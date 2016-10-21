Kernels put away pesky Bobcats in five sets

Friday’s match at Brookings fit the bill. The 4th ranked Kernels managed to pass the test.

Mitchell was down 2-1 after three sets but rallied back for a 3-2 win over the Bobcats in an Eastern South Dakota Conference match. Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 24-26, 25-19 and 15-12 and the Kernels (16-5, 11-3 ESD) are now 3-0 in five-set matches this season.

“Brookings just played pretty scrappy defense all night and made it tough on us,” Thill said. “We did a lot of good things and just found a way to win. I think that’s a big thing for us to keep learning to win.”

The Kernels were without sophomore middle hitter Carly Haring, who was ill Friday but has emerged as a key asset on both offense and defense.

“That was a loss for us but I thought we did a great job on defense,” Thill said. “We had a ton of digs.”

Thill said the team made a lot of hitting errors in second and third sets and did a better job of focusing in the victorious fourth and fifth sets.

“We know we can’t overlook teams in the ESD, in double-A volleyball and I don’t think that’s what happened,” Thill said. “I think our kids really just responded and settled down and made plays.”

For Mitchell, Mackenzie Miller had 15 kills, five blocks, 34 digs and two aces. Chelsea Brewster had 16 kills and four blocks and Lauren Larson had a game-high 35 digs. Mandy Schmidt recorded 37 set assists and nine digs. Megan Sebert had 16 digs. Sage Jorgensen recorded 10 digs and two aces and Haley Burdick added 11 kills and three blocks. Bridget Thill went 15-for-15 serving for two aces.

The Bobcats (2-17, 1-14 ESD) were everywhere defensively, recording 118 digs. Brookings got 19 kills and 26 digs from Jaci Sebern, 24 digs and 44 assists from Michaela Jewett and 23 digs from Miranda Ysbrand.

The Kernels host Pierre on Monday for the home regular-season finale, before heading to Harrisburg on Tuesday to close the regular season.

Subvarsity:JV: Brookings won 21-25, 26-24, 15-13. Brooke Flemmer had three kills and Payton Morgan added six kills.Sophomores: Mitchell won 23-25, 25-19, 16-14. Morgan had six kills, Flemmer had 17 digs and Maggie Kattner had five aces.Freshman A: Brookings won 25-19, 25-17.

Freshman B: Mitchell won 25-11, 27-25.