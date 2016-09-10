No. 2 Kernels stuff Arrows

Mitchell's Kiel Nelson, left, breaks a tackle by Watertown's Brent Schulte, right, during a prep football game on Friday at Watertown Stadium in Watertown. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Backed by a stout defense and another stellar performance by Spencer Neugebauer, the No. 2-ranked Mitchell Kernels outlasted the Watertown Arrows 17-7 at Watertown Stadium. According the MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde, it was Mitchell's first win over the Arrows in Watertown since 1991.

"It's been a while," VanOverschelde said after the game. "We've had a lot of close games and played well, but (Watertown) always found a way to win. Some magical things have happened on this field, so it feels good to come away with a win."

Throughout the game, the Kernel defense set the tone. Mitchell (2-1) forced five Watertown turnovers (four interceptions and one fumble) and kept the Arrows off the scoreboard in the game's opening three quarters.

Mitchell's run defense shined brightest, as the unit held Watertown to 38 yards rushing and forced Watertown to be a one-dimensional team.

"We turned the ball over five times, that's not a way to win a football game," Watertown head coach John Hodorff said. "We struggled most of the night."

Trailing the Kernels 17-0 in the fourth quarter, Watertown finally broke through a four-yard touchdown pass by Alex Gauer to Ben DeVille with 5 minutes and 26 seconds remaining in the game. After forcing a Mitchell punt, Watertown connected on a 70-yard pass from Gauer to Garrett Determan. Determan appeared to be heading straight to the end zone if not for a touchdown-saving diving tackle by Neugebauer.

"He's a warrior," VanOverschelde said about Neugebauer. "He has that knack. He wants to compete and he wants to help this football team in any way possible. We're glad he's on our sideline."

On the next play, Reed Overweg earned his second interception of the game and the Mitchell offense picked up enough first downs to run out the clock and seal the win.

"We focused on our assignments and we trusted each other," Mitchell linebacker Carson Max said. "It's nice to only give up 13 points in the last eight quarters. We're playing with a lot of confidence."

The two Eastern South Dakota Conference foes remained scoreless after the first quarter. Mitchell was the only team that threatened to score as Mitchell marched down into the red zone but failed to score as Seth Paulson's field goal attempt missed.

Mitchell earned the first points of the game as Neugebauer capped off a 5-play, 25-yard drive that was setup by Michael Horton's forced fumble that Kyle Foote recovered.

"Turnovers have been huge for us," Max said. "We can't ask for much more on the defense. We just have to keep it going."

Watertown's only threat in the first half came to halt when Neugebauer intercepted a Gauer pass in the Arrow red zone late in the second quarter. After Paulson drilled a 33-yard field to put Mitchell up 10-0, the Kernel defense forced another Watertown punt. Neugebauer found an opening on the right side and busted loose down the Watertown sideline for an 85-yard touchdown run that put the Kernels in front 17-0.

Neugebauer finished the game with 23 carries for 182 yards rushing and two touchdowns. It's the 6-foot-1 speedster's third 100-plus rushing performance of the season.

In total, Mitchell finished the game with 259 yards of offense, 208 rushing and 51 yards passing. Sam Michels added seven carries for 31 yards, while Kiel Nelson completed 2 of 6 passes for 51 yards.

"The offense grinded it out and made some plays," VanOverschelde said. "We stayed true to what we do and big plays come with that when you have Spencer and Sam."

For Watertown (1-2), Gauer went 16-for-36 passing for 214 yards, one touchdown and had three interceptions. Most of Gauer's damage came late the fourth quarter with the Arrows down 17-0.

"The defensive secondary came up with a couple of amazing plays," VanOverschelde said. "The confidence they played with this week and getting stops on the field, it was a total team effort by the defense."

At the end of the game, VanOverschelde announced to his team about the history Mitchell has had in Watertown.

"That means more than I can imagine," Max said about the Kernels' first win in Watertown since 1991. "We're definitely going to enjoy this one over the weekend, but then it's back to work on Monday."

Mitchell 0 7 10 0 17

Watertown 0 0 0 7 7

Scoring summary

Second quarter

M: Spencer Neugebauer 5 run (Seth Paulson kick)

Third quarter

M: Paulson 33 field goal

M: Neugebauer 85 run (Paulson)

Fourth quarter

W: Alex Gauer 4 pass to Ben DeVille (Blake Mitchell kick)

RUSHING: M: Spencer Neugebauer 23-182-2, Sam Michels 7-31, Carson Max 7-22, Drew Kitchens 2-(-1), Kiel Nelson 7-(-24); W: Alex Gauer 7-26, Tyler Fairchild 1-10, Bubba Spiering 16-6, Noah Spartz 2-(-4); PASSING: M: Nelson 2-6-51-1-0; W: Gauer 16-36-214-3-1; RECEIVING: M: Neugebauer 1-36; Connor Morgan 1-15; W: Spiering 5-21, Ben DeVille 4-53, Fairchild 4-26, Garrett Determan 2-94, Shane Gonnelly 1-20; TACKLES: M: Cody Reichelt 4, Briggs Havlik 6; INTERCEPTIONS: M: Reed Overweg 2, Neugebauer 1.