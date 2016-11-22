New challenges await defending champion Kernels

The Kernels bring back seven members of the 2016 championship team—including three of them that finished in the top 10 of their respective individual event at the state meet. But Mitchell's two seniors a season ago, Quinci Herll and Emily Prill, won four of the five individual championships at the state meet, which is individual production that will be difficult to replicate or replace.

Instead, the 2016-17 campaign will be one of youth and growth and a team finding its way, all with the goal of still standing atop the team podium at season's end at the state meet in Aberdeen Feb. 10-11.

"It's going to be probably until the end of the year before I have things exactly where I want them," said Mitchell coach Audra Rew. "But that's what you want, you want to be at your best at the end of the year.

"This is a year that is probably going to be a bit more up and down for us and we've been able to dominate quite a bit in the last few years," she added. "I don't think this is going to be a bad year but I think this is going to be a year where the teams are going to be a lot closer."

As a team a year ago, Mitchell won a third-straight championship and the fifth in the last 10 years with 146.075 team points, finishing nearly five points ahead of second place Sioux Falls O'Gorman. Mitchell hasn't lost a varsity meet of any kind in dating back three seasons.

"Audra always says that all the meets during the year are practice and that we're building for state," said Josie Dierks. "But we haven't lost a meet since I was an eighth-grader and so we're always pushing. We haven't lost in forever and I don't want to start now."

This season, the team will unquestionably be led by Dierks, who is the lone senior on the roster of 14 gymnasts. Dierks was fourth on the uneven bars and finished in the top-10 of four of the five individual categories, including eighth in the all-around. Rew said Dierks is looking "fantastic" in early practices but said she will be just as important in bringing more of the team's seven seventh-graders along.

"In the past, I have used my seniors as junior coaches, of sorts," Rew said. "They are the bridge between the team and the coaching staff. ... We've already paired her with some of the younger kids that are working on similar skills and Josie is a great kid and a great leader for our younger gymnasts to follow."

Also back for the Kernels is junior Bailey Roden, who was a top-10 finisher in the uneven bars. Sophomores Mackenzie Gauger, Kailee Hengelfelt and Maria Krall were all on the championship team a year ago, along with freshman Caitlin Ostbye and eighth-grader Masy Mock. Krall was sixth in the Class AA individual all-around a year ago, is the top Kernel returner in that category, powered by a second-place finish on the balance beam.

"I feel like even though ability-wise, we might have some kids with a ton of potential, they haven't been in that position where they've led the team yet," Rew said. "Until they are that position and we get some meets under our belt, we're not going to exactly what we have. But I can see them improving at a faster rate than maybe what we've seen in the past."

The Kernels' seven seventh-graders include Roma Rahman, Gracie Czmowski, Alyssa Hughes, Chesley Mohr, Sydney Lemer, Heaven Brinker and Emma Dicus. Dierks said the team will be there for support to help the young gymnasts along.

"We're going to need all of those kids," Dierks said. "Maybe they'll be quiet now, but when state rolls around they'll all be as excited as we are and they'll be ready to go."

The Kernels open the season with the Mitchell Invitational at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 28 at the MEGA Gymnastics Center, hosting area competition. Rew said a couple of other early season meets to keep an eye on are the Sioux Falls Washington Invitational on Dec. 3 and Mitchell's annual premier home event, the Jill McCormick Invitational, which will take place Dec. 16 and 17 at MHS.

Rew said the Class AA field will be more open than it has been. She specifically mentioned Rapid City Stevens, Sioux Falls O'Gorman, Watertown, Yankton and Rapid City Central all as teams that are capable of competing for a top state spot. And Mitchell would certainly remain in that category as well.

"This is a group that will be improving," Rew said. "I think that's exciting and it's a little bit different from what we've had in the past we're just going to keep after it and see where we end up. I know we'll figure it out."