had five assists, 12 digs, five blocks and five aces in the loss for Wolsey-Wessington.

SCW (6-4) hosts Iroquois on Thursday in Woonsocket. WW (3-3) travels to Huron on Thursday to play James Valley Christian.

Menno 3

Viborg-Hurley 1

HURLEY — Menno defeated Viborg-Hurley in four sets on Thursday night in Hurley.

Set scores were 25-13, 23-25, 27-25 and 25-17.

No individual statistics were available.

Menno (4-5) travels to Freeman on Thursday to play Freeman. Viborg-Hurley (2-9) plays in the Sanford Pentagon Invitational on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Tuesday's statewide scores

Aberdeen Central def. Brandon Valley, 25-23, 18-25, 25-16, 24-26, 16-14

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 19-25, 25-23, 25-17, 25-28

Avon def. Colome, 28-26, 25-7, 25-14

Baltic def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-9, 25-11, 25-13

Belle Fourche def. Newell, 25-11, 25-10, 25-15

Beresford def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 18-25, 15-25, 27-25, 25-22, 15-13

Bison def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 25-19, 25-12, 18-25, 18-25, 15-9

Bon Homme def. Wagner, 25-23, 25-21, 23-25, 25-22

Chester def. Parker, 19-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Crow Creek, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14

Dakota Valley def. West Central, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Dell Rapids def. Garretson, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, 25-23

Douglas def. Hill City, 17-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-13

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-11, 25-5

Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-20, 25-20, 25-23

Gregory def. Todd County, 25-10, 25-10, 25-19

Hanson def. Bridgewater-Emery, 26-24, 25-15, 25-13

Harding County def. Heart River, N.D., 25-19, 24-26, 25-23, 25-16

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 21-25, 25-14, 22-25, 25-15, 15-8

Herreid/Selby Area def. McIntosh, 25-8, 25-12, 25-10

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Iroquois, 25-12, 25-11, 25-14

Hot Springs def. Bennett County, 20-25, 25-22, 25-22, 27-25

Huron def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-19

Ipswich def. Potter County, 21-25, 19-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-6

James Valley Christian def. DeSmet, 25-15, 25-19, 25-12

Kimball/White Lake def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-14, 25-11, 25-18

Lower Brule def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 23-25, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

McCook Central/Montrose def. Flandreau, 25-18, 25-9, 25-15

Menno def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-13, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17

Milbank Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 25-23

Miller def. Redfield/Doland, 25-16, 25-20, 25-16

Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-18, 25-15, 25-22

Platte-Geddes def. Burke/South Central, 25-11, 25-18, 22-25, 25-27, 15-6

Rapid City Central def. Sturgis Brown, 25-9, 25-12, 25-12

Rapid City Christian def. Jones County, 25-19, 25-7, 25-17

Rapid City Stevens def. Spearfish, 26-24, 25-21, 25-13

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-22, 25-15, 19-25, 25-21

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Watertown, 25-20, 19-25, 26-24, 27-25

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 14-25, 25-18, 25-16, 25-18

St. Thomas More def. Red Cloud, 25-20, 25-11, 25-11

Sully Buttes def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-9, 25-10, 25-11

Timber Lake def. McLaughlin, 25-22, 25-22, 25-15

Tri-Valley def. Canton, 25-18, 25-15, 25-11

Vermillion def. Tea Area, 25-23, 25-13, 13-25, 25-20

Wall def. Lyman, 25-21, 7-25, 25-23, 23-25, 19-17

Warner def. Groton Area, 25-14, 25-21, 25-11

Waubay/Summit def. Florence/Henry, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 18-25, 16-14