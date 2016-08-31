More tweaks made to Mike Miller Classic lineup

The seventh annual Mike Miller Classic is Dec. 29 and Dec. 30 and will feature 17 games between high school and college basketball teams and for the first time, it will include two girls' prep games. Twenty teams will represent seven states at the classic.

The Corn Palace will host 11 games during the two-day event, while the Sanford Pentagon's Heritage Court will have six games on the final day.

"South Dakota has two of the most unique and best venues in high school basketball to offer," Mike Miller Classic President Ernie Kuyper said. "It is just fun to call and try to get teams all over the country to come to South Dakota."

The classic has expanded each year and did again this year, with the addition of two girls' games. Waconia, Minnesota, will play Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Dec. 29 at the Corn Palace in the first ever girls' game of the classic. Aberdeen Central will then play Waconia at the Sanford Pentagon on Friday.

Waconia is coached by Mitchell graduate Carl Pierson, who was a member of the 1994 Class AA boys' state championship team.

"It has kind of been his dream to come back and coach in the Palace," Kuyper said. "It was just a perfect fit. He has a great program, great tradition. We found two teams in the state of South Dakota that like the matchup."

Kuyper added the hope is to add more girls' games in the future.

"We want to grow this thing and just help the boys and girls and the kids of South Dakota," Kuyper said.

The kids of South Dakota will again go up against some of the best teams from around the country at the event.

Both the Mitchell and Mitchell Christian boys' teams will play in the classic. Mitchell Christian will play the first game of the classic Dec. 29 against Patrick Henry from Minnesota. The Kernels will then play Sioux Falls O'Gorman at the Corn Palace that night during the first game of the Coach Gary Munsen Tournament. Munsen, who died in January, is a former Mitchell High School basketball coach who amassed more than 900 wins and 12 state championships coaching the Kernel boys and girls.

Game two of the Coach Gary Munsen Tournament features DeLaSalle, Minnesota, against IMG Academy (Florida) at 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Corn Palace. DeLaSalle has played in the classic in recent years and features small forward Goanar Mar, who has verbally committed to play at Division I George Mason in Virginia.

IMG is new to the classic and is led by power forward Isaiah Stokes, who reportedly has offers from Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee. IMG junior forward Emmitt Williams is a four-star recruit, according to Rivals.com.

"IMG Academy out of Florida will be really, really good," Kuyper said. "That 8 p.m. game that first night—DeLaSalle vs. IMG Academy—will be great."

National power La Lumiere from Indianapolis will play Aberdeen Central at 8:30 p.m. on Friday at the Pentagon. La Lumiere was the national runner-up last season and is expected to be No. 1 in the USA Today preseason rankings. The Lakers—who have become Mike Miller Classic regulars over the years—boast four players in the ESPN 100 rankings, including forwards Brian Bowen and Jaren Jackson.

"La Lumiere is an explosive team," Kuyper said.

Sioux Falls Washington will play St. Anthony (Texas) at 7 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Pentagon. St. Anthony is powered by 6-foot-10 Charles Bassey, who last year was named the country's top freshman by Fab 50. He's No. 1 ranked recruit in 2019, according to rivals.com. Bassey is the No. 2 recruit by ESPN.

"He will be a heck of a player to watch this year," Kuyper said about Bassey, who has offers from Baylor, Kansas and Tennessee, among others.

For the second straight season, college teams will also play in the event. Dakota Wesleyan University, Dakota State University, York College (Nebraska) and Southeastern University (Florida) will all play in the classic as part of the Doug Martin Classic. Martin is a former DWU men's basketball coach, who led the Tigers to four conference championships.

Kuyper said it was an easy sell to the college teams and the high school teams about playing in the event.

"They want to come be a part of it," he said. "It is pretty easy on my end to make the phone call to see if the teams like to come and play against DWU and Dakota State, with DWU's tradition it just makes it a pretty easy phone call. It seems like all the teams want to be a part of it and come see the Corn Palace, the Pentagon. They just love it."

Seventh Annual Mike Miller Classic Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 29 at the Corn Palace

Corn Palace

11 a.m. - Mitchell Christian vs. Minneapolis Patrick Henry (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic (Game #1):

12:30 p.m. - Dakota State University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

2 p.m. - Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian School (Tenn.)

3:30 p.m. - Girls: Sioux Falls O'Gorman vs. Waconia (Minn.)

5 p.m. - Bridgewater-Emery vs. Chester

Coach Gary Munsen Tournament:

6:30 p.m. - Mitchell vs. Sioux Falls O'Gorman

8 p.m. - DeLaSalle (Minn.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.)

Doug Martin Classic (Game #2):

9:30 p.m. - Dakota Wesleyan University vs. York College (Neb.)

Friday, Dec. 30 at the Corn Palace

Doug Martin Classic (Game #3):

5:30 p.m. - Dakota State University vs. York College (Neb.)

7 pm - Bridgewater-Emery vs. Prairie Seeds Academy (Minn.)

Doug Martin Classic (Game #4):

8:30 p.m. - Dakota Wesleyan University vs. Southeastern University (Fla.)

Friday, Dec. 30 at the Sanford Pentagon

SESSION 3

1 p.m. - Gary Munsen Tournament—third-place game

2:30 p.m. - Girls: Aberdeen Central vs. Waconia (Minn.)

4 p.m. - Patrick Henry (Minn.) vs. First Assembly Christian School (Tenn.)

5:30 p.m. - Sioux Falls Washington vs. St. Anthony (Texas)

7 p.m. - Gary Munsen Tournament—championship game

8:30 p.m. - Aberdeen Central vs. La Lumiere (Ind.)