Tripp-Delmont/Armour's Cade Gemar (11) looks downfield for an open receiver during the Nighthawks' prep football game against Viborg-Hurley Friday in Tripp. Blocking for TDA is Hunter Stoltenburg (85). (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

Parkston's Kyler Holzbauer (27) finds running room in the Vermillion defense Friday during a prep football game in Parkston. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

Scotland quarterback Lucas Pedersen (10) reaches out to stiff-arm Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Shawn Goehring (25) during a prep football game Friday in Scotland. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

SCOTLAND — The No. 2 team in Class 9A, Scotland scored 44 second-quarter points en route to a 52-0 victory over Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Friday. The game was called at halftime due to the mercy rule.

Chandler Diede rumbled his way for 85 yards and two touchdowns for Scotland, while Chase Mogck accounted for two touchdowns on the ground. Bryan Vaughan had a touchdown catch on offense and an interception return for a score on defense. Tristan Sedlacek racked up two sacks for the Highlanders.

For Andes Central/Dakota Christian, Shawn Goehring managed 27 yards on six carries and JB Brugier threw for 26 yards on 1-for-2 passing.

Scotland outgained the Thunder 199-25, with 173 of those yards coming on the ground.

Scotland (3-0) travels to Tripp on Friday to play Tripp-Delmont/Armour. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (1-2) hosts Gayville-Volin in Lake Andes on Friday.

Scoring Summary

First quarter

S: Chase Mogck 1 run (Chandler Diede run)

Second quarter

S: Mogck 1 run (Bryan Vaughan pass from Lucas Pedersen)

S: Vaughan 20 pass from Pedersen (Diede run)

S: Vaughan 40 interception return (Damien Fuerst run)

S: Diede 5 run (run failed)

S: Diede 3 run (Fuerst run)

S: Braden Wolfe 27 fumble return (conversion failed)

Viborg-Hurley 50

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 12

TRIPP — Viborg-Hurley picked up its first win of the season with a 50-12 win over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Friday.

For Viborg-Hurley, Trace Sikkink ran for 95 yards and a touchdown, while throwing for another 39 yards to propel the Cougars to victory. Walker Kropuenske was the leading receiver with 26 yards.

Noah Schafers ran for 47 yards and one touchdown in the losing effort for the Nighthawks. Cade Demar threw for 113 yards.

Viborg-Hurley (1-2) hosts Garretson in Viborg on Friday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-3) plays Scotland on Friday in Tripp.

Scoring summary

First quarter

VH: Dylan Christensen 9 run (conversion failed)

VH: Connor Paetow 22 run (Paetow run)

TDA: Noah Schafers 3 run (conversion failed)

Second quarter

VH: Trace Sikkink 55 run (conversion failed)

Third quarter

VH: Brady Patterson 13 pass from Sikkink (Walker Kropuenske run)

VH: Kropuenske run (Logan Hanson run)

VH: Kropuenske 24 run (conversion failed)

Fourth quarter

VH: Jack Lee 12 pass from Sikkink (Gus Benson run)

TDA: Hunter Stoltenberg 3 run (conversion failed)

Parkston 36

Vermillion 14

PARKSTON — Parkston raced out to a 29-0 halftime lead and held on to pick up their first victory of the season as the downed Vermillion 36-14 on Friday night.

Tyler Holzbauer rumbled his way for 95 yards on 17 carries and one touchdown to lead the Trojans. Braden Leischner caught two passes for 27 yards and two touchdowns, while Dawson Semmler returned a punt 48 yards for a touchdown.

Defensively for Parkston, Luke Bietz had seven tackles and Brady Albrecht had five stops.

Parkston (1-2) plays Redfield/Doland in Doland on Friday. Vermillion (0-3) hosts Dakota Valley on Friday in Vermillion.

Scoring summary

First quarter

P: Tyler Holzbauer 4 run (Jordan McKean kick good)

P: Safety

P: Culbert 18 pass to Brayden Leischner (conversion failed)

Second quarter

P: Culbert 9 pass to Leischner (McKean kick)

P: Dawson Semmler 48 punt return (McKean kick)

Third quarter

P: Culbert 4 run (McKean kick)

V: Nick Svendsen 48 pass from Riley Johnson (Seth Druin kick)

V: Riley Johnson 7 run (Druin kick)

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 50

Flandreau 0

BRIDGEWATER — It was all Seahawks on Friday night, as Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan scored 30 points in the second quarter to take care of Flandreau 50-0 in an 11-man football game in Bridgewater.

The game was called in the third quarter due to the 50-point mercy rule.

