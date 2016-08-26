Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
The Daily Republic
Search
Search
Sections
Home
News
Headlines
Tripp-Delmont’s possible consolidation, dissolution a problem for town’s economy
Around the Region
Four Mitchell residents arrested on drug charges
Trump, Clinton spar over who is best for minority voters
Fed's Yellen says case for interest rate hike has strengthened
More Topics
Local
State
Nation
politics
Crime
Business
Headlines
New iPhone to ditch headphone jack, come with better camera
Hulu ends free streaming service
BankWest announces new banker in Mitchell
A spa in Burger King? A Taco Bell lounge? This is the future of fast food.
Study indicates Yankton can support more retail businesses
Agriculture
Headlines
Plaintiffs join suit challenging anti-corporate farming law
Rain in past week boosts soil moisture in South Dakota
Egg-laying chickens and eggs up in South Dakota
Scouts find subpar corn yields, big soy pod counts in South Dakota
AgweekTV: North Dakota sweet corn patch donated to charity every year
Sports
Headlines
Photos from the Mount Vernon/Plankinton vs Menno/Marion football game
New schedule to spread out South Dakota football championships
Area volleyball roundup: Beavers claim home tournament title
Football rivals DWU, DSU to face each other tonight
Kernels give No. 2 Harrisburg a battle in opener
More Topics
Prep
College
Pro
Kernels
Tigers
Life
Headlines
Marion man to celebrate 90th
Mitchell woman to celebrate 96 years
Weisser reunion to be held in Tripp
Strand birth announcement
Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary holds July meeting
More Topics
entertainment
celebrations
food
Records
obituaries
Headlines
Fern M. Chasing Horse
Richard Medicine Eagle, Sr.
Laura Mae Holguin
Mary Ann Blaha
Albert Wenz
opinion
Headlines
Cliches are cliches for a reason; riding a bike explains why
OUR VIEW: Educators should encourage dual credit program
DUFFET: Paying for College and the Clinton New College Compact
MISKIMINS: Phillips helping, contributing in her hometown
History preserved
More Topics
editorials
columns
letters
outdoors
Headlines
Six fish species of state records set thus far in 2016
WILTZ: Cecil, Bullwinkle and the grizzly bears
North Dakota lowers mountain lion quota for first time
WILTZ: Some things we don't know bother me
Special August hunting season for Canada geese eliminated
More Topics
hunting
fishing
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Photos from the Mount Vernon/Plankinton vs Menno/Marion football game
By
Matthew Gade
Today at 11:42 p.m.
Explore related topics:
sports
prep
Menno/Marion
Mount Vernon/Plankinton
Titans
Razorbacks
Football
Advertisement