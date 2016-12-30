Islanders shut down Kernels in Sioux Falls

Against an athletic, long and talented opponent for a second consecutive day, the Kernels were outmatched and overwhelmed, and took a 71-25 loss to DeLaSalle (Minn.) at the Sanford Pentagon in the Gary Munsen Tournament third-place game.

The Kernels had no answer for the Minnesota prep powerhouse, as the Islanders grabbed 15 steals and forced Mitchell into 28 turnovers.

“The Mike Miller Classic is all about playing outstanding teams and we just got matched up with a terrific O’Gorman team and a DeLaSalle team that was so much more athletic and quicker and took us out of our game,” Kernels coach Erik Skoglund said. “They frustrated us and pushed our offense out to 35 feet and frustration boiled over. You can’t run your offense from 35 feet.”

Mitchell fared well with DeLaSalle for the initial moments of the first half, even trimming an early 17-5 Islanders’ lead down to seven points at 17-10 when Connor Morgan connected on an inside bucket with 8:40 left until halftime. But Mitchell would go the next eight minutes without a converted field goal and DeLaSalle -- despite shooting 2-for-14 on first half 3-pointers -- cracked the game wide open to lead 41-15 at halftime.

The second half didn’t start much better for Mitchell, as the Islanders scored 18 of the first 21 points of the frame and forcing the game into a running clock scenario and Mitchell trailed by as many as 47 points in the second half.

“So many times, our zone defense had such great first shot possessions and we just couldn’t board it up,” Skoglund said. “We switched to man and they were just so athletic that sometimes it wasn’t a lack of effort or execution.”

The Kernels lost to 76-42 on Thursday to Class AA No. 1 Sioux Falls O’Gorman and for a second straight day, Mitchell struggled to defensively rebound. Despite a rebounding margin of just three (31-28), DeLaSalle had 17 of its rebounds on the offensive side of the ball.

For the Islanders -- the winners of the last five Minnesota Class 3A state championships -- it was a chance to bounce back after the team’s worst loss in four years to IMG on Thursday. DeLaSalle head coach Dave Thorson said his team was disappointed in its performance against the nation’s No. 3-ranked team and felt it could have played better.

“But the bad news is Mitchell had to play us the next game and I thought we came out and played with energy and excitement,” Thorson said. “Coach Skoglund always has Mitchell set up well and their spacing is very good but I thought our pressure had a really big impact on them.”

The Islanders closed the game with four players in double-figures scoring. Gabe Kalsheur had 13 points, while Goanar Mar had 12 points. Malik Lamin had 11 points and Christian Dickson had 10 points. Mar, who will play college basketball at George Mason in Virginia, also had seven rebounds, five assists and four steals.

The Kernels were 9-for-32 shooting in the game and four of those made field goals were 3-pointers. Carter Cavanaugh was the leading scorer with nine points, while Cody Reichelt was the team’s leading rebounder with nine boards. Mitchell was 3-of-4 at the free throw line.

Mitchell faces rival Huron in a boys-girls doubleheader on Jan. 5 in Huron.

“This is a chance for us to re-evaluate ourselves and it’s back to the drawing board,” Skoglund said. “And we’re going to keep working to turn this sucker around.”

NOTES: Mitchell’s two losses at the classic extend the Kernels’ losing streak in the event to nine straight games. The Kernels’ last win in the event was an 80-53 win over Coranado (Nev.) on Dec. 27, 2012 at the Corn Palace.

DeLaSalle (Minn.) 71, Mitchell 25

DeLaSalle (6-2): Tyrell Terry 4-7 0-0 8 Gabe Kalsheur 6-12 0-0 13 Sage Booker 4-7 1-1 9 Goanar Mar 5-12 0-0 12 Christian Dickson 4-7 2-3 10 J.T. Baker 0-1 0-0 0 William Irving 2-4 0-0 4 Ben Jackson 0-0 0-0 0 Dominic Bledsoe 0-2 0-0 0 Raquan Moore 1-5 0-0 2 Brady Thompson 1-1 0-0 2 Malik Lamin 4-6 3-5 11 Totals 31-64 6-9 71

Mitchell (0-4): Jed Schmidt 1-5 0-0 3 Connor Morgan 2-10 2-2 7 Elijah Pommer 0-1 0-0 0 Carter Cavanaugh 3-7 1-2 9 Cody Reichelt 1-4 0-0 2 Jordan Johnson 0-0 0-0 0 Sam Mock 0-0 0-0 0 Baley Miller 0-2 0-0 0 Vincent Michael 2-3 0-0 4 Cooper Knutson 0-0 0-0 0 Craig Huff 0-0 0-0 0 Totals 9-32 3-4 25

Halftime score: DLS 41, MHS 15. 3-point goals: DLS 3-18 (Mar 2, Kalsheur), MHS 4-13 (Cavanaugh 2, Morgan, Schmidt). Rebounds: DLS 31 (Mar 7), MHS 28 (Reichelt 9)

Total fouls: DLS 5, MHS 10. Fouled out: none. Assists: DLS 13 (Mar 5), MHS 5 (Pommer 2). Turnovers: DLS 6, MHS 28. Blocks: DLS 3 (Mar, Moore, Lamin), MHS 0. Steals: DLS 15 (Mar 4, Dickson 4), MHS 2 (Schmidt, Morgan).