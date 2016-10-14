Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
The Daily Republic
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
Toshiba celebrates 30 years in Mitchell
Combine destroyed in fire near Letcher
City of Mitchell to consider new union contracts through 2019
Marty man cited for meth, heroin following brawl with Wagner PD officer
DWU professor looks to create alternate fuel source with algae
More Topics
local
state
nation
politics
crime
business
Headlines
Samsung scraps Galaxy Note 7 over fire concerns
CorTrust Bank ALM Community Foundation awards grants
Bass Pro Shops hooks Cabela's in $5.5 billion deal
AgweekTV: Ethanol Plant Tour
agriculture
Headlines
New SDSU Swine Unit opens with dedication
Regents working with governor on a major research centers plan
GUEBERT: Little hope for farm bill.
SD Soybean Council elects new leadership, welcomes new board member
Corn crop showing good progress in South Dakota
sports
Headlines
Area high school football roundup: Pirates pull away from Thunder
Photos from the Kernels 42-13 win over the Governors
Gregory finishes regular season perfect
No. 2 Kernels dominate Govs
Kernels hold off Cobblers for sweep
More Topics
prep
college
pro
kernels
tigers
life
Headlines
Mitchell woman celebrates 90th birthday
Former Artesian man marks 90th birthday
Tripp woman marks 95th year
Corsica woman celebrates 80th birthday
Corsica woman celebrates 90th birthday
More Topics
entertainment
food
obituaries
Headlines
Jeanie Hawk-Hickey
Murl Dean Heller
Robert "Bob" Meier
Ernest "Ernie" Otterpohl
Eva Olinger
opinion
Headlines
Golden memories of golden days
LETTER: U.S. in trouble if Clinton, Trump are our best candidates
LETTER: Suspects must stop for police
Honoring Native American Day
OPINION: Invitations still stand to talk about GEAR UP
More Topics
editorials
columns
letters
outdoors
Headlines
GFP Commission refuses to break state laws over non-resident waterfowl hunting licenses
South Dakota hunting groups cry foul on waterfowl permits
WILTZ: The greatest predatory animal of them all
EHD causing high whitetails casualties
WILTZ: Mayflies for dinner? The fish become gluttonous!
More Topics
hunting
fishing
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Photos from the Kernels 42-13 win over the Governors
By
Matthew Gade
on Oct 14, 2016 at 11:39 p.m.
Explore related topics:
sports
Kernels
Kernels
pierre governors
Prep football
Advertisement