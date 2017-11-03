ND, SD governors wager $128 on Saturday's rivalry game

The game between North Dakota State University and South Dakota State University begins at 2 p.m. in Brookings, S.D., and marks the 14th annual Dakota Marker trophy game. The trophy is a replica of the monuments places along the states’ border in the 1800s.

The latest wager represents the 128th anniversary of statehood since they were formed from the Dakota Territory.

The governors agreed the money would go to either the NDSU Foundation or SDSU Foundation depending on the winner.

Burgum and Daugaard also wagered on the Sept. 16 game between the University of North Dakota and University of South Dakota. USD won that game, and Burgum owes Daugaard a case of bison steaks.

In the latest FCS Coaches Poll, NDSU (8-0) is ranked No. 2 and SDSU (6-2) is No. 8.