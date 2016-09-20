Corsica-Stickney's Clayton Menning (22) runs for a short gain last Friday against Avon. The Jaguars are No. 2 in this week's Class 9B poll.

This week’s South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football poll is below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.

Class 11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (4) 4-0 28 1

2. SF Washington (2) 4-0 26 2

3. SF O’Gorman 2-2 18 3

4. Brandon Valley 2-2 12 4

5. SF Lincoln 2-2 6 5

Class 11AA

1. Harrisburg (6) 4-0 30 1

2. Mitchell 3-1 24 2

3. Pierre 2-2 17 T3

4. Huron 2-2 9 T3

T5. Spearfish 3-1 4 RV

T5. Yankton 1-3 4 5

RV: Brookings 2

Class 11A

1. Madison (5) 4-0 27 1

2. St. Thomas More (1) 4-0 25 2

3. SF Christian 4-0 18 3

4. Tea Area 4-0 14 4

5. Milbank Area 3-1 3 5

RV: Hot Springs 2, Dakota Valley 1

Class 11B

1. Winner (6) 4-0 30 1

2. Groton Area 4-0 21 2

3. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-2 14 4

4. Tri-Valley 2-2 13 3

5. Chamberlain 3-0 8 RV

RV: Sioux Valley 4

Class 9AA

1. Wolsey-Wessington (5) 3-0 29 1

2. Canistota (1) 3-0 20 3

3. Webster Area 2-0 19 2

4. Gregory 3-0 10 4

5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3-0 8 5

RV: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 4

Class 9A

1. Sully Buttes (5) 4-0 26 1

2. Scotland 4-0 23 2

3. Potter County 3-0 18 3

4. Warner (1) 3-0 15 4

5. Castlewood/Estelline 4-0 5 RV

RV: Philip 3

Class 9B

1. Langford Area (6) 4-0 30 1

2. Corsica-Stickney 3-0 22 2

3. Harding County 3-0 19 3

4. Hamlin 4-0 13 4

5. Colome 2-1 5 5

RV: Leola-Frederick 1

VOLLEYBALL

SDSWA POLL

Here is the South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 19, 2016. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record (as of Sept. 18), points and previous ranking.

CLASS AA

1. Roosevelt (8) 10-2 44 1

2. Harrisburg (1) 10-1 36 2

3. Huron 6-2 26 4

4. Stevens 12-2 17 3

5. O'Gorman 5-2 9 RV

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Brandon Valley 5-3

CLASS A

1. S.F. Christian (9) 9-1 45 1

2. Dakota Valley 12-1 36 2

3. Bon Homme 15-1 26 3

4. Custer 13-0 18 4

5. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 6-3 8 5

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: West Central 7-1, Groton Area 6-1

CLASS B

1. Warner (8) 12-2 44 1

2. Chester Area (1) 9-3 33 2

3. Northwestern 15-1 26 5

4. Sully Buttes 13-0 21 3

5. Parker 9-3 9 4

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: Hanson 11-1, Ethan 10-3