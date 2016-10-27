The Mitchell High School senior, known as "T" or "T-Man," raced down the middle of the field for a 58-yard touchdown run. Reichelt, who was born with Down syndrome, ran the 58 yards untouched with Sturgis players diving short of his feet. When he crossed the goal line, he was mobbed by his teammates as the crowd went wild.

"I don't have the words," said MHS head coach Kent VanOverschelde, who gave Reichelt a big hug after the play. "That'll be a moment, that all of us will cherish. Anyone that was in this ballpark, will cherish that moment for a long time."

T-man's touchdown run was the icing on the cake, for the No. 1 Kernels, who advanced to the Class 11AA semifinals. Reichelt's touchdown capped the scoring on the night with Mitchell pulling out a 79-22 win over Sturgis.

Reichelt, who has appeared late in a few football games the past two seasons for Mitchell, entered the game in the final minutes. After Mitchell took a knee to run out the clock, Sturgis head coach Chris Koletzky noticed Reichelt was in the backfield and called a timeout, catching the Kernel sideline by surprise.

Koletzky said he asked his defensive players in the huddle what they thought about letting Reichelt score and the response from his players was "all for it, immediately."

"To me, it's a no-brainer," Koletzky said. "It's a great thing because that's something he'll never forget and we're all out here for the kids and to create memories. That's a great one tonight and I bet our kids won't forget it either."

VanOverschelde had nothing for praise for Koletzky and his team after the game, calling the move a "class act."

Reichelt, who was named the homecoming king, an honor voted on entirely by the Mitchell High School student body on Sept. 20, said the run was "really good."

Having Down syndrome means Reichelt has an extra chromosome. It affects his speech, cognitive building and his fine motor skills, but on Thursday, it didn't stop him from carrying the football into the end zone.

"Tayler has worked extremely hard. He shows up every day and waits for his opportunity," VanOverschelde said. "Tonight was definitely well worth the wait."