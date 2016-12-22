Yankton's shooting silences Kernel girls

Eight of those 3-pointers came in the first half, as Yankton scored 23 points in the first quarter and led 36-14 at halftime, spoiling Mitchell's home opener.

Mitchell didn't help its own cause, struggling to move the ball into the front court against the Gazelles' full-court pressure and committing 15 turnovers.

"They put pressure on us that we weren't ready for and that we didn't handle very well in a full court situation," Mitchell coach Wes Morgan said. "It's a hard thing for younger kids to grasp that you might change and it works once but they're going to change and it's not going to work. We have to always be ready to adjust."

For the Gazelles, coach Trey Krier said it was a credit to the team's confidence in knocking down the open looks.

"We were able to get open looks, to get our feet down and get a chance to knock down some shots," he said. "We got the ball moving and got the ball inside and out. It's a huge sign that we're playing with confidence and that's really half the battle."

Yankton had strong shooting nights from both Bailey Kortan and Lindsey Hale, each of whom knocked down four 3-pointers. Kortan had 15 points and four rebounds, while Hale had 14 points. Mitchell held 6-foot-5 forward Josie Sayler to just two points for the game but couldn't stop the outside shot in the loss.

Tess Limberg led the Kernels with 10 points. Carly Haring had five points and led Mitchell with five rebounds. The Kernels shot 11-for-32 in the game, made 1-of-4 3-point attempts and was 10-of-20 at the free-throw line.

For the game, Yankton was 21-for-39 shooting overall and was 3-of-9 at the free throw line. Mitchell had a 22-19 rebounding edge and both teams had 15 giveaways.

Morgan said the game appeared to be fast for a few of the Kernel players and that will be the pace Mitchell will need to match and handle going forward.

"We told the kids 'This is going to be a process. We've got young kids running major spots and we have to grow you up. We've got to make you figure this out on the fly,' " Morgan said. "Because I can't simulate playing Aberdeen or Yankton in practice. This is our best practice (referring to games)."

Mitchell will take a few days off for Christmas, before returning to the court on Dec. 31 to take on Brandon Valley in Brandon.

Subvarsity:

Junior varsity: Yankton 41, Mitchell 20. Bailey Kahler had six points for the Kernels.

Sophomores: Yankton 52, Mitchell 19. Tessa DeBoer and Regan Waddell each had six points.

Yankton 56, Mitchell 33

Yankton (1-3, 1-2 ESD): Madison Tessier 2-6 1-4 5 Bailey Kortan 5-8 1-2 15 Kami Cornemann 1-2 0-0 0 Lindsey Hale 5-8 0-0 14 Josie Sayler 1-1 0-0 2 Anna Savey 0-0 0-0 0 Payton Wolfgram 0-0 0-0 0 Madison Wuebben 4-6 0-0 9 Kylie Rodig 0-0 0-0 0 Jessica Reinhardt 2-5 0-0 6 Maddy Hochstein 0-1 0-0 0 Madie Cordell 0-0 0-0 0 Holly Hicks 0-0 1-2 1 Aurora Papstein 1-1 0-0 2 Totals 21-30 3-9 56

Mitchell (0-2, 0-2 ESD): Mandy Schmidt 0-3 0-1 0 Tess Limberg 3-5 4-8 10 Kendra Brewster 2-4 2-2 6 Mackenzie Miller 1-4 1-3 3 Jenna Weich 0-6 1-2 1 Shianne Hiemstra 1-1 0-0 2 Chelsea Brewster 0-1 1-2 1 Payton Morgan 2-4 0-0 5 Carly Haring 2-3 1-2 5 Bailey Kahler 0-0 0-0 0 Brittany Robinson 0-1 0-0 0 Totals 11-32 10-20 33

Y 23 36 50 56

M 7 14 21 33

3-point goals: Y 11-17 (Kortan 4, Hale 4, Reinhardt 2, Wuebben 1), M 1-4 (Morgan); Rebounds: Y 19 (Sayler 5), M 22 (Haring 5); Fouled out: none. Total fouls: Y 17, M 15; Turnovers: Y 15, M 15; Blocks: Y 2 (Sayler 2), M 0; Steals: Y 10 (Kortan 3), M 5 (Limberg 3).