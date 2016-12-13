Mitchell's Geraets commits to Dakota Wesleyan

"Coach (Ross) Cimpl and his staff are very determined and they're great guys," said Geraets, who confirmed his intentions with The Daily Republic. "As soon as I got my offer, I told myself I was going there."

Geraets said playing football for DWU was his "No. 1 choice" of any post-high school options. He added he also received interest from Dakota State, Morningside and Minnesota State-Moorhead.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound guard was a three-year starter for the Kernels on the offensive line. He helped Mitchell claim the Class 11AA state championship—the school's first outright state title in football.

In 2016, Geraets helped plow the way for an offense that averaged 45 points per game, 392.5 total yards per game and 341.7 rushing yards per game.

He was named first-team all state in Class 11AA as a guard and earned all state honorable mention in 2015.

Geraets is the second Kernel to commit to DWU this week, joining teammate Spencer Neugebauer, who committed to the Tigers on Saturday.

"It's pretty neat," Geraets said. "Playing with Spencer for four more years is going to be interesting."

At DWU, Geraets will focus on playing for the offensive line and he's not settled on a major yet.

"They like to get hard-working guys," Geraets added. "It'll be nice to stay in Mitchell and I won't have to adjust that much."