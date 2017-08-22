Set scores were 25-15, 18-25, 16-25, 25-16 and 15-9.

"That was a great game. No question about it. Two great teams there," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said.

After Aberdeen — the third-place finishers in Class AA a season ago — controlled the service and passing game in the second and third sets, Mitchell turned the table in the final two sets, allowing the Kernels to get their big hitters involved when they were needed. Thill said after the third set, she told her team that Aberdeen was controlling the match.

"Those are the two things we did the best in set one," Thill said. "So when we decided we were going to serve the ball more aggressively and pass the ball better, we wanted to cut down their opportunities. We knew that serving was their strength and that they were going to get some aces on us, but I thought we really communicated and celebrated in the fourth and fifth sets."

After a dominant fourth set, Mitchell took a 7-3 lead in the fifth set on a Bridget Thill ace and a Mackenzie Miller kill, only for Aberdeen to answer with four straight points. Mitchell then came back with eight of the next 10 points, with the final three points coming on back-to-back Chelsea Brewster kills and a Sage Jorgensen ace.

"You only get better by playing that kind of volleyball," Aberdeen Central coach Dennis Northrup said. "We're going to get back to work in practice and I love it when I see things in practice early on and I try to let them take care of it themselves and they didn't tonight. We'll do that in practice now and get better."

Mandy Schmidt was sharp in the assist department for Mitchell, racking up 44 assists with one error. She also had four aces and 17 digs. Miller had 12 kills and 30 digs, while Brewster had a match-high 19 kills. Carly Haring added 12 kills and Bridget Thill had 19 digs.

Paiton Burckhard led the way for the Golden Eagles and she had three key aces in the third set to propel Aberdeen to a 2-1 lead. Burckhard, who intends to play college basketball at South Dakota State, finished with 14 kills, 14 digs and five aces. Haylee Mork had 21 assists and Laura Babcock had 29 digs, while Brooklyn Kusler and Cassidy Gough each had eight kills. Melia Mounga had four aces, as the Golden Eagles finished with 14 for the night, while Mitchell had 10 aces.

"The whole match was serving and serve-receive," Northrup said. "You could tell the team that could get the ball to the setter was smashing the ball and the other team was playing defense."

The Golden Eagles (0-1) will host Rapid City Stevens Friday and Rapid City Central on Saturday. The road hardly gets easier for Mitchell (1-0), which faces Brandon Valley on Thursday before playing four matches at the Huron Invitational on Saturday, including No. 2 Sioux Falls Roosevelt and No. 5 Sioux Falls Washington.

"We have a tough week," Thill said. "We have Brandon and four tough teams on Saturday, so our kids are excited about getting the season off with this week and with a big win. Hopefully the fans keep coming because we're all excited as well."

Subvarsity scores:

JV: Mitchell won 25-15, 25-19. Maggie Kattner had five aces and 23 assists, while Payton Morgan had six kills. Amy Uher added 11 digs and five kills.

Sophomores: Aberdeen won 25-22, 25-21.

Freshmen A: Aberdeen won 25-17, 25-7.

Freshmen B: Mitchell won 25-23, 25-19.