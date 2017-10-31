Mitchell struggles in road sweep at Aberdeen

"We knew that Aberdeen was a really good team and they played very well," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "We kind of came out real slow and our passing wasn't very crisp. We couldn't string many points together.

"Our kids got better as the night went on," Thill added. "We just got outplayed."

In one of the Golden Eagles' best performances of the season, Aberdeen Central cruised in the opening two sets, forcing Mitchell to play catch-up. Mitchell made an uncharacteristically high number of hitting errors and struggled in the serve-receive game, as the Golden Eagles logged 11 aces.

For the Golden Eagles (14-5, 11-5 ESD), Paiton Burckhard had 12 kills, four aces and seven digs, with Melia Mounga adding nine kills. Haylee Mork had 31 assists and Laura Babcock had 15 digs to lead Aberdeen, which finished with 11 aces. Aberdeen Central plays at Roosevelt on Thursday.

Mitchell was led by Mackenzie Miller, who had 16 kills and 12 digs. Chelsea Brewster had seven kills, 17 digs and an ace, while Bridget Thill had 17 digs and an ace. Carly Haring had five kills and Mandy Schmidt added 30 set assists.

Standing No. 2 in the state in seed points in Class AA, Mitchell (19-3, 12-3 ESD) will play the final regular-season volleyball match in the state Saturday, hosting Huron at 7 p.m. Huron (12-10, 8-7 ESD) is currently seventh in the Class AA seed-point standings.

Subvarsity

JV: Aberdeen won 25-22, 25-17. Payton Morgan had four aces and three kills.

Sophomores: Aberdeen won 25-23, 15-25, 16-14.

Freshman A: Aberdeen won 25-23, 25-13.

Freshman B: Aberdeen won 17-25, 25-15, 19-17.