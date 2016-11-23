Search
    MHS state football championship shirts now on sale

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 11:42 a.m.
    The Mitchell High School football team huddles on the field following the Kernels' win over Pierre Governors on Oct. 14 at Joe Quintal Field. (Matt Gade/Republic)

    Commemorative shirts for the 2016 Mitchell Kernels football championship are now on sale through Mitchell High School.

    The shirts are black and have a state champion graphic on the front, followed by the season opponents and results on the back. Orders will be taken through Dec. 9 and must be turned in to the MHS office. Youth and adult sizes are available.

    Standard and performance fabric shirts are available in both short and long-sleeve sizes. Standard 50/50 blend shirts start at $15 for short sleeve and $18 for long sleeve, with performance poly fabric shirts start at $22 for short sleeve and $25 for long sleeve.

    Additional information can be found at the MHS website: mitchell.k12.sd.us/mhs.

