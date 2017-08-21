'Reboot' continues for Mitchell cross country program

Christensen, who is back at the helm of the Kernels' runners for a third straight season, said he expected the Kernels to be further along in his rebuilding effort at this point.

"It's hard rebuilding and getting it going," said Christensen, who has coached runners for 30 years. "Frankly, there's a lot we still have to get better at and it's been difficult. I think I was looking for a quicker timetable than what's actually been happening."

A chance to turn things around starts Saturday, as the Kernels host their annual season-opening invitational at the Mitchell Middle School cross-country course. The meet starts at 10 a.m., with a number of area Class A and Class B schools scheduled to attend.

The Kernels' main challenge has been retaining high school runners, with only a handful of runners in grades 9-12 on the boys and girls teams combined.

"When we've got 700 kids in the high school and we've got nine high schoolers on the team, we can't compete there. We can't compete like that," he said.

There are signs of progress. For a second straight year, there were more than 50 runners out for cross country in grades 6-12 and this past summer, there were 23 runners in the MHS offseason training program, up from seven entering the 2016 season.

"It's been up to us to put in the work," said senior Jacob Jarding. "That's the only way we're going to get better and improve."

On the girls side, the team no longer has its engine in graduated senior Mary Krause, who is on the cross country team at South Dakota State University as a walk-on. Mitchell will turn to a bevy of runners to fill in the gaps. Senior Jazmyn Brinkman, along with juniors TyAnn Hart and Annika Vermeulen are joined by ninth grader Avia Haley and eighth-grader Alexis Haiar as Mitchell's leading runners. As a team, Mitchell was last in the 16-school field at the 2016 Class AA state meet, with Hart as Mitchell's top returning finisher taking 75th overall.

"We have some experience, so we know what kind of work we need and what we need to be doing, if we're going to better," Vermeulen said.

With the boys roster, Jarding, Jared Mauer are both returning letterwinners as seniors, joined by Jarod Uher, who is also on the MHS football team. Freshman Lucas Moller and eighth-grader Ashton Reimnitz are among the young runners that will be expected to contribute. Jarding had the Kernels' top time at the state meet in Huron last year, finishing 67th, as Mitchell was 15th out of 16 teams.

Christensen said the girls roster is probably a bit ahead of the boys, as far as preparedness as a team for the upcoming season.

"At some point, the kids have to get it done," Christensen said. "They have to run, they have to run on the weekends. They have to run on their own. We have great kids, good parents, good coaches helping but the kids have to keep working on it."

The annual Eastern South Dakota Conference championship will be contested Oct. 7 at Cattail Crossing Golf Course in Watertown. The state meet moves west this year to Sioux Park in Rapid City on Oct. 21.

Christensen said Aberdeen Central is the favorites in the ESD in both the boys and girls, while Sioux Falls Lincoln will contend for state titles in both divisions, as well, along with the Aberdeen Central girls.