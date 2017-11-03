Stuffed: Mitchell falls short in semifinal

Harrisburg (7-4) advances to play Pierre in the state championship game, while Mitchell's season ends at 7-4.

"It's amazing that we were able to create five turnovers and we couldn't turn it into anything," MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "That's on me for the offensive planning. Our kids gave a great effort."

Harrisburg started the game picking up two first downs on its first possession before fumbling the ball near midfield. The Tiger defense rose to the occasion, quickly forcing a Mitchell punt after three plays. It was a tone the Harrisburg defense would set for the rest of the game.

"Our kids just fought," Harrisburg head coach Brandon White said. "Adversity through a season was going to come into play. Our defense was backed into a corner a few times and they came out fighting."

On Harrisburg's next possession, a short punt gave Mitchell good field position again, but the Kernels had a missed field goal. Once again, Harrisburg fumbled the ball, but Mitchell couldn't take advantage after being stopped on fourth down.

"We've leaned on our defense a lot this season and they know that," White said. "It's incredible to look back at a whole season. The whole journey and now we are in this position."

After a scoreless first quarter, Harrisburg struck first when Hunter Headlee found Sam Loos for a 37-yard touchdown pass, breaking two Kernel tackles on his way into the end zone.

Mitchell responded immediately, answering the Tiger touchdown with a four-play, 72-yard scoring drive capped by a 41-yard touchdown run by Kiel Nelson.

"Give Harrisburg credit, because they played physical up front," VanOverschelde said. "Their plan was to knock us off the ball and they were successful at that."

Loos and Headlee hooked up again, for a 30-yard touchdown pass, to put Harrisburg up 14-7.

A botched snap on a Mitchell punt attempt gave the Tigers the ball at the Mitchell 5-yard line. Harrisburg took advantage as Headlee scored on fourth down on a 1-yard quarterback sneak. The point-after-touchdown missed and made the score 20-7 at halftime.

"He can do both (run and pass) and that's really key," White said about Headlee. "We knew we would have to grind it out, but we could take some shots when we got what we wanted."

In the second half, Mitchell forced two more Harrisburg turnovers, but the Kernels couldn't find the end zone. The Tigers were able to run out the clock in the fourth quarter after failed Mitchell drives came up short.

"Up front, we let a lot of penetration get to us," Mitchell linebacker and fullback Carson Max said. "Football games are won on the offensive and defensive lines, and I don't think we quite won it on the offensive line. We gave ourselves an opportunity and we're happy with each other because we left it all out on the field."

Mitchell finished with 250 yards of total offense (139 rushing and 111 passing). Nelson led the Kernels with 11 carries for 139 yards and went 9-of-31 passing for 111 yards with one interception.

Harrisburg totalled 374 yards of offense with 271 yards on the ground and 103 in the air. Headlee rushed for 180 yards on 29 carries, while Jack Anderson added 83 rushing yards on 29 carries. Loos finished with four catches for 89 yards.

Max led the Mitchell defense with 18 tackles and a forced fumble, Max Schoenfelder had 15 tackles and Briggs Havlik finished with 14 tackles.

"If you go back to our first scrimmage, I didn't know if this team was going to win a game and then we came out and battled. We found ways to win games," VanOverschelde said. "Give credit to that group of seniors. They found a way to play in a semifinal game."

Harrisburg 0 20 0 0 — 20

Mitchell 0 7 0 0 — 7

Scoring summary

Second quarter

H: Sam Loos 37 pass from Hunter Headlee (Jon White kick)

M: Kiel Nelson 41 run (Trevor Lambert kick)

H: Loos 30 pass from Headlee (White kick)

H: Headlee 1 run (kick missed)

RUSHING: M: Kiel Nelson 11-139, Austin Kerr 2-6, Carson Max 1-0, Miles Rolle 1-(-2), Drew Kitchens 7-(-4); H: Hunter Headlee 29-180, Jack Anderson 29-83, Sam Loos 1-7, Jack Rabern 2-(-3);

PASSING: M: Nelson 9-31-111-1; H: Headlee 4-11-89-1, Troy Knecht 1-14;

RECEIVING: M: Jordan Dirkes 3-35, Kaden Soukup 2-24, Rolle 2-21, Kerr 1-18, Tate Larson 1-13; H: Loos 4-89, Nick Walter 1-14;

TACKLES: M: Carson Max 18 tackles, Max Schoenfelder 15 tackles, Briggs Havlik 14 tackles, Jarod Uher 13 tackles.