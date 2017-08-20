Experienced Kernels ready for new season

The new season opens at 7 p.m. Tuesday, as Mitchell faces Aberdeen Central to open the season at the MHS gym.

The 2016 campaign was a solid turnaround for Mitchell after back-to-back three-win seasons in 2014 and 2015, winning 17 matches in the regular season. But that was for naught, as the Kernels had the No. 1 seed in District 3AA and dropped a pair of four-set matches to Pierre and Aberdeen Central that knocked them out of state tournament contention and ending the season at 17-8.

"I think it's a motivating factor but at the same time I think these girls' love for volleyball is going to show up every night," Mitchell coach Deb Thill said. "It's showed up every day in practice so far and every day during the offseason. There's some high goals for this team but there's some really good teams that play volleyball. We saw that in our district last year and we're going to have to work for it."

Seventy-five percent of Mitchell's kills in 2016 return again this year, all coming from three juniors: outside hitters Mackenzie Miller and Chelsea Brewster and middle hitter Carly Haring. Miller had 341 kills in an all-state season, with Brewster hitting 259 kills during the season and Haring putting down 157 kills for Mitchell and a team-best 81 blocks.

"We will be fast." Thill said. "We will be fast on offense and quick with the ball."

Also back is setter Mandy Schmidt, who was responsible for 834 assists a year ago and defensive specialist Bridget Thill, who had 154 digs last season, second-most of any returning player. Sage Jorgensen, who was a service standout for the Kernels with 26 aces, will also be among the team's returning starters.

Thill, who is in her 28th year coaching the Kernels, said Payton Morgan, Brooke Flemmer and Lesley VanDrongelen will all be among the players who will see additional playing time after four seniors graduated from the 2016 team. Alexis Elfstrand is the team's lone senior this year, although she was not on the Kernels' roster a year ago.

"I could put anybody in at almost any position and they understand the game well enough to give us a chance at success," Thill said. "They know the defensive assignments, the offensive hits and their roles."

Schmidt said the team's returning players are a key advantage for the Kernels this year.

"The more you play, the more you know about what to do out on the court," she said. "It definitely helps our team chemistry to have a lot of girls who are back and are good on both offense and defense."

A coaches poll released last week has defending Class AA champions Harrisburg at No. 1 and Mitchell No. 2., followed by the state runners-up Sioux Falls Roosevelt, Aberdeen Central and Sioux Falls Washington to close out the top-5. (The South Dakota Prep Media preseason poll will be announced today.)

Bridget Thill said the team's winning ways in 2016 help give Mitchell some confidence going into this season.

"I think it gave us a lot of confidence in our abilities and it showed that we can compete with everyone else in the state," said Thill, who is joined by Haring, Miller and Schmidt as the team's four captains.

Coach Thill said the Tigers and Golden Eagles are among the favorites in the Eastern South Dakota Conference and Class AA, along with Huron. She said Mitchell is probably among the top-four teams in the conference.

The Kernels will go to Brandon Valley Thursday for the team's first road game of the year, followed by their annual trip to the Huron Invitational on Saturday to play four matches. Mitchell will play standalone Saturday games five times, including three at home: Sept. 2 (Brookings in the Kernel Bowl), Sept. 16 (Spearfish) and the regular-season finale Nov. 4 against Huron.

If Mitchell is among the top-16 finishers in Class AA, they will play in the Sweet 16 state-qualifying round Nov. 9. The top-eight seeds host the games and the winners qualify for the state tournament Nov. 16-18 in Rapid City.

The Kernels hope by season's end, they're in a position to capitalize on their experienced roster.

"The more experience we have, the better off we're going to be," Haring said. "And we're always striving to be better."