Arrows hold off Kernels' upset try

The Arrows, who snapped a three-game losing skid and improved to only 3-6 at home this season, upped their record to 6-10 overall and 5-8 in the ESD. The Kernels slipped to 0-16 and 0-13.

Watertown, which won 56-39 at Mitchell in January, appeared to be on its way to a similar outcome when they exploded for 20 points in the first quarter.

The undersized Kernels had their hands full with 6-foot-4 seniors Spencer Waege and Brent Schulte inside. In part due to the attention Mitchell has had to pay to Watertown's inside duo, the Arrows' outside shooters have been more successful in both meetings with the Kernels.

"We felt very fortunate to be tied at halftime because we couldn't stop them at all," said Mitchell head coach Erik Skoglund. "They were shooting well from the outside and sealing us inside. We couldn't stop them in zone, we couldn't stop them in man and we couldn't trap them."

What the Kernels can do and did — at least for three quarters — is shoot the basketball well. While Watertown was making 11 of 23 field-goal attempts for 48 percent in the first half, Mitchell drained 11 of 17 shots for 65 percent.

At one point, the Kernels were 8-for-12 from the field — a mark that included a 5-for-9 performance from the 3-point line.

Junior Carter Cavanaugh led the way, draining a trio of 3s on the way to a 13-point half that helped the Kernels pull even with the Arrows at 28-28.

"I think Mitchell shot the ball very well and I thought we contributed a little bit to that in the first half," said Norberg. "We were helping out on some things that we knew they liked to do. I thought we did a great job on (Connor) Morgan in the first half and then the Cavanaugh kid really hurt us."

Watertown threatened to take over the game at the start of the second half, opening with an 8-0 run that included a 3-pointer by senior Trey Schmidt and five straight points from Schulte.

The Kernels didn't fold and remained within striking distance at 44-41 after three quarters by getting seven points in the period from Cavanaugh and and six from Morgan.

Both teams cooled off, especially the Kernels, in the final period. After senior guard Alex Gauer canned a 3-pointer to open the period the Arrows, neither team scored again until junior reserve Colton McClemans canned another 3 with 3:48 remaining to push Watertown's lead to 50-41.

The Kernels made only one field goal in the fourth quarter and it came from 6-2 senior Cody Reichelt with 6.7 seconds remaining.

Waege finished with 17 points to lead a diverse attack for the Arrows. McClemans and Gauer each added nine, Schulte eight, Schmidt seven and junior guard Parker Johnston six. Cavanaugh finished with a game-high 22 points for the Kernels, draining seven of nine field-goal attempts including 5-of-7 3-pointers. Morgan and Reichelt each added nine. Reichelt also grabbed seven rebounds.

"We've had a great two weeks of practice, trying to move forward and take the next step," said Skoglund. "We haven't let the negativity and the win-loss column affect us. These student-athletes of ours are so resilient. They fought throughout to give us a chance to win."

The Kernels host Aberdeen Central today at the Corn Palace.

Watertown 59, Mitchell 46

Mitchell (0-16, 0-13 ESD): Jed Schmidt 2-5 0-0 5, Ryland DeVries 0-2 0-0 0, Connor Morgan 3-8 1-2 9, Elijah Pommer 0-2 0-0 0, Carter Cavanaugh 7-9 3-4 22, Cody Reichelt 4-6 1-3 9, Vincent Michael 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 16-34 6-11 46.

Watertown (6-10, 5-8 ESD): Colton McClemans 3-8 0-1 9, Alex Gauer 3-10 0-0 9, Parker Johnston 2-7 0-0 6, Max Sonne 0-1 0-0 0, Brent Schulte 2-3 4-5 8, Trey Schmidt 3-6 0-0 7, Spencer Waege 7-10 3-3 17, Adam DeJong 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 21-46 7-9 59.

M 12 28 41 46

W 21 28 44 58

FG%: Mitchell .471, Watertown .457. 3-pt FG: Mitchell 8-19 (Schmidt 1-3, DeVries 0-2, Morgan 2-5, Pommer 0-1, Cavanaugh 5-7, Michael 0-1), Watertown 10-24 (McClemans 3-7, Gauer 3-6, Johnston 2-7, Schmidt 1-3, DeJong 1-1). Rebounds: Mitchell 22 (Reichelt 7), Watertown 23 (Sonne 5, Waege 4). Fouls: Mitchell 15, Watertown 9. Fouled out: None. Assists: Watertown 10 (Gauer 3). Steals: Mitchell 3 (Schmidt 1, Cavanaugh 1, Reichelt 1), Watertown 1 (Gauer 1). Blocked shots: Mitchell 0, Watertown 1 (Schmidt 1). Turnovers: Mitchell 7, Watertown 4.