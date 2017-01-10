Bobcat boys roll past Kernels

The 26-point final margin was somewhat misleading as the Kernels trailed by just five points after the first eight minutes, but then fell behind by 14 at 38-24 heading into halftime.

“To tell you the truth, we took steps forward today and our defense let us down tonight,” said Mitchell head coach Erik Skoglund. “Our defense has been solid – we’ve just been having trouble rebounding the first shot. We feel really good about our Gap D – playing so well deep into the shot clock – the (offensive) rebounding for the other team has been a huge Achilles’ heel for us.”

Mitchell was still within 13 points three minutes into the third quarter before the Bobcats went on a 12-0 run – on four 3-pointers by four different players – to take a 55-30 lead with a minute left on the way to a 56-35 edge after three quarters.

Connor Morgan scored the first four points on the fourth to help the Mitchell get within 17 at 56-39, but Carter Holm answered with two straight baskets for the Bobcats and the Kernels never got closer than 19 the rest of the way as they fell to 0-8 overall and 0-5 in the ESD.

“We’ve been searching for identity; we’ve been searching for stops and when we don’t get stops, everything on the other end we lose patience; we lose all sorts of our flow,” Skoglund said. “Tonight, we moved the ball well and missed some open shots.”

Morgan led the Kernels with 25 points as he knocked down 8-of-16 shots from the field, including a 5-of-8 effort from beyond the arc.

Cody Reichelt added six points and six rebounds while Vincent Michael chipped in with five second-half points.

Holm finished with 18 points for the Bobcats, who improved to 5-1 on the season and in conference play. Josh Mohs added 16 points, eight boards and four assists; Brennan Carlson contributed 12 points, nine rebounds and three steals; and Devin Coughlin netted 10 points to go along with four dimes.

Mitchell hosts Pierre in another ESD matchup on Thursday at the Corn Palace.

Brookings 70, Mitchell 44

Mitchell (0-8, 0-5 ESD): Jed Schmidt 1-6 0-0 2, Connor Morgan 8-16 4-5 25, Elijah Pommer 0-0 0-0 0, Carter Cavanaugh 1-11 0-0 2, Cody Reichelt 2-2 2-4 6, Jordon Johnson 0-2 1-2 1, Ryland DeVries 1-7 0-0 3, Sam Mock 0-0 0-0 0, Baley Miller 0-1 0-0 0, Vincent Michael 2-3 0-1 5, Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0, Craig Huff 0-0 0-0 0, Michael Loudner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-48 7-12 44.

Brookings (5-1, 5-1 ESD): Josh Mohs 5-11 3-5 16, Carter Holm 8-12 0-0 18, Jameson Meyer 1-3 0-0 2, Brennan Carlson 5-11 1-2 12, Devin Coughlin 4-8 1-2 10, Riley Schafer 0-1 0-0 0, Josh Sell 1-2 0-0 3, Isaac von Fischer 0-1 0-0 0, Seth Swedlund 0-0 0-0 0, Sam Wilber 2-8 1-2 6, Drew Cole 1-2 0-0 3, Ryan Argust 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 6-11 70.

M 11 24 35 44

B 16 38 56 70

3-point goals – M 7-24 (Morgan 5-8, Michael 1-2, DeVries 1-6, Miller 0-1, Schmidt 0-3, Cavanaugh 0-4), B 10-20 (Mohs 3-5, Holm 2-3, Sell 1-1, Wilber 1-2, Cole 1-2, Carlson 1-3, Coughlin 1-3, von Fischer 0-1). Rebounds – M 28 (Reichelt 6), B 44 (Carlson 9). Assists – M 11 (Schmidt 6), B 16 (Mohs, Meyer, Coughlin 4). Steals – M 4 (Morgan, Pommer 2), B 8 (Carlson 3). Blocks – M 3 (Schmidt, Morgan, Johnson 1), B 3 (Mohs 2). Turnovers – M 12, B 5. Total fouls – M 12, B 11.Fouled out – none.