For BEE, Cole Gassman had 14 carries for 136 rushing yards, including a 72-yard touchdown in the middle of the second quarter. Jesse Grosdidier had five carries for 80 yards and was 2-of-3 for 77 yards and two touchdowns. He also nailed a 33-yard field goal before halftime.

On defense, Dustin Weber had eight tackles and Colton Plagmann had seven stops.

The Seahawks had 290 rushing yards and passed for 77 yards for a total of 367 yards. Flandreau had 31 yards rushing and 80 passing yards. The Fliers were paced by Brandon Ten Eyck, who had seven carries for 56 yards.

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (2-1) travels to Hartford next Friday to play West Central. Flandreau (1-2) plays McCook Central/Montrose in Flandreau on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

BEE: Jamin Arend 10 run (Jesse Grosdidier kick)

Second quarter

BEE: Cole Gassman 1 run (Grosdidier kick)

BEE: Jacob Eddy 23 pass from Grosdidier (Grosdidier kick)

BEE: Gassman 72 run (Grosdidier kick)

BEE: Eddy 54 pass from Grosdidier (kick failed)

BEE: Grosdidier 33 field goal

Third quarter

BEE: Arend 86 kickoff return (Grosdidier kick)

BEE: Tanner Hines 4 run

Winner 54

Wagner 0

WINNER — Winner, the top-ranked team in Class 11B, scored seven touchdowns in the first half as it rolled past Wagner on Friday night 54-0.

The game was called due to the 50-point mercy rule at halftime.

Winner had success all night rushing the football, as five different players rushed for touchdowns. The Warriors gained 310 of its 346 offensive yards on the ground and ran just 28 plays in the game.

Riley Calhoon led the charge in racking up two touchdowns on five carries for 60 yards. Also for the Warriors, Kayleb Brozik rushed twice for 67 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Schroeder had a 56-yard touchdown run.

On defense, Jordan Turgeon had five tackles and Krockett Krolikowski had three tackles, including two for a loss, as did Elijah Blare.

For the Red Raiders, who were held to 41 yards of offense in the contest, Caden Kazena accounted for 38 yards on 10 carries. Wagner turned the ball over three times in the contest. Emilio Cournoyer had six tackles for Wagner.

Winner (3-0) plays Valentine, Nebraska, on Friday in Valentine. Wagner (0-2) hosts Jones County/White River in Wagner on Friday.

Scoring Summary

First quarter:

Win: Cameron Kuil 38 run (Kuil run)

Win: Jayden Schroeder 56 run (Kayleb Brozik run)

Win: Ty Bolton 25 run (Riley Calhoon run)

Win: Calhoon 10 run (Drew DeMers pass failed)

Win: Brozik 55 run (DeMers pass to Kuil)

Win: Bolton interception return (Schroeder run)

Second quarter:

Win: Calhoon 35 run (Avery Gilchrist run)

McCook Central/Montrose 21

Elk Point-Jefferson 18

ELK POINT — McCook Central/Montrose and Elk Point-Jefferson both scored three touchdowns on the night, but Josh Hanson converted all three extra-point kicks to help the Fighting Cougars come away with the victory 21-18 on Friday night.

Colin Cleveland ran for 89 yards on 19 carries and scored two touchdowns, including a score with 5:22 remaining in the game that put MCM up 21-12. Trevor Wilkinson rushed for 136 yards on 20 carries to go along with his 40-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Logan Donelan led the Husky offense, as he had a five-yard touchdown run and two touchdown passes.

McCook Central/Montrose (1-2) plays Flandreau in Flandreau on Friday. Elk Point-Jefferson (0-3) travels to Beresford on Friday to play Beresford.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

E: Preston Fejfar 13 pass from Logan Donelan (kick failed)

M: Trevor Wilkinson 40 interception return (kick good)

Third quarter

M: Collin Cleveland 16 run (kick good)

E: Donelan 5 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

M: Cleveland 2 run (kick good)

E: Jared Merkley 35 pass from Donelan (kick failed)

Canistota 32

Howard 8

FREEMAN — Jacob White Lance and Scott Jolley scored two touchdowns apiece as Class 9AA No. 2 Canistota improved to 2-0 on the season by defeating Howard 32-8 on Friday night.

As a team, the Hawks rushed for 201 yards led by White Lance’s 62 yards on 17 carries. Scott Jolley led the aerial attack in throwing for 117 yards on 7-for-10 passing.

Michael Hofer rushed for 58 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown for Howard. Evan Kizer had 13 tackles on defense for the Tigers.

