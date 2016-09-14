Kernels fall to Patriots, top Yankton

Mitchell's Ashley Jones returns a shot during no. 5 singles against Sioux Falls Lincoln on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

The top-ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln girls tennis team proved to be too much to handle for the Mitchell Kernels.

Lincoln earned a 9-0 win over the Kernels during a triangular on Tuesday at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.

"We still got a ways to go," Mitchell head coach Pat Moller said. "I was real happy with the way we played. We certainly got some things to work on, but I like the direction we are heading and I was pretty proud of the way our girls competed."

Moller said Lincoln is one of the deepest teams in that state and the Patriots found ways to expose some of Mitchell's weaknesses.

"When you play a team that is that good, you really get a chance to see what you do well and what you can be successful with against players of that caliber," Moller said.

Mitchell earned a split on the day with a 9-0 win over Yankton. The Kernels improved to 8-1 in the Eastern South Dakota Conference with the win.

In Flight 2 singles, Mitchell's Avery Larson earned a three-set win over Yankton's Josie Krajewski 6-2, 3-6 and 10-4, while in Flight 1 doubles, Larson and Sammy Pooley earned a three-set win over Yankton's Krajewski and Anne Knoff 6-0, 3-6 and 10-4.

"We had nothing to gain and any loss would've been a bad loss. I was really happy with how our girls stepped up and defended the position they've earned in the ESD," Moller said. "We have to defend our wins to set ourselves up in the ESD tournament."

Mitchell (13-1, 8-1 ESD) hosts another triangular on Saturday at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell.

Sioux Falls Lincoln 9, Mitchell 0

Singles: No. 1 Sidney Brower (SFL) def. Sammy Pooley (M) 6-0, 6-3; No. 2 Meredith Benson (SFL) def. Avery Larson (M) 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 Ava Leonard (SFL) def. Kelsey Dahme (M) 6-0, 6-2; No. 4 Emily Whitney (SFL) def. Kaihlen Smith (M) 6-0, 6-2; No. 5 Johana Brower (SFL) def. Ashley Jones (M) 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 Brooke Lovrien (SFL) def. Madison Bohlen (M) 6-0, 6-2;

Doubles: No. 1 Brower and Benson (SFL) def. Pooley and Larson (M) 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 Leonard and Brower (SFL) def. Dahme and Smith (M) 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Whitney and Lovrien (SFL) def. Jones and Bohlen (M) 6-0, 6-2.

Mitchell 9, Yankton 0

Singles: No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Anne Knoff (Y), 7-5, 6-3; No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Josie Krajewski (Y), 6-2, 3-6, 10-4; No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Sophie Kouri (Y), 6-0, 6-1; No. 4: Kaihlen Smith (M) def. Olivia Tennant (Y), 6-0, 6-0; No. 5: Ashley Jones (M) def. Peyton Tramp (Y), 6-2, 6-0; No. 6: Madison Bohlen (M) def. Maddie Bender (Y), 6-1, 6-3;

Doubles: No. 1: Pooley and Larson (M) def. Knoff and Krajewski (Y), 6-0, 3-6, 10-4; No. 2: Dahme and Smith (M) def. Kouri and Tennant (Y), 6-1, 6-1; No. 3: Jones and Bohlen (M) def. Bender and Becker (Y), 6-2, 6-1