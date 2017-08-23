Both the South Dakota Prep Media football and The Daily Republic's Eastern South Dakota Conference coaches polls have Harrisburg as the undisputed preseason favorite, but from there the two polls differ.

In The Daily Republic's coaches poll, all six 11AA ESD coaches were asked to rank each team — except their own — one through five. Teams picked to finish first received five points in a system that awards five points to first place, four for second, etc.

The poll was conducted via e-mail and one coach did not vote prior to the deadline. Harrisburg received four first-place votes and 20 total points, while Pierre received one first-place vote and gained 17 points. Defending state champion Mitchell tied for third with Yankton as both teams recorded 12 points, while Brookings was fourth and Huron was fifth

"I don't think there's any doubt with the type of kids they have returning and the type of season they had a year ago, they're well deserving of that top seed," Mitchell High School head coach Kent VanOverschelde said about Harrisburg. "(The poll) gives the rest of us something to work for. For us, we play Harrisburg at the end of the year, when we want to be playing our best football. Our main focus is going to be on the Mitchell Kernels, finding ways to get better and win football games along the way."

In the inaugural South Dakota Prep Media football poll, No. 1 Harrisburg received 21 first-place votes and record 125 points, followed by Mitchell, Pierre, Yankton and Douglas. When looking at either preseason poll, VanOverschelde said there's no doubt Class 11AA football will be tightly contested.

"(Class) 11AA football has just created a great situation for our schools," VanOverschelde said. "It's increased the participation, at least at Mitchell High School. But across the board it's been good, it's competitive, there's parity and there are some good football programs that'll be competitive each year."

Last year, Harrisburg defeated Mitchell in both teams' first game of the season, but the Kernels got the last laugh, topping the Tigers 41-6 in the state title game. The Tigers beat Spearfish, which knocked out Huron in the first round, 61-7 in the semifinals, while Mitchell downed Pierre 52-14 in the other semifinal. Yankton, Douglas and Sturgis were the other three teams to make the Class 11AA playoffs last year.

In the Class 11AAA portion of the poll, four out of five coaches responded ranking the five 11AAA ESD schools. Aberdeen Central received the most points (18) and two first-place votes, while Brandon Valley, which was last year's 11AAA ESD champion and state runner-up, finished second with 14 points and two first-place votes. Rapid City Stevens, Watertown and Rapid City Central rounded out the division. This is the third year both Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens are in the ESD for football.

Mitchell opens its 2017 campaign against Watertown at 7 p.m. Friday in Watertown.

"We feel like we've taken some steps forward in the last week," VanOverschelde said. "We have to find out what the heart and soul of our football team is. We're going find out where we're at, who our leaders are and we'll find out our process."

ESD Class 11AA coaches poll

Totals: (First-place votes in parentheses)

*One coach not voting

1. Harrisburg (4) 20

2. Pierre (1) 17

T3. Mitchell 12

T3. Yankton 12

4. Brookings 9

5. Huron 5

ESD Class 11AAA coaches poll

Totals: (First-place votes in parentheses)

*One coach not voting

1. Aberdeen Central (2) 18

2. Brandon Valley (2) 14

3. Rapid City Stevens 9

4. Watertown 8

5. Rapid City Central 7