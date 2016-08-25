Area volleyball roundup: Beavers claim home tournament title

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket's Tristan Ziebart, right, tries to block a shot by Andes Central/Dakota Christian's Beulah Black Cloud, left, during the Hanson Early Bird volleyball tournament on Thursday in Alexandria. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson swept Gayville-Volin 2-0 in the championship match of the Hanson Early Bird volleyball tournament on Thursday in Alexandria.

Sets scores were 25-8 and 25-15.

Hannah Marquardt paced Hanson with 20 digs, two aces and one kill. Ashley Moe and Brooke Weber had six and five kills respectively for the Beavers.

Hanson (3-0) will visit Forestburg on Tuesday to play Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, while Gayville-Volin (0-1) will head to Canistota on Tuesday.

Ethan 2, Freeman Academy/Marion 0

ALEXANDRIA—Ethan downed Freeman Academy/Marion 25-22 and 25-18 in the third place match of the Hanson Early Bird volleyball tournament.

Karly Gustafson led Ethan with six kills, four digs and three blocks. Kacey Bartscher added nine assists and eight digs for the Rustlers. Rachel Hawkins contributed nine digs, four kills and two blocks.

Chelsey Heeg paced Freeman Academy/Marion with nine kills. Amy Ptak recorded 11 assists.

Ethan (2-1) plays Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday in Ethan. Freeman Academy/Marion (1-2) plays Menno on Thursday in Marion.

Canistota 2, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1

ALEXANDRIA—Canistota dropped the first set, but took the next two against Sanborn Central/Woonsocket to claim fifth place of the Hanson Early Bird volleyball tournament.

Set scores were 15-25, 25-18 and 25-19.

Kalli Ortman led Canistota with 13 kills, 10 digs and five aces. Kassidy Engbrecht added 25 assists, four digs and three kills. Cassidy Keller recorded 21 digs for Canistota.

Tesa Jensen led Sanborn Central/Woonsocket with seven kills and five digs.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket defeated Andes Central/Dakota Christian 25-18, 15-25 and 25-15 in a consolation semifinal. Canistota swept the Wagner junior varsity team 25-16 and 25-16 in the other consolation semifinal.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian beat Wagner JV 25-23, 16-25 and 25-18 in the seventh place match.

Canistota (2-1) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland in Rutland. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (1-2) plays Hanson on Tuesday in Forestburg.

Bon Homme 3, Avon 1

AVON — Three Bon Homme players had double-doubles as the Cavaliers topped Avon 3-1 in a high school volleyball match on Thursday in Avon.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-15, 22-25 and 25-4.

Jeni Schmidt led Bon Homme with 21 kills and 15 digs, while Sierra Mesman had 15 kills and 21 digs in the win. Johanna Jelsma chipped in 39 assists, 13 digs, two aces and three kills for Bon Homme.

For Avon, Kacie Mudder had three kills, seven blocks, one assist, eight digs and one ace, while Taylor Hamilton led the team with five kills.

Bon Homme (2-0) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian on Tuesday in Lake Andes. Avon (0-1) plays at Parkston on Tuesday.

Kimball/White Lake 3, Gregory 0

GREGORY — Kimball/White Lake swept Gregory in straight sets 25-20, 25-16 and 25-20 on Monday in Gregory.

Brooklyn Donald powered Kimball/White Lake with 12 kills, 16 digs, two aces and one block. Darby Deffenbaugh added 15 assists, 12 digs and three aces for the WildKats.

Lauren Svatos led Gregory with nine digs.

Both teams are back on the court on Tuesday, with KWL (1-0) at Ethan and Gregory (0-1) hosting St. Francis Indian School.

James Valley Christian 3, Corsica-Stickney 1

STICKNEY — James Valley Christian defeated Corsica-Stickney 3-1 in a high school volleyball match on Thursday in Stickney.

Set scores were 19-25, 25-22, 25-23 and 25-19.

Courtney Menning paced Corsica-Stickney with 24 digs, four kills and three blocks. Brooke Wieczorek led Corsica-Stickney with five blocks. Alissa Kuyper paced Corsica-Stickney with 21 digs and three aces. Bridget Burke added four aces for the Jaguars.

Lauren Rink led James Valley Christian with 22 kills and 45 digs. Samantha Dowling had 12 kills and six blocks.

Corsica-Stickney (0-1) will take on Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Thursday in Corsica. James Valley Christian (1-0) will host Highmore-Harrold on Tuesday.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3, Howard 1

HOWARD—Oldham-Ramona/Rutland pulled out a 3-1 win over Howard in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Howard.

Set scores were 25-15, 26-28, 25-19 and 25-21.

Joie Spier had a match-high 24 kills, 31 digs and five blocks for O-R/R, while Meghan Handegard added seven kills, two blocks and 24 digs in the win.

For Howard, Hilary Albrecht and Cayla Koepsell each had eight kills, while Cailey Hinker added 17 digs.

Howard (1-1) plays Sioux Valley on Saturday in Howard, while O-R/R (0-1) plays in a tournament on Saturday in Flandreau.

Scotland 3, Irene-Wakonda 1

WAKONDA — Scotland lost the first set, but came back to defeat Irene-Wakonda 3-1 in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Wakonda.

Set scores were 18-25, 25-19, 25-15 and 25-12.

Taylor Gall led Scotland with 21 kills, while Elyssa Walloch added 15. Taylor Bietz dished out 34 assists.

Scotland (1-0) will take on Alcester-Hudson on Tuesday in Scotland.

Freeman 3, Viborg-Hurley 1

HURLEY — Freeman downed Viborg-Hurley 3-1 in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Hurley.

Set scores were 22-25, 25-21, 25-13 and 25-16.

Freeman (1-1) will face Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Freeman.

Around the state

Alcester-Hudson def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-13, 25-11, 25-13

Baltic def. Colman-Egan, 26-24, 25-13, 28-26

Bon Homme def. Avon, 25-23, 25-15, 22-25, 25-4

Chester def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-14, 25-19

Clark/Willow Lake def. Sisseton, 25-22, 25-18, 14-25, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-16, 25-21, 25-17

Faulkton def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-8, 25-7, 25-5

Florence/Henry def. Great Plains Lutheran, 23-25, 26-24, 25-19, 25-23

Freeman def. Viborg-Hurley, 22-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-16

Groton Area def. Deuel, 25-16, 25-22, 25-13

Hamlin def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-15, 25-18

Harrisburg def. Mitchell, 25-21, 25-14, 23-25, 25-19

Ipswich def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-15, 25-10, 25-17

James Valley Christian def. Corsica/Stickney, 19-25, 25-22, 25-23, 25-19

Kimball/White Lake def. Gregory, 25-20, 25-16, 25-20

Lake Preston def. DeSmet, 22-25, 25-14, 25-19, 25-11

Lemmon def. Faith, 22-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-18

Madison def. Flandreau, 25-13, 25-13, 25-14

Milbank Area def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-11, 25-8, 25-8

Miller def. Winner, 20-25, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20

Northwestern def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-9, 25-9, 25-9

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Howard, 25-15, 26-28, 25-19, 25-21

Scotland def. Irene-Wakonda, 18-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12

Sioux Falls Christian def. Tea Area, 25-17, 25-10, 25-15

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-21, 25-20, 25-15

St. Thomas More def. Douglas, 25-21, 25-27, 25-13, 25-22

Sturgis Brown def. Hot Springs, 25-20, 25-13, 25-22

Warner def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-6, 25-1, 25-14

Watertown def. Yankton, 25-17, 25-19, 25-18

Webster def. Redfield/Doland, 26-24, 25-14, 25-20

West Central def. Dell Rapids, 25-12, 23-25, 25-23, 25-19

Wilmot def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-16, 25-23, 25-18

Hanson Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Canistota def. Wagner JV, 25-16, 25-16

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 15-25, 25-15

Seventh Place

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Wagner JV, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18

Fifth Place

Canistota def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 15-25, 25-18, 25-19

Third Place

Ethan def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-22, 25-18

Championship

Hanson def. Gayville-Volin, 25-8, 25-15