Traxler: Jacks, Coyotes nearing the playoffs

Until 2009, SDSU had a minimal history of playing in the NCAA playoffs and USD's history has included a number of Division II tournament appearances and finishing national runner-up in 1986. So 2017 could mark the first time that both SDSU and USD have both made the playoffs at the same time and both teams have legitimate aspirations of making a deep run in the postseason.

The Jackrabbits were the team in the preseason that was considered a national championship contender but were derailed early in conference play by Youngstown State and Northern Iowa in difficult losses where SDSU's high-powered offense never got off the ground. But SDSU — with quarterback Taryn Christion, wide receiver Jake Wieneke and tight end Dallas Goedert — have won three straight, none more impressive than a 33-21 win Saturday over previously undefeated and No. 2-ranked North Dakota State in Brookings. SDSU forced five turnovers — something the Jackrabbits never do against the ball-control Bison — and took NDSU out of its game.

Regarding the Coyotes, their hopes start and finish on the shoulder of Chris Streveler. The former Minnesota quarterback has had little problem in his second season with the Coyotes, throwing for 2,718 yards in nine games and 21 touchdowns to just four interceptions, plus eight rushing touchdowns. Provided the Coyotes don't implode down the stretch in the Valley, Streveler would be my pick for offensive conference player of the year. USD stumbled Saturday at Northern Iowa 34-29, committing four turnovers in 60 minutes after not committing a turnover in the first six games this season.

I do have some concern for USD, who finishes the season by visiting an ornery NDSU team this weekend and hosts SDSU in the season finale on Nov. 18. It seems like each year in the Missouri Valley, there's one team that finishes with three straight losses or four losses in their last five games and ends up begging to get into the playoffs on Selection Sunday. That could well be USD but I think the Coyotes have already done enough to warrant their first FCS playoffs appearance.

Of course, having two teams from South Dakota in the playoffs is fun. Having them potentially meeting before the semifinals is not. For those unfamiliar with the FCS playoffs, the NCAA selection committee has shown a propensity to regionalize the tournament, finding ways to reduce air travel in favor of cheaper bus trips. That's how SDSU and NDSU have have met in the Round of 16 or the quarterfinals in three of the last five years and how any combination of Coyotes, Jackrabbits and Bison could become intertwined once the playoffs begin.

Despite Saturday's loss, NDSU remains in the outright lead in the conference at 5-1, with a mess of teams at 4-2, including SDSU, USD, Illinois State and Northern Iowa. SDSU plays Illinois State at home Saturday in a game the Redbirds badly need.

It's hard to know exactly how the final two weeks will shake out and surely the Nov. 18 game at the DakotaDome between SDSU and USD will say a lot. Both in-state teams could host playoff games.

But given the possibility of a playoff rematch, the postseason — one that includes both the Jackrabbits and Coyotes — should tell us much more.