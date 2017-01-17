Harrisburg fends off Kernel boys

Once again, however, too many bad possessions -- both offensively and defensively -- doomed the Kernels’ chances of a comeback against Harrisburg, which earned a 69-55 Eastern South Dakota Conference win on Tuesday in Harrisburg.

“All of the missed opportunities keep adding up and adding up. It was self-inflicting wounds,” MHS head coach Erik Skoglund said. “If we could’ve turned it into a two-possession game, that would have drastically changed things, but matching Harrisburg 37 points to 37 points in the second half is something we can build off moving forward.”

After starting the game down 8-0, Mitchell found itself trailing 17-8 after the first quarter and 32-18 at halftime. The team found a spark after the break, starting the second half on an 8-0 run, clawing into Harrisburg’s lead only to see the Tigers answer with it with their own string of points.

Harrisburg (3-6, 2-5 ESD) took a 50-36 lead in the fourth quarter, but Mitchell was able to cut the lead down to nine points at 50-41.

The Tigers responded with a second-chance bucket and then forced two Kernel turnovers for four more points, bumping the lead back to 56-41 with 5 minutes left in the game.

For Skoglund and the Kernels (0-10, 0-7 ESD), it was another case of not getting a defensive stop when they needed one and hurting themselves with costly turnovers.

“The whole season has been frustrating from the coaching staff, down to the players, but we have to keep the confidence,” Skoglund said. “Everyone wants to throw out answers of what to do. It starts with one possession. It starts with one defensive stop. You have to have multiple actions on offensive end to result in a bucket. We can’t let a guy dribble 26-feet uncontested to the basket. The little things that add up.”

Harrisburg head coach Scott Langerock credited the Kernels for not giving up in the second half and giving his team all it could handle.

“They made a nice run,” Langerock said. “For our guys, we were able to get to the rim and get a few steals for layups. We responded, settled down and got looks at the rim. We are starting to figure out that a little patience is a good thing.”

Leading all scorers in the contest was Connor Morgan, who scored 26 points, including six 3-pointers. Carter Cavanaugh added 13 points and Cody Reichelt chipped in seven points while dealing with foul trouble.

“I’m excited and proud of Connor. What an outstanding game he had,” Skoglund said. “Knocking down 26 points on 19 attempts. He was an outstanding floor general out there.”

The Kernels went 19-of-49 from the field (38 percent), 10-of-26 from behind the arc (38 percent) and 7-of-10 from the line (70 percent).

Harrisburg was led by Justis Clayton’s 17 points, while Wil Johnson and Ace Zorr chipped in 11 and 10 points, respectively. The Tigers went 27-of-50 from the field for 54 percent shooting in the win.

Mitchell faces Brandon Valley on Saturday in Brandon.

Subvarsity scores: JV: Harrisburg won 61-38. Kiel Nelson had 10 points for Mitchell, while Jordon Johnson added eight. Sophomores: Harrisburg won 82-49. Carter Jacobsen scored 18 points, while Kiel Nelson had 15. Harrisburg 69, Mitchell 55Mitchell (0-10, 0-7 ESD)Jed Schmidt 0-1 2-2 2 Connor Morgan 8-19 4-6 26 Elijah Pommer 1-3 0-1 2 Carter Cavanaugh 5-17 0-0 13 Cody Reichelt 3-4 1-1 7 Jordon Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 Ryland DeVries 1-4 0-0 3 Sam Mock 0-0 0-0 0 Baley Miller 1-1 0-0 2 Vincent Michael 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 19-49 7-10 55Harrisburg (3-6, 2-5 ESD) Justis Clayton 7-13 3-4 17 Ace Zorr 5-8 0-0 10 Brady VanHolland 3-6 0-1 7 Chase Altenburg 3-7 3-3 9 Wil Johnson 4-7 0-0 11 Elliot Cain 1-1 2-2 3 Zach Lainer 0-1 0-0 0 Micheal Curry 0-0 0-0 0 Alec Hammond 1-1 1-2 3 Nick Hoyt 3-6 0-0 8 Totals 27-50 9-12 69M8 18 36 55H17 32 50 69

3-point goals: M 10-26 (Morgan 6, Cavanaugh 3, DeVries), H 6-21 (Johnson 3, Hoyt 2, VanHolland); Rebounds: M 28 (Cavanaugh 6), H 28 (Johnson 6); Assists: M 12 (Schmidt 6), H 13 (VanHolland 5); Steals: M 13 (Schmidt 2), H 14 (Johnson 3); Fouls: M 14, H 13; Fouled out: none; Blocks: M 0, H 6 (Zorr 4); Turnovers: M 18, H 14.