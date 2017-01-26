Lynx outlast Kernel girls

The one-win Kernels had the Brandon Valley lead down to nine points in the third quarter but the Lynx were too much in a 61-40 victory Thursday at the Corn Palace in an Eastern South Dakota Conference game.

Mitchell handled the ball better against the Lynx's full-court pressure, committing 18 turnovers, but Brandon Valley knocked down nine 3-pointers in the game, allowing for the Lynx to pull away.

"I think our energy that we brought to the game was good," Mitchell coach Wes Morgan said. "We did a better job against their press which is pretty good and we did a good job of taking away their cuts to the basket."

Morgan said it was a night where "little things" came back to hurt the Kernels and thwart the chances for an upset.

"The turnovers in the game itself, we're going to have some of that but we can't have the mental stuff, the mental breakdowns," he said. "We need to slow down, because when we do we're better. When we're going so fast that we're not thinking, then we're making mistakes."

Mitchell showed its share of fight in the first half. Payton Morgan's three-point play with 3:38 left brought the Kernels to within nine points and Chelsea Brewster's bucket made it 23-16 Lynx with 2:39 before half. But BV posted the final five points of the half, including Danica Kocer's 3-pointer just before the halftime horn to make it 28-16. Kocer had 10 points in the first half.

BV coach Mark Stadem said the team wanted to play a full-court defense and gave credit to Mitchell for handling it well.

"We're probably going to give up some plays but we're going to have additional possessions," Stadem said. "Eventually, that's going to turn in our favor and the other team will turn it over and we'll be on the positive side of it."

Mackenzie Miller helped the Kernels stay within shouting distance in the third quarter, as she scored 10 points in the quarter. She finished the night with 12 points for Mitchell, and Jordyn Cranny added 10 points off the bench. The Kernels lost the rebounding battle 22-21, with Jenna Weich pulling down five boards for Mitchell.

The win is the fifth straight for Brandon Valley, which heads to Pierre on Saturday. Trinity Law had 11 points and Elise Zajicek had nine points for the Lynx.

Mitchell (1-8) will leave ESD play for the first time this season today, heading to Rapid City Stevens for a game at 8 p.m. today in Rapid City. It's a three-game frenzy for Mitchell, who will take on Rapid City Central at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, as well.

"We just have to go and play. I've been on teams where the third day in that stretch has had the most energy," Morgan said. "But we'll see how it comes out and we just want to be competitive and give ourselves a chance to win."

Subvarsity:

JV: Brandon Valley 39, Mitchell 21. Chelsea Brewster had six points for Mitchell.

Sophomores: Brandon Valley 42, Mitchell 15. Abby Swenson and Tessa DeBoer each had four points to lead Mitchell.

No. 2 Brandon Valley 61, Mitchell 40

*A complete box score was not available

Brandon Valley (11-2, 9-1 ESD): Sam Taylor 6 Krista Bickley 7 Ali Woodward 3 Lauren Wells 0 Danica Kocer 16 Elise Zajicek 9 Ashley Wells 6 Trinity Law 11 Lexi Ellingson 3. Totals 21 11-18 61.

Mitchell (1-8, 1-8 ESD): Mandy Schmidt 1 0-0 3 Tess Limberg 1 1-2 3 Kendra Brewster 0 1-2 1 Mackenzie Miller 5 1-2 12 Jenna Weich 1 1-2 3 Jordyn Cranny 4 0-0 10 Shianne Hiemstra 0 0-0 0 Chelsea Brewster 1 0-1 2 Payton Morgan 1 2-3 4 Carly Haring 0 0-0 0 Bailey Kahler 0 0-0 0 Brittany Robinson 0 0-0 0 Totals 14 6-11 40

BV 13 28 44 61

M 6 16 30 40

3-point goals: BV 9 (Kocer 4, Taylor 2, Law 2, Bickley), M: 4 (Cranny 2, Schmidt). Rebounds: BV 22 (Zajicek 5), M 21 (Weich 5). Total fouls: BV 14, M 15. Fouled out: None. Turnovers: BV 14, M 18. Assists: BV 9, M 4. Steals: BV 14, M 8.