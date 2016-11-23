Class of 2017 sets high bar for Kernels

In 2016, MHS tied a school record with an 11-1, the team's best since 1986, and from 2014-16 the Class of 2017 earned 21 wins. That's the second-most winningest three-year stretch in school history behind 1984-86 when the Kernels won 23 games.

"The senior class was just exceptional," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "They played as a football team, focused on one game at a time and did things that champions do every day."

On Sunday, the team held its annual year-end awards banquet with team awards.

Leading the Kernels on the field was Spencer Neugebauer, who led team with 217 carries for 2,191 yards and 38 rushing touchdowns, while adding eight catches for 204 yards and four touchdown. Neugebauer was named the team's MVP and offensive player of the year.

Cody Reichelt was named the team's defensive player of the year, while Spencer Mohr and Kyle Foote took home offensive and defensive linemen of the year honors, respectively. Seth Paulson was named special teams player of the year, Jared Street earned scout team player of the year and Drew Kitchens was the junior varsity player of the year. Most improve player of the year went to Jed Schmidt and the Dan Ammon Sportsmanship Award went to Zeb Parsons.

"The support of the community showed people noticed," VanOverschelde said about the season. "You don't get that notoriety without doing something pretty special. Nothing special happens without a lot of hard work and dedication and our football team displayed that throughout the course of the season."

Along with all the accomplishments and accolades, VanOverschelde said this year's senior class set a new standard for the MHS football program.

"The modeling took place as far as the work that was put in by the senior group and I hope that's something that becomes contagious throughout our football program," VanOverschelde said. "It'll have an impact on our immediate teams that are returning but also program-wide."

In 2016, quarterback Kiel Nelson completed 23 of 51 passes for 579 yards and touchdowns, while Cody Reichelt hauled in 11 catches for 251 yards and five touchdowns.

Defensively, Reichelt finished the season with a team-high 102 tackles, followed by Briggs Havlik and Carson Max with 96 and 83 tackles, respectively. Kyle Foote led the team in sacks with eight, while Gregory Guthrie had five sacks and Jed Schmidt finished with a team-high seven interceptions.

On special teams, Seth Paulson made 7 of 9 field goals with a long of 44 yards as well as going 68-of-71 on PATs. He added 19 touchbacks on kickoffs and had four punts inside the 20-yard line.

As for the future, the Kernels will lose 21 seniors, including the entire offensive line, to graduation. But Mitchell will return a junior and sophomore class that saw extensive varsity minutes throughout the season because the Kernels built such big halftime leads.

VanOverschelde said the extra varsity experience younger players gained was an added bonus to the 2016 season.

"It's ironic that early on I complained about only having six JV games, but it worked out for a lot of these guys to get extra time in the second half of football games and on special teams," VanOverschelde said. "The experience and the success that came with that will be invaluable to them."

Mitchell team awards: MVP: Spencer Neugebauer; Offense POY: Spencer Neugebauer; Defense POY: Cody Reichelt; Offensive Linemen POY: Spencer Mohr; Defensive Linemen POY: Kyle Foote; Special Teams POY: Seth Paulson; Scout Team POY: Jared Street; JV POY: Drew Kitchens; Most Improved: Jed Schmidt; Dan Ammon Sportsmanship Award: Zeb Parsons.

Mitchell football 2016 statistics: Rushing (Carries, yards, TDs): Spencer Neugebauer 217-2191-38; Sam Michels 101-652-8; Drew Kitchens 70-436-5; Kiel Nelson 42-306-4; Carson Max 39-194-2; Logan Sparks 24-112-1; Max Schoenfelder 18-101-1; Taylor Reichelt 1-58-1; Tate Larson 4-33-1; Jordan Dirkes 7-30-1; Sabastian Antaya 4-4; Jarod Uher 1-1; Austin Jenning 4-1; Trevor Harms 1-(-1); Jed Schmidt 1-(-6); Chris Wahlen 5-(-11)-1; Passing (Completions, attempts, yards, TDs, Ints.): Kiel Nelson 23-51-579-10-6; Chris Wahlen 6-18-28-0-1; Jordan Dirkes 1-2-2-0-0; Receiving (Catches, yards, TDs): Cody Reichelt 11-251-5; Spencer Neugebauer 8-204-4; Connor Morgan 4-82-1; Reed Overweg 4-58; Sam Michels 2-12; Tate Larson 1-2;

Tackles: Cody Reichelt 102; Briggs Havlik 96; Carson Max 83; Spencer Neugebauer 64; Jed Schmidt 56; Kyle Foote 46; Damian Krogman 42; Sam Michels 36; Drew Kitchens 28; Gregory Guthrie 17; Jordan Dirkes 16; Connor Morgan 15; Michael Horton 15; Levi Winne 14; Max Schoenfelder 13; Logan Rietveld 13; Tate Larson 13; Jarod Uher 11; Dylan Krogman 11; Jared Street 10; Seth Paulson 8; Carter Max 8; Myles Horton 7; Peyton Olson 7; Tegan Alm 6; Reed Overweg 6; Bryce Geraets 6; Spencer Morgan 5; Austin Jennings 4; Jose Tovar 4; Lalo Reyes 4; Oliver Rolandi 4; Zach Mohr 4; Trevor Kerr 3; Michael Loudner 3; Landon Huls 2; Spencer Mohr 2; Kaden Soukup 2; Sabastian Antaya 2; Logan Sparks 1; Zeb Parsons 1; Koby Larson 1; Chris Corbett 1; Reese Sievert 1; Mathew Lambert 1; Trevor Harms 1; Sacks: Kyle Foote 8; Gregory Guthrie 5; Spencer Neugebauer 4.5; Damian Krogman 3.5; Logan Rietveld 3; Cody Reichelt 2.5; Michael Horton 2; Carson Max 1.5; Briggs Havlik 1.5; Zach Mohr 1; Carter Max 1; Bryce Geraets .5; Interceptions: Jed Schmidt 7; Sam Michels 5; Spencer Neugebauer 5; Cody Reichelt 2; Jordan Dirkes 2; Reed Overweg 2; Max Schoenfelder 1; Damian Krogman 1; Conner Morgan 1; Carson Max 1; Kicking: Seth Paulson 7-9 field goals, long of 44 yards, 68-71 PATs; Punting: Seth Paulson 24 punts, 28.6, 45 long, 4 inside 20; Jordan Dirkes 6 punts, 28.8, 60 long, 1 inside 20.