Canistota (2-0) plays Elkton-Lake Benton in Elkton on Friday. Howard (1-2) travels to Chester on Friday to play Chester Area.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

C: Jacob White Lance 7 run (White Lance run)

Third quarter

C: Scott Jolley 40 run (Jolley pass to Charles Harberts)

C: White Lance 38 run (Jolley pass to Bryce Dannenbring)

Fourth quarter

C: Jolley 6 run (Jolley pass to Andrew Weber)

H: Michael Hofer 48 run (Hofer run)

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 38

Deubrook Area 17

WOONSOCKET — After an early 3-0 Deubrook Area lead, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central scored all 38 of its points in a row to help the Blackhawks to a 38-17 home victory Friday.

Quarterback Trent Kingsbury hit for three touchdowns on 7-of-12 passing for 179 yards in the win for W/WS/SC, including a 73-yard touchdown pass to Drew Olinger and a 56-yarder to Trey Weber. John Witte had 19 carries for 145 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

The Dolphins had a strong rushing night from Trace Vierhuf, who had 99 yards on 20 carries and a fourth-quarter touchdown. Cody Bauman had a 12-for-22 passing night for 138 yards and touchdown for Deubrook.

On defense, Logun Feistner and Lane Knipfer had nine tackles for W/WS/SC, with Olinger adding seven.

The Blackhawks, who had 206 yards rushing, outgained Deubrook 385-282 and overcame two turnovers.

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central (3-0) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Sept. 23 in Mount Vernon.

Scoring summary

First quarter

D: Patrick Nysveen 24 field goal

WWSSC: Logun Feistner 14 pass from Trent Kingsbury (John Witte run)

Second quarter

WWSSC: John Witte 2 run (Kingsbury run)

Third quarter

WWSSC: Drew Olinger 73 pass from Kingsbury (Witte run)

WWSSC: Witte 7 run (run failed)

Fourth quarter

WWSSC: Trey Weber 56 pass from Kingsbury (Feistner run)

D: Trace Vierhuf 55 run (Nysveen kick)

D: Denton Schwartz 24 pass from Cody Bauman (Nysveen kick)

Gregory 32

Bon Homme 7

GREGORY — Gregory racked up 371 rushing yards in a 32-7 win over No. 4 Bon Homme on Friday in Gregory.

Robert Vomacka powered the Gorillas’ rushing attack with 128 yards on 20 carries and scored a one-yard touchdown. Jayd VanDerWerff added 115 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns. Andy McCance rushed for 86 yards and passed for 52 yards. He scored a pair of touchdowns.

Bryce Scieszinski had a 12-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for Bon Homme’s lone score. Chase Kortan rushed for 44 yards before leaving the game with an injury.

The Cavaliers rushed for 108 yards on 37 carries.

Gregory (3-0) travels to Miller on Friday to play Miller Area. Bon Homme (1-1) hosts Kimball/White Lake in Tyndall on Friday.

Scoring summary

Second quarter

G: Andy McCance 12 run (conversion good)

Third quarter

G: Robert Vomacka 1 run (conversion failed)

G: Jayd VanDerWerff 25 run (run failed)

BH: Bryce Scieszinski 12 run (Joey Slama kick)

Fourth quarter

G: McCance 11 run (conversion failed)

G: VanDerWerff 57 run (conversion failed)

Stanley County 33

Lyman 0

PRESHO — Stanley County downed Lyman 33-0 in prep football action on Friday night.

Stanley County had 312 total yards on the night, 243 of which came on the ground led by Trey Montana’s 106 yards on 18 carries for three touchdowns. Riley Hannum complemented that effort with 82 yards of his own on 14 carries. JD Carter caught three balls for one touchdown and 67 yards.

For Lyman, Carter Collins ran for 51 yards on 12 carries and Jack Miller rushed for 22 yards on eight carries.

Stanley County (1-2) plays Wall on Friday in Wall. Lyman (0-2) travels to Rapid City on Friday to play Rapid City Christian.

Scoring summary

First quarter

S: Trey Montana 41 run (Jack Whaley kick)

Second quarter

S: Montana 1 run (kick failed)

S: Riley Hannum 37 pass to JD Carter (kick failed)

Third quarter

S: Luke Heninger 6 run (Whaley kick)

S: Montana 1 run (Reid Wieczorek kick)

Hanson 44

Platte-Geddes 32

ALEXANDRIA — In a nine-man shootout, Hanson held off Platte-Geddes for its first win of the season Friday, taking a 44-32 decision in Alexandria Friday.

The Beavers ran for 367 yards on 41 carries and totaled 424 yards, while the Black Panthers did their damage in the air, throwing for 273 of their 388 yards.

