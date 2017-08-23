Prep Focus: Kernels' Miller leads team with her play, poise

Miller, a 5-foot-11 outside hitter, has developed a well-rounded game that always makes her a go-to threat and a six-position player for Mitchell coach Deb Thill.

"In Mac's instance, she could be our setter, if needed," Thill said. "She could be our Libero. She's just that kind of player."

Miller was the first sophomore Kernel Class AA all-state first-team player for Mitchell in 24 years, and she was one of the top high school sophomores in the country, according to prepvolleyball.com. Her season included 341 kills, 365 digs, 45 blocks and 26 aces, as Mitchell picked up 17 wins.

Heading into her junior year, Miller had 500 career kills and opened the season with a big match Tuesday, a five-set win over Aberdeen Central with 12 kills and 30 digs, once again showing her all-around play.

Miller said being strong in all facets of the game will be important if Mitchell is to be successful this season.

"Our offensive part of the team is good but we're still working on our defensive part and that's something that we have to keep working on and improving if we're going to make it far," she said.

Miller said the state tournament is certainly on the top of the Kernels' list of goals for the 2017 season.

"I know everybody pushes through practice because making it to the end and making it to the state tournament is a big goal for us and everybody works hard in practice because practice is what's going to win us games," she said.

Miller has been playing organized volleyball since the fifth grade, which was also the start of a club program in Mitchell that played more often in the spring and summer seasons. Thill said that's been a big part of the program's turnaround and growth.

"We have 11 juniors on our squad, which is a big number and they did all start playing together when they were in fifth grade ... They started to get more experience and learned to play with each other," Thill said.

Miller said that connection early in her volleyball-playing days is still there and her bond with her teammates is one of the reasons she still loves the sport.

"I knew right when we started playing that I loved it and that we were going to be playing for a long time and throughout high school," she said.

Thill said she's proud of Miller's ability to lead on the court and bring her teammates along as an upperclassman.

"She's developed those skills during the offseason and that's only going to help us be better," Thill said. "We have some other big hitters around her and she makes them better."

Miller said she would like to play collegiately in the future but the focus is on this season, one in which Mitchell hopes to make the state tournament for the first time since 2012.

"This year, we all want to win but I think the main goal is making it to the state tournament," she said.