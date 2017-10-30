Selland steps right in at SDSU

Selland said she's enjoyed the chance to test herself early in college career, even before facing a team other than her own.

"It's just a lot of fun from a competitive standpoint, just being around great basketball players every day," the 6-foot-2 guard/forward said. "In practice, you're playing against people just as competitive as you are and want to win as much as I do, and that's great."

SDSU coach Aaron Johnston said Selland has done well in her first preseason in Brookings, especially considering she had to overcome a minor injury in practice.

"For a freshman, that can be a hard thing to deal with," Johnston said. "I think now that's she's back and she's on the court, you can see things starting to click. She's a versatile player and that's going to be a key part of her game this season."

Regarding Selland, Johnston pointed to the Jacks' first exhibition game Thursday against Minnesota State Moorhead. In that win over the Division II Dragons, Selland had 10 points and a game-high seven rebounds.

"Considering that's the first time she's stepped onto a college basketball court, that's not too bad," Johnston said.

Selland told The Daily Republic earlier this month that playing Division I basketball has served as a "wake-up call" for some aspects of her game but the summer workouts and fall practices have helped ease matters.

"I think it's gone really well," she said, adding that the biggest challenge has been preparing physically to defend college players. "We've been working on defense and that's the big focus, for sure."

SDSU guard and Mitchell native Macy Miller said Selland's transition to the Jackrabbits has been a smooth one.

"She's impressed me a lot," Miller said. "Coming in as a freshman, it's tough and you're overwhelmed with a lot of the new stuff you have to learn. She's come in and played well and she's amazed me a bit with how versatile she is."

Selland is the latest area girls basketball standout to move on to SDSU. At SCW, she scored 2,219 points, grabbed 964 rebounds and dealt 532 assists for the Blackhawks in a career in which she was an all-state player five times, including three times on the Class B first team. Her time included five trips to the state tournament and a state Class B runner-up finish last season.

Johnston said Selland will be a big part of the Jacks in her first year.

"Whether she's starting or coming off the bench, I think she's going to see similar minutes either way," he said. "She's someone who understands her game really well and knows what her strengths are."

For her part, Selland said she's not worried about her role, only that the team has success. She said she appreciates the chance to play for a regular power in Division I women's college basketball.

"It's fun to be around that atmosphere where the players and coaches and the program demands the respect of everyone we play," Selland said. "We have to show up and compete and play hard and that's the expectation."