For Hanson, Landon Sapp had 184 yards on 17 carries and two touchdowns, with Matt Kayser adding 107 rushing yards on 12 carries. He scored three times, including runs of 49 and 51 yards and had a 30-yard touchdown catch.

For Platte-Geddes, Riley Hoffman was 13-for-21 passing for 262 yards, finding Xavier Marshall for 110 yards on six catches and Trevor Sprik five times for 80 yards. Payton Nelson had 71 yards on 16 carries for the Black Panthers.

On defense, Hanson’s Sam Tuttle had nine tackles and Donnie Weber had eight. For Platte-Geddes, Hoffman, Nelson and Blaine Olson each had six tackles.

Hanson (1-2) travels to Baltic on Friday to play Baltic. Platte-Geddes (0-3) hosts Kadoka Area in Platte on Friday.

Scoring summary

First quarter

H: Landon Sapp 37 run (Matt Kayser run)

H: Matt Kayser 51 run (Sapp run)

H: Sapp 45 run (Matt Kayser run)

Second quarter

PG: Riley Hoffman 1 run (Payton Foxley pass from Hoffman)

PG: Ricky Knecht pass from Hoffman (run failed)

H: Will Kayser 1 run (pass failed)

Third quarter

PG: Xavier Marshall 1 pass from Hoffman (run failed)

H: Matt Kayser 30 pass from Donnie Weber (Sapp pass from Weber)

Fourth quarter

PG: Trevor Sprik 1 pass from Hoffman (pass failed)

H: Matt Kayser 49 run (run failed)

PG: Knecht pass from Hoffman (pass failed)

Chamberlain 51

Little Wound 0

CHAMBERLAIN — Jett Evans scored four rushing touchdowns on the the night to help propel Chamberlain to a 51-0 shutout over Little Wound on Friday night.

The game ended at halftime due to the 50-point mercy rule.

Jazz Dominguez also had a big night through the air for the Cubs as he threw for two touchdowns on 8-of-10 passing. Rich Marone was the big recipient of the those throws, hauling in two catches for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Defensively for Chamberlain, Remington Rossow had two sacks.

No scoring summary was available.

Chamberlain (2-0) plays Red Cloud on Friday in Red Cloud.

Gayville-Volin 26

Avon 6

GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin beat Avon 26-6 in prep football action on Friday night.

No stats were reported.

Gayville-Volin (2-1) travels to Lake Andes on Friday to play Andes Central/Dakota Christian.Avon (1-2) hosts Corsica-Stickney in Avon on Friday.

Baltic 28, Chester 25

Bridgewater-Emery 50, Flandreau 0

Britton-Hecla 14, Clark/Willow Lake 8

Canistota 32, Howard 8

Canton 43, Lennox 0

Castlewood/Estelline 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Chamberlain 51, Little Wound 0

Colman-Egan 44, Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Corsica/Stickney 52, Burke/South Central 0

Custer 34, Red Cloud 20

Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 28, DeSmet 26

Edgemont 6, Dupree 2

Faith 44, Newell 0

Faulkton 34, Leola/Frederick 8

Gayville-Volin 26, Avon 6

Great Plains Lutheran 14, Florence/Henry 6

Gregory 32, Bon Homme 7

Groton Area 40, Redfield/Doland 0

Hamlin 61, Dakota Hills 6

Hanson 44, Platte-Geddes 32

Harding County 52, New Underwood 0

Hill City 48, Bison 38

Huron 51, Sturgis 14

Irene-Wakonda 16, Parker 14

Langford 62, Hitchcock-Tulare 8

Lemmon/McIntosh 43, Timber Lake 6

Madison 32, West Central 0

McCook Central/Montrose 21, Elk Point-Jefferson 18

McLaughlin 42, Lower Brule 14

Milbank Area 19, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Miller 41, Eureka/Bowdle 12

Mitchell 17, Watertown 7

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Belle Fourche 21

Parkston 36, Vermillion 14

Rapid City Central 40, Spearfish 0

Rapid City Stevens 16, Aberdeen Central 14

Scotland 52, Andes Central 0

Sioux Falls Christian 40, Beresford 7

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Sioux Falls Washington 41, Yankton 7

St. Thomas More 28, Hot Springs 0

Stanley County 33, Lyman 0

Sully Buttes 26, Herreid/Selby Area 14

Tea Area 28, Dakota Valley 14

Todd County 51, Crow Creek 0

Viborg-Hurley 50, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 12

Warner 54, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 0

Webster 61, Waverly-South Shore 14

Winner 54, Wagner 0

Wolsey-Wessington 54, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 38, Deubrook 17