Neugebauer named SD Gatorade football player of the year

According to a press release, the award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguishes Neugebauer as South Dakota's best high school football player. By virtue of winning the award, Neugebauer is a finalist for the Gatorade national football player of the year award to be announced in December.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound senior speedster led the Kernels to an 11-1 record and the Class 11AA state championship, while being named first team all-state as well as The Daily Republic's player of the year.

Neugebauer has maintained a 3.61 GPA in the classroom. A devoted member of his church community, he has volunteered locally on behalf of a nursing home and Habitat for Humanity.

He led the team in rushing yards (2,191), carries (217), yards per game (182.6), rushing touchdowns (38), 100-plus yard games (nine), all-purpose yards (2,460) and total touchdowns (42). He chipped in 204 receiving yards and four touchdowns on eight catches for a team-best 25.5 yards per catch. On defense, he added five interceptions, 4.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 64 total tackles.

He's also the school's all-time leading rusher (3,658 yards) and set single-season (2,191) and single-game rushing records (325).

Neugebauer set records for single-season scoring (252 points), career scoring (394 points from 2014-16), as well as career touchdowns with 64. His 42 touchdowns in 2016 is the single-season school and state 11-man record.

Neugebauer joins recent Gatorade South Dakota football players of the year in Matt Farniok (2015, Washington), Luke Loudenburg (2014, Howard), Caden Quintanilla (2013, Lincoln), Cole Langer (2012, Dell Rapids), Alex Schultz (2011, Lincoln), Matt Hermanson (2010, Washington), and Austin Sumner (2009, Brandon Valley) among the state's list of former award winners. He's the first Mitchell-area winner since Loudenburg in 2014.

The award allows Neugebauer will be able to select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a grant as part of the Gatorade Play It Forward program. According to the release, every Gatorade Player of the Year state winner receives a $1,000 grant to donate and will have the opportunity to enter for an additional $10,000 spotlight grant by writing a brief essay explaining why their selected organization deserves additional support. Twelve spotlight grants — one for each sport — will be announced throughout the year.