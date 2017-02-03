Kernel girls rally past Spartans

The Kernels squeaked out a home victory for the second time this week, this time a 50-49 victory over Spearfish in a non-conference contest Friday at the Corn Palace.

Mitchell can thank the big effort of sophomore Mackenzie Miller, who had 24 points and 12 rebounds in the win. It’s the single-game high for points for a Kernel this season, the team’s first double-double of the year and helped the Kernels (3-9) to a season-high for points in a game.

“She hit a couple shots and she just got going,” Mitchell coach Wes Morgan said. “When you start feeling good, you’re going to play better. That’s what this team has been missing. We didn’t get down on ourselves and once we got those shots, we got better shots and we were confident.”

For a team seeking some confidence, Friday night’s win came at the right time.

“It was nice to get a win and one where we scored more than 42 points,” Miller said, with a laugh. “It was just great to see the ball go in the hoop the way we can.”

Mitchell trailed by five points to the start the fourth quarter but an 8-0 run for the Kernels flipped the game quickly. A three-point play from Tess Limberg tied the game at 37 with 6:56 left and Miller followed it up with a 3-pointer to make it 40-37.

The lead would change hands a couple of times before Miller gave Mitchell a 48-47 lead with two free throws with less than 2 minutes left and added an inside basket on the next possession for a 50-47 lead.

Spearfish managed to cut the lead to 50-49 with 17 seconds left. After a pair of missed Mitchell free throws, a drive to the basket for the Spartans came up empty, allowing Mitchell to celebrate a win.

The Kernels had eight points from Weich and seven points from Tess Limberg, as Mitchell committed nine turnovers in the game.

Spearfish, which plays in Class A and dropped to 7-9 on the season, was paced by strong outside shooting all game. Mady Gould and Alexsis Kemp combined to hit six of Spearfish’s seven 3-pointers and Gould had 20 points and seven rebounds, with Kemp adding 13.

Mitchell shot 32.7 percent in the win, 17 of 52 for the game and was 3 of 11 on 3-pointers. They were 13-for-22 shooting free throws, slightly better than Spearfish’s 10 of 23 at the line.

“We’re winning the close ones,” Morgan said. “We’ll take it.”

Mitchell heads to Rapid City Stevens for a game today, its third game in three days and fourth game this week. There might be little rest but it’s not on the minds of the team’s players.

“I think it’s helped that we’ve been able to get a few wins this week,” Weich said. “It’s good for our confidence and we just want to keep it rolling.”

Subvarsity:

JV: Mitchell 49, Spearfish 45. Carly Haring had 27 points and eight rebounds for Mitchell, while Chelsea Brewster added seven points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomores: Spearfish 40, Mitchell 32. Abby Swenson had 12 points, with Gia Winger scoring eight points for the Kernels.

Mitchell 50, Spearfish 49

Spearfish (7-9): Mady Gould 6-14 6-8 20 Alexsis Kemp 4-9 1-2 13 Brooke Heairet 1-7 2-5 4 Elaina Sparrow 0-1 0-2 0 Kenni Easton 1-2 0-1 2 Jalyn Carter 1-5 1-5 4 Kennedy Kaitfors 1-5 0-0 2 Cora Tobin 2-2 0-0 4 Totals 16-45 10-23 49

Mitchell (3-9): Mandy Schmidt 1-5 0-3 3 Tess Limberg 3-9 1-1 7 Kendra Brewster 0-1 0-0 0 Mackenzie Miller 9-17 5-8 24 Jenna Weich 2-4 3-5 8 Jordyn Cranny 0-4 1-2 1 Chelsea Brewster 0-1 0-0 0 Payton Morgan 1-6 0-0 2 Carly Haring 1-5 3-3 5 Totals 17-52 13-22 50

S 10 28 37 49

M 13 23 32 50

3-point goals: S 7-17 (Kemp 4, Gould 2, Carter), M (Schmidt, Miller, Weich). Rebounds: S 36 (Carter 7, Gould 7), M 36 (Miller 12). Total fouls: S 19, M 21. Fouled out: none. Assists: S n/a, M 7. Turnovers: S 12, M 9. Blocks: S 1 (Easton), M 0 (none). Steals: S 5 (Gould 2), M 5 (Schmidt 2, Cranny 2)