Kernel girls setback by Brookings

Instead, in the words of the Kernels’ coach Wes Morgan, they “took two steps back.”

The Kernels were slowly left behind by a pair of runs in the second and third quarters that allowed Brookings to leave the Corn Palace with a 50-29 win over Mitchell Tuesday night in Eastern South Dakota Conference play.

Mitchell had 20 turnovers and made just four field goals after halftime against Brookings. Morgan said the team struggled with many of the fundamentals on both sides of the ball and lacked the necessary aggressiveness to compete.

“It’s just young kids but we know we have to be smarter than that. I thought we were over some of those things but I guess we weren’t,” Morgan said. “It comes down to being fundamentally sound and knowing where we need to go and where not to go and taking care of the basketball. In a lot of ways, we were outhustled by Brookings.”

The Kernels had a decent early start, as Mitchell guard Tess Limberg had the spark, scoring seven points in the first quarter and momentarily giving Mitchell a 9-6 advantage. But Brookings led 11-9 at the end of the first quarter and Mitchell’s momentum was washed away quickly, as Brookings started the second frame on a 10-0 run. Michaela Jewett had the hot hand for the Bobcats, drilling three 3-pointers to help build a 27-17 halftime advantage.

“We made a concerted effort to take away their high-low game and we’re athletic in certain positions, so we did a good job on defense of being active and pressuring them,” said Brookings coach Lynn Frederick. “We did get off to a good start which helped get things going and we had really good balance scoring, so it was a good effort for us.”

The Kernels’ Jenna Weich helped Mitchell rally in the third quarter, as her 3-pointer with 2:40 left in the quarter trimmed the lead to 35-28. But Baylee Tetzlaff answered the Kernel charge with eight points in a 90-second span to help another 10-0 run to put Brookings up 45-28 after three quarters. There were just six more points scored the remainder of the game and the Bobcats accounted for five of those points.

“I think with these young kids, there’s going to be ups and downs,” Morgan said. “Today was a down and I think we took two steps back but we’ll get back after it.”

Limberg finished the game with 11 points. Jenna Weich had eight points for Mitchell and Carly Haring had a game-high six rebounds for the Kernels.

For Brookings, Tetzlaff finished with 16 points and Peyton Evans and Jewett each had nine points for the Bobcats, who shot 54 percent in the win, draining 20-of-37 shots and making 6-of-9 from 3-point territory.

“We do a good job of sharing the basketball and we’re making an effort to get better on defense and we’re hitting the board hard,” Frederick said. “It’s a process and I think between the win on Saturday at Huron and tonight, we’re building confidence, even though it’s a grind in our league.”

Brookings will host Brandon Valley on Thursday. Mitchell heads to District 3AA rival Pierre on Thursday, before returning home for three straight games, starting with Harrisburg Jan. 17.

“I’m not going to beat myself up over it or have our team beat ourselves up over it,” Morgan said. “We have to get prepared for every time we play.”

Subvarsity:

Junior varsity: Brookings 43, Mitchell 29. Brittany Robinson and Carly Haring each had six points for Mitchell. The Bobcats’ Grace Eggebrecht had a game-high 12 points.

Sophomores: Brookings 38, Mitchell 26. Gia Winger had 11 points to pace the home team.

Brookings 50, Mitchell 29

Brookings (3-3, 3-3 ESD): Megan Gilk 2-4 1-4 5 Carolyn Hieb 2-3 0-0 5 Baylee Tetzlaff 6-10 2-6 16 Payton Evans 4-5 1-1 9 Michaela Jewett 3-7 0-0 9 Alli Gordon 0-0 0-0 0 Flannery Berreth 0-1 0-0 0 Kelsey Phelps 1-2 0-0 2 Emma Hardin 0-0 0-0 0 Grace Eggebrecht 1-2 0-2 2 Johanna Miller 1-3 0-0 2 Totals 20-37 4-13 50

Mitchell (1-5, 1-5 ESD): Mandy Schmidt 1-2 0-1 2 Tess Limberg 5-9 0-0 11 Kendra Brewster 0-1 0-0 0 Mackenzie Miller 2-4 0-0 4 Jenna Weich 2-5 3-4 8 Shianne Hiemstra 0-1 0-0 0 Chelsea Brewster 1-2 0-0 2 Payton Morgan 0-3 0-0 0 Carly Haring 0-1 1-2 1 Bailey Kahler 0-1 1-2 1 Brittany Robinson 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 11-29 5-9 29

B 11 27 45 50

M 9 17 28 29

3-point goals: B 6-9 (Jewett 3, Tetzlaff 2, Hieb 1), M 2-5 (Limberg, Weich); Rebounds: B 19 (Jewett 5), M 20 (Haring 6); Total fouls: B 12, M 14. Fouled out: None. Assists: B 1 (Jewett 1), M 2 (Schmidt 1, Miller 1). Turnovers: B 9, M 20. Blocks: None. Steals: B 13 (Jewett 4), M 6 (Limberg 2).