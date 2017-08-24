Kernels earn road sweep at Brandon Valley

Mitchell mowed down Brandon Valley 25-13, 25-14 and 25-22 in Eastern South Dakota Conference play Thursday improving to 2-0 on the season.

Kernel coach Deb Thill said her team had its share of errors but played well enough to win.

"The one thing that's great about this team is that they shake errors off and they go up and make the next play," Thill said. "We had 37 kills but we had 16 errors. Our kill efficiency wasn't as high as it was on Tuesday but we did some things very well, especially passing the ball out of the serve-receive."

Chelsea Brewster had 16 kills and eight digs for Mitchell, while Mackenzie Miller had 10 kills and 17 digs for a double-double. Carly Haring added five kills and three blocks and Mandy Schmidt had 30 assists. Maggie Kattner led the way on serve, picking up three aces.

Mitchell had a big run in the first set to break an 8-8 tie, scoring 17 of the next 22 points in the set to cruise past the Lynx. The third set was played more closely but the Kernels led throughout, as they did in most of the first two sets.

"We try to get them out of system and try to get the setter off the net and get them scrambling and it's hard when your setter has to move a lot," Thill said of Mitchell's approach against BV "They have a pretty good right-side (hitter) and a good outside hitter and that's where it paid to be aggressive serving."

Mitchell will play four times Saturday at the Huron Invitational, starting with a 9 a.m. match against No. 2-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt, followed by an 11:30 a.m. match with Sioux Falls O'Gorman, a 12:45 p.m. match against Rapid City Stevens and a 3:15 p.m. tilt with No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington. (The last three match times are approximate, with each match being played best of three sets to 25 points at the Huron Arena.)

Subvarsity:

JV: Mitchell won 25-23, 25-15. Payton Morgan had seven kills, while Amy Uher had three aces and four kills.

Sophomores: Brandon Valley won 25-23, 24-26 and 15-13.

Freshmen A: Brandon Valley won 25-9 and 25-15.

Freshmen B: Mitchell won 28-26, 23-25, 15-10.