No. 1 Tigers take out Kernels

Mitchell figured they would be in for a tough test but ended up being no match against the skilled shooters from Harrisburg, which scored 20, 19 and 17 points in each of the first three quarters, knocked down 49 percent of its shots and was 7-of-10 on 3-point tries.

“They make plays,” Mitchell coach Wes Morgan said after the game. “They got good looks at the basket and they know exactly what they want to do. … We can’t turn the ball over and we can’t get frustrated or flustered. That’s what it comes down to, we can’t turn the ball over. We have to take care of it and at least get a shot at the basket.”

The offensive outburst early in the game was a bit unexpected for Tigers coach Nick Mayer.

“We don’t always shoot it like that,” Mayer said. “I think it was our first 20-point quarter of the season and we did a good job of shooting in here because I think the Corn Palace can be a tough place to shoot if you’re not used to it.”

Mitchell was held off the scoreboard for the first 6 minutes and 25 seconds before Mackenzie Miller put down the Kernels’ first bucket. The Kernels got a much-needed lift in the second quarter from Jordyn Cranny, who knocked down three 3-pointers in the half. She finished with nine points in the game, her first contest after being sidelined for the early part of the season with an injury.

“She came in and gave us a spark offensively. We need more of that,” Morgan said. “We have to have kids that are excited about playing offense and are ready to hit the open shot.”

The Kernels finished the game shooting 27 percent (9-for-33) and made 8-of-12 free throws but committed 20 turnovers in the game, as the Tigers’ full-court pressure made it difficult on Mitchell.

“We’re just not playing with a lot of confidence,” Morgan said. “We’re playing with a lot of fear.”

The Tigers were paced by Sydney Halling, who scored 16 points in the first half. She finished the game with 19 points. Jeniah Ugofsky had 11 points and six rebounds for the Tigers and Sami Slaughter had 10 points and four steals for Harrisburg, which outrebounded Mitchell 29-18 in the game.

Harrisburg remained red hot with the win, its seventh straight victory in a row. The Tigers will face Aberdeen Central on Saturday in Harrisburg. Mitchell will see the No. 4 Golden Eagles in its next action, Jan. 24 at the Corn Palace to start a week with four games.

Subvarsity: JV: Harrisburg 54, Mitchell 35. Carly Haring and Bailey Kahler each had nine points in the loss. Sophomores: Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 33. Regan Waddell scored 12 points for Mitchell. No. 1 Harrisburg 59, Mitchell 30Harrisburg (7-1, 6-1 ESD): Autumn Steffen 2-2 0-0 6 Sami Slaughter 3-5 3-4 10 Bailey Pickering 2-5 0-0 5 Jeniah Ugofsky 5-7 1-1 11 Sydney Halling 5-10 7-8 19 Kiki Berndt 0-2 0-0 0 Lauren Van Holland 1-1 0-0 2 McKenzie Beaner 0-0 0-0 0 Lexis Kono 0-0 0-0 0 Hallie Mertz 0-0 0-0 0 Faith Van Holland 0-1 0-0 0 Aby Phipps 0-1 0-1 0 Mac Mertz 0-2 1-2 0 Sadie Roth 1-4 0-2 3 Mia Cherry 1-1 0-0 2 Totals 20-41 12-18 59Mitchell (1-7, 1-7 ESD): Mandy Schmidt 1-1 0-0 3 Tess Limberg 1-3 3-4 5 Kendra Brewster 0-0 1-2 1 Mackenzie Miller 1-10 2-2 4 Jenna Weich 0-3 1-2 1 Jordyn Cranny 3-4 0-0 9 Shianne Hiemstra 0-0 0-0 0 Chelsea Brewster 2-4 1-2 5 Payton Morgan 0-4 0-0 0 Carly Haring 1-3 0-0 2 Bailey Kahler 0-1 0-0 0 Brittany Robinson 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 9-33 8-12 30H20 39 56 59M2 17 20 30

3-point goals: H 7-10 (Steffen 2, Halling 2, Roth, Slaughter, Pickering), M 4-9 (Cranny 3, Schmidt); Rebounds: H 29 (Ugofsky 6), M 18 (C. Brewster 4); Total fouls: H 11, M 13; Fouled out: none. Assists: H 2 (Steffen, Halling), M 1 (K. Brewster); Turnovers: H 8, M 20. Blocks: H 3 (Slaughter, Ugofsky, Cherry), M 0. Steals: H 15 (Slaughter 4), M 4 (Miller 2).