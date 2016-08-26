Kernels give No. 2 Harrisburg a battle in opener

Mitchell outside hitter Mackenzie Miller (10) goes for a kill over two Harrisburg defenders Thursday during a high school volleyball match at Mitchell High School. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

For those curious about the Mitchell High School volleyball team in 2016, the Kernels' season opener Thursday night showed glimpses of both what Mitchell's team has become and what they can be.

The Kernels battled No. 2-ranked Harrisburg for much of the night and took the third set from the Tigers before falling in four sets in front of a noisy and energetic crowd at the MHS gym.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-14, 23-25 and 25-19 in the Eastern South Dakota Conference match, in which one couldn't tell that Mitchell had just three wins in all of 2015.

"I told them that if that's the best team in the state and you hung with them for four sets on your home court in the first match of the year, good things are going to happen," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said.

The Kernels got a big boost from sophomore outside hitter Mackenzie Miller, who hit a career-high 19 kills. Down two games in the third set, Mitchell trailed by as much as seven points but rallied back to tie the match at 23-23, before Mandy Schmidt hit back-to-back aces to lift Mitchell to the set victory.

"Set three, we got way down but I challenged the kids and said, 'You got to fight point for point,' and 'Boom,' we got on a run (and) took the set," Thill said.

Mitchell battled in set four as well, trailing by as much as six points again but a three-point surge, capped by a block by Carly Haring and Chelsea Brewster, put Mitchell within one point at 15-14. Later, a Haley Burdick kill and an ace from Megan Sebert made it 20-19 with Harrisburg ahead, but a 5-0 run from the Tigers closed out the match for the 2015 Class AA fourth-place finishers.

The Tigers, who dispatched the No. 1-ranked Golden Eagles of Aberdeen Central in three sets on Tuesday, weren't as sharp as coach Ronette Costain would have liked.

"We knew they were going to be a much improved team, considering how many freshmen they were playing last year," she said. "They battled all night and I think it's a sign of how they're going to be good for a long time."

Mitchell got going early in the match, scoring 10 of the first 15 points, including a five-point run with Schmidt on serve. The Tigers battled back to tie the set at 18, before Avery Thorson gave Harrisburg the lead with a kill and Madison Wassink scored an ace to put them ahead for good in the opening set.

In set two, Harrisburg controlled the net nearly the entire way and Samantha Slaughter, the all-state outside hitter and Creighton University commit, imposed her will at the net. Slaughter set the pace at the net with 14 kills and three blocks. McKenna Mathiesen was right behind Slaughter with 11 kills and three blocks. Both standouts had two aces. Rachel Nelson had 15 digs to lead the Tigers.

Burdick, Brewster and Jenna Weich all had six kills for Mitchell, while Lauren Larson added 17 digs. Schmidt had 35 assists and four aces.

"They're buying into the fact that we have to attack every ball and we're only going to get better at that," Thill said.

Harrisburg (2-0) will play at Huron on Saturday. The season picks up for Mitchell on Saturday, where they will head to Spearfish for a 3 p.m. Central time game, before returning home to host Watertown on Tuesday and Aberdeen Central on Sept. 1.

"We just have to keep getting better, we have to use this to improve and just keep getting better and eliminate some of our errors," Thill said.

Subvarsity scores

JV: Harrisburg won 14-25, 25-17, 15-7. For Mitchell, Bridget Thill had 12 digs and an ace, while Tess Limberg and Carly Haring each had seven kills.

Sophmores: Mitchell won 25-21, 14-25, 15-7. Limberg had 10 digs, while Brooke Flemmer had nine assists and three aces. Payton Morgan added three kills.

Freshman A: Harrisburg won 25-21, 25-21.

Freshman B: Mitchell won 20-25, 25-23, 15